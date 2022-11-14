Wet Chemicals Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.3%: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wet chemicals market was estimated at $3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $5.9 Billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered End-use Industry, Type, and Region. Drivers Increasing global population and rising demand for electric vehicles Restraints Availability of alternative substitutes over harmful and toxic wet chemicals Opportunities Recent commercialization of nano based devices



Covid-19 Scenario-

Rapid shift of consumers toward natural and bio-based wet chemicals increased the demand for natural based wet chemicals, which impacted the global wet chemicals market positively.

This drift is likely to persist post pandemic as well.

The global wet chemcals market is analyzed across end-use industry, type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the acids segment held nearly half of the global wet chemicals market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment, however, would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. The other segments mentioned through the report include bases, solvents, and oxidizers.

Based on application, the semiconductor segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global wet chemicals market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period. The etching, cleaning, IC packaging, and PCB segments are also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the global wet chemicals market in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global wet chemicals market report include BASF SE, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Rin Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Formosa Daikin Advanced Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kanto Kagaku, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Chang Chun Group, Santoku Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Solvay Inc., Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical Co. Ltd., and Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

