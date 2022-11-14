NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Named Inspirational Woman Entrepreneur of the Year by the Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is pleased to announce that its co-founder, Laura McHolm, was awarded the Los Angeles Times Inspirational Woman Entrepreneur & Founder of the Year 2022 in the mid to large sized company category.

The Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing's second annual Inspirational Women Forum and Awards event recognized business leaders who have demonstrated noteworthy success over the past two years. The October 18th awards luncheon was held at the Beverly Hilton and honored accomplished female leaders from corporations or non-profit organizations throughout California in ten categories.

“I am truly overwhelmed by this recognition,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Every morning, my mother would read the Los Angeles Times from cover to cover. She would point out articles and we would discuss: civil rights, politics and business. I am sure it shaped who I am. So, it means the world to me to be recognized by the Times.”

One of the few women at the helm of a moving company, Laura was awarded for her steadfast commitment to responsible corporate citizenship. The largest independent moving company in California, NorthStar Moving contributes time, services and financial support to over two dozen community-focused charities and socially-conscious organizations. Laura is also Chairman of the Board for Claire’s Place Foundation and founder of the annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive which was awarded “Top Fundraiser of the Year” by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and has provided a total of 663,520 meals over ten years to the LA Regional Food Bank. She has built a company and a life that is built upon a sincere dedication to meeting the highest standards of integrity in her relationships with clients, employees and the community at large.

“To have a true service business, not only do you need to provide stellar service to your clients, you need to be of service to your community. Giving back is in our company’s DNA,” said Laura. “I could not have achieved any of this without my award winning team at NorthStar Moving. Kindness is at the forefront of what we do everyday. My father, who also was an entrepreneur, told me if you build your business focused on being of service to people, the sky's the limit. 'Don’t think about sales, think about solving people’s problems.' My partner and I follow his words of wisdom and have built NorthStar Moving on the principles of kindness.”

Laura and all of the honorees will be featured in the Los Angeles Times’ Sunday magazine on November 20, 2022.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.