Global Central Lab Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of ~ 6% and Likely to Surpass US$ 4 Bn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32. Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global central lab market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of around 6% during the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to reach around US$ 2.42 Billion in 2022 and surpass approximately US$ 4.0 Billion by the end of 2032. The growth in the market is attributed to the rapid inclination towards clinical trials worldwide. Since pharmaceutical companies are persistently seeking ways to reduce the cost of drug development and manufacturing, demand for central labs is expected to surge at an incredible pace during the forecast period.



Central labs are institutions that are responsible for laboratory assessments and offer a plethora of services ranging from a compilation of lab test reports, gene sequencing, and conducting laboratory assessments, to contracting courier services for delivering lab kits and biosamples to medical institutions and performing drug development activities. Over the recent years, central labs have become ideal designations for clinical trials attributing to the high requirements for the quality of the lap data in trials, the presence of sophisticated equipment, and the lack of ability of local laboratories to organize required tests. Central labs offer services for effectively supporting clinical trials for novel drugs along with genetic testing services for various diseases such as sickle cell anemia, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson's disease. Therefore, the surge in the number of clinical trials along with increasing incidents of genetic diseases will continue to offer impetus to the growth of the central lab market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9067

Central labs do not just help the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce costs but also make sure that results are accurate results are delivered at faster speeds without committing any errors. They are known to be fully outsourced by several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Growth of the global central lab market is anticipated due to the rising demand for new drugs and vaccines along with a significant surge in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies over the projection period.

Key Takeaways

The high complexity of clinical trials paired with the rising prevalence of diseases across the world, rising demand for novel drugs and vaccines, growth in the number of central labs, and increasing need for reducing the cost of drug research and development processes are some of the major factors driving the global central lab market.

Over the years, central labs have gained immense popularity all over the world attributed to various benefits that they offer including high efficiency and speed, reduction in product manufacturing costs, and superior flexibility. Such central labs benefit multinational companies by allowing them to bring new compounds onto the market more quickly by removing unnecessary steps.

Central labs are equipped with better and more sophisticated equipment which allows them to be highly preferable for research and development purposes and genetic sequencing. In addition to that, the surging prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and diabetes is emerging as a key factor spurring the growth of the central lab market. Favorable government initiatives are taken, and pharmaceutical giants are heavily investing in order to counter the increasing burden of these chronic diseases. Continuous clinical trials are being conducted for the development of new drugs and medical devices.

Since clinical trials are considered the costliest in pharmaceutical industries, in order to reduce the cost and save time, outsourcing is emerging as an attractive option for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In the present era, most clinical trials are being performed in central labs. This will continue to act as a catalyst for the growth of the central lab market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the global central lab market are focusing on continuous upgrading of their technologies and software in order to expand their services. The global central lab market is known to be fragmented in nature attributed to the presence of leading market players spread all over the world. Furthermore, various growth strategies have been adopted by prominent market players including partnerships and agreements with pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/central-lab-market

Key Segments Profiled in the Central Lab Industry Survey

By Service Type:

Genetic Services

Biomarker Services

Microbiology Services

Anatomic Pathology/Histology

Specimen Management & Storage

Special Chemistry Services

Others





By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa





For More Insights, Contact@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9067

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

More Insights into the Central Lab Market

Attributing to the increasing drug research and development activities, there is a phenomenal increase in penetration of lab automation, growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and rise in outsourcing of central lab services, North America will continue to remain the undisputed world leader in central lab market during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9067

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Intraoral Scanners Market - Intraoral Scanners Market by Product, Modality, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

APAC Dental Market - APAC Dental Market by Product, Application, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Menopause Treatment Market - Menopause Treatment Market By Product, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Stethoscope Hygiene Devices Market: Stethoscope Hygiene Devices Market by Product, Technology, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Immunochromatography Kits Market : Immunochromatography Kits Market by Product, Application, Usage, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

