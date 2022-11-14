Orion Energy Systems to Participate in Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference Thursday, November 17th in New York City

NEW YORK and MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will participate in the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 17, 2022, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. Orion’s CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will meet with interested investors at the event. Attendance at the Alpha Select Conference is by invitation only.



About Craig-Hallum Alpha Select

The Alpha Select list is an actively researched collection of smaller, underfollowed public companies that Craig-Hallum believes have the potential to become much larger. An “acorn” list of sorts, the Alpha Select List typically consists of sub-$500M market cap companies with attractive business models, above average growth trends, favorable macro-secular themes, and management teams that Craig-Hallum believes have the ability to take the business to the next level. The annual conference showcases Alpha Select companies before top institutional investors and analysts from across the country.

About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about Orion’s ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit Orion’s website.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR



Investor Relations Contacts