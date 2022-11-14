Surgical Robots Market Size Worth USD 21.41 Billion by 2030 at 19.87% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Robots Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Surgical Robots Market Information By Product Type, Application, Control Mechanism, End-User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size is projected to reach approximately USD 21.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.87% during the forecast period.

Market Scope

Advanced medical gadgets with robotic arms and tools are known as surgical robots. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers cannot function without surgical robots because they enable medical personnel to perform difficult procedures more precisely than they could use conventional methods. Due to their ability to precisely manipulate surgical instruments in a constrained operating room, surgical robots are utilized to perform minimally invasive procedures. Robotic surgery, commonly referred to as robot-aided surgery, gives medical practitioners better control, flexibility, and accuracy when carrying out various challenging procedures. The mechanical arm and camera arm with linked surgical instruments are typical clinical robotic surgical systems. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the popularity of surgical robots or robot-assisted surgeries will increase due to a rise in the adoption of robotic medical systems as a result of advances in systems like more efficient motors, compact & light components, power backup & sophisticated controls, safety systems, and cost-effectiveness.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 21.41 Billion CAGR 19.87% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Application, Control Mechanism and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The advantages connected with these procedures, such as smaller incisions, fewer cuts, decreased scarring and reduced pain. Robotic surgery is increasingly prevalent in Ambulatory surgery centers

Surgical Robots Market Competitive Landscape:

The important contenders in the surgical robots market are:

Verb Surgical Inc

Smith & Nephew

Renishaw

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Stryker Corporation

Mazor Robotics

Medrobotics Corporation

Hansen Medical

TransEnterix, Inc

Medtech

Merck Co. & Inc

Surgical Robots Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The expanding requirement for mechanization in the healthcare sector and the changing trend toward sophisticated robotic surgery are the main drivers driving the market size for surgical robots. Because of their superior agility and dexterity than that of the human hand, robots can aid surgeons in reaching locations that are challenging to access. They may rotate in all directions. Surgical robot advantages and the expanding demand for better, faster. The advantages of surgical robots and the rising desire for better, speedier healthcare services are expected to drive the growth of the surgical robot market. Additionally, underdeveloped nations like Brazil, India, China, and other emerging countries will open up the significant market potential for robotic surgery.

The market is driven by the escalating demand for automation in the healthcare industry, rising chronic illness occurrences, an aging population, the complexity of surgeries, and the expanding demand for non-invasive surgeries with greater precision and adaptability. Despite this, several doctors and engineers developing robotic surgical systems for the Army subsequently started businesses that helped the civilian medical community get familiar with robotic surgery. These days, laparoscopic surgery is the most common procedure for robot-assisted operations since it is less intrusive and more successful. As a result, surgical robot usage is rising in developing nations. Additionally, growing healthcare costs in developing nations and an increase in surgical operations are anticipated to fuel market expansion in the years to come.

Market Restraints:

However, the market for surgical robots will be hampered by the high cost of robotic surgeries and equipment. Additionally, the market expansion for surgical robots will be hampered by the rise in fatalities and injuries brought on by robotic surgery.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected many facets of society, particularly those in close touch with patients at high risk. Medical services have generally been curtailed to stop the spread of pathogens and safeguard patients and healthcare staff, including the postponement of elective surgeries. This element significantly strains patients and causes significant financial loss for many institutions. An effective strategy to reduce pathogen phobia and sustain surgical volumes is to use the robot as a barrier between the patient and the healthcare provider. Neurosurgery has a lower rate of adoption of surgical robots than other medical specialties like urology and cardiology. The brain has incredibly sensitive tissues, which has affected the growth pace and anatomical difficulties in such a complicated and spatially constrained organ. Despite this, issues, including the older population and a shortage of healthcare staff, have also contributed to the need for these surgical robots.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market includes hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

By control mechanism, the market includes direct telemanipulators and computer control.

By product type, the market includes instruments & accessories, robotic systems, and services.

By application, the market includes cardiac surgery, urologic surgery, gynecologic surgery, general surgery, colorectal surgery, and head and neck surgery.

Surgical Robots Market Regional Insights

Due to hospitals' growing financial capacity to invest in robotic devices, planned collaborations with other businesses, growing patient acceptance of surgical robot use in medical settings leading to better medical outcomes, and increased public awareness of computer-assisted procedures, the North American region is predicted to dominate the market. North America controls most of the world's surgical robotics market and will continue to grow at a consistent CAGR over the forecast period. The developed healthcare infrastructure and the growing use of robotic surgical systems in various healthcare settings are credited with this. The main drivers of the regional market include the existence of foreign companies, ongoing robotics innovations, and the need for minimally invasive procedures (MIS) to shorten the postoperative period.

The market is predicted to grow at the quickest rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The market for robotic surgery devices is expected to rise due to the country's huge patient population, expanding hospital population, and quick technological development. With significant technological breakthrough investments, Asian nations, especially China, South Korea, and Japan, serve as new revenue sources for the markets for robotic medical systems. Since these devices have received clinical approval for difficult surgical procedures, the health industry is rapidly benefiting from developing new surgical robots. In addition, despite these robots' costly initial and ongoing costs, businesses in the area have gradually begun renting robots to hospitals to boost product adoption and foster growth.

