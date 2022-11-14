Global Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market generated $726.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:













Report Coverage







Details







Forecast Period



2022–2031







Base Year



2021







Market Size in 2021



$726.4 million







Market Size in 2031



$1.4 billion







CAGR



7.1%







No. of Pages in Report



248







Segments Covered



Product type, nature, application, and region







Drivers



Increase in the standard of living



Surge in demand for diets which are high in protein







Opportunities



Growth of the online retail platform



Extensive application in the various end-use industries such as bakery







Restrains



High cost of demineralized whey powder ingredients and inadequate distribution system in developing nations,





Download Free sample Copy Of this report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3574





COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of protein powders, bars, and others, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, inadequate funding to research & academic institutes, disrupted supply chain, and challenges in terms of providing essential post-sales services further aggravated the impact on the market.

These stringent social distancing restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market based on product type, nature, application, and region.

Based on product type, the 40% demineralized whey segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as 50 % demineralized whey, 70 % demineralized whey, and 90 % demineralized whey.





Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3574



Based on nature, the conventional segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The organic segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the sports nutrition segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fifths of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as bakery and confectionery, dairy products, frozen foods, beverages, meat products, medicine, and others.



Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



The key players analyzed in the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market report include LIMA Group, Charotar Casein, Dairygold Food Ingredients, Euroserum, FrieslandCampina EN, Hochwald, James Farrell & Co., Lactalis Group, Reny Picot, Saputo Dairy UK, Valio, and Van Lee Melkprodukten.



The report analyzes these key players in the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.







About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com



