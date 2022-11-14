US Med-Equip Named 'Top Workplace' Four Years in a Row

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether delivering medical equipment as hospitals in the Gulf Coast prepare for a hurricane or servicing devices for clinicians fighting RSV, employees from US Med-Equip (USME) do whatever it takes to support front-line healthcare professionals and helped the company earn a "Top Workplaces" award for the fourth year in a row.

The Top Workplaces results are based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey on workplace culture from Energage. The award recognizes companies best at fostering a desirable working environment and keeping employees empowered and engaged.

"In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends," Energage CEO Eric Rubino said.

USME, leading provider of rented medical equipment, is nationally known for its culture, driven by dedicated employees' shared purpose—to support the important work healthcare providers do every day to help patients heal.

"As clinicians focus on their life-saving work, they can count on our team for the highest quality medical equipment when they need it where they need it," USME CEO Greg Salario said. "We take great pride in supporting the mission of clinicians and hospital support staff in their meaningful work, which drives us to work harder and with more heart."

Known for investing heavily in its employees, movable medical equipment and the technology and services to support it, USME recently acquired Freedom Medical and continues its expansion to meet extraordinary demand from hospitals across the nation.

The 10-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company is hiring, with more openings expected in the new year to support the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.

Contact Information:

Matthew Stanford

Communications Specialist

news@usme.com

877-677-7767



Related Images











Image 1: Top Workplaces





US Med-Equip









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment