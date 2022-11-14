Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2022-11

English French

Issy les Moulineaux, 14 November 2022



Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 16 November 2022 – EUR 750.000.000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 16 November 2027.

The net proceeds of this issue will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part the Eligible Green Loans as described in SFIL Group Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Framework which is available on the website of the Issuer.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2022 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 27 September 2022 and 2 November 2022 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





