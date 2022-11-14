North America Off-site Construction Market to Reach $80.8 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America off-site construction market generated $49.46 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $80.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32155

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $49.46 billion Market Size in 2031 $80.8 billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 112 Segments Covered Material, end-user industry, and country Drivers Rapid surge in urbanization Increase in the demand for residential and commercial buildings Opportunities Requirement of less labour resources and better health and safety offered for workers in case of off-site construction Rise in disposable income and standard of living among people Restrains Threat to preservation of natural heritage and environment.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the North America off-site construction market, owing to the presence of lockdowns as imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in delay or cancellation of ongoing and upcoming projects, as a result of imposition of stringent social distancing restrictions from the government.

These regulations were imposed so as to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The entire construction industry has suffered a serious blow leading to immense losses. However, many companies have already shown steady signs of recovery post the pandemic. Therefore, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the North America off-site construction market based on material, end-user industry, and country. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Buy This Research Report @ http://bit.ly/3hu8z7B

Based on material, the steel segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The concrete segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the residential segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on country, the U.S segment held the lion’s share in 2021, holding four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Mexico segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/32155

Major Players:

The key players analyzed in the North America off-site construction market report include Blokable Inc., Blu Homes, Emagispace, Falcon Structures, FullStack Modular, Modus Structures Inc, Nomodic, Plant Prefab, Inc., Project Frog, and SG Blocks Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global North America off-site construction market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Trending Reports in Off-site Construction Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Building Finishing Contractors Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Residential Construction Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Concrete Wall Saw Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Concrete Polishing and Grinding Machines Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: