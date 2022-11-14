Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 07th to November 11th, 2022

        Nanterre, November 14th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 07th to November 11th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 07th to November 11th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI07/11/2022FR0000125486 66,590 93.72800XPAR
VINCI07/11/2022FR0000125486 39,261 93.70700CEUX
VINCI07/11/2022FR0000125486 3,381 93.74000TQEX
VINCI07/11/2022FR0000125486 5,018 93.51050AQEU
VINCI08/11/2022FR0000125486 17,254 93.57870XPAR
VINCI08/11/2022FR0000125486 3,146 93.24600CEUX
VINCI09/11/2022FR0000125486 17,000 94.05240XPAR
VINCI10/11/2022FR0000125486 8,920 94.41970XPAR
VINCI11/11/2022FR0000125486 13,260 95.25660XPAR
      
  TOTAL173,83093.8775 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

