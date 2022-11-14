English French

Nanterre, November 14th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 07th to November 11th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 07th to November 11th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 07/11/2022 FR0000125486 66,590 93.72800 XPAR VINCI 07/11/2022 FR0000125486 39,261 93.70700 CEUX VINCI 07/11/2022 FR0000125486 3,381 93.74000 TQEX VINCI 07/11/2022 FR0000125486 5,018 93.51050 AQEU VINCI 08/11/2022 FR0000125486 17,254 93.57870 XPAR VINCI 08/11/2022 FR0000125486 3,146 93.24600 CEUX VINCI 09/11/2022 FR0000125486 17,000 94.05240 XPAR VINCI 10/11/2022 FR0000125486 8,920 94.41970 XPAR VINCI 11/11/2022 FR0000125486 13,260 95.25660 XPAR TOTAL 173,830 93.8775

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

