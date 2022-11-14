Social House Entertainment Announces Ticketing Partnership with TicketSmarter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social House Entertainment Inc. announced an agreement today that makes TicketSmarter the official ticket partner of its events including the Tacos & Tequila Festivals in Kansas City and Fort Worth, Texas.



“Social House Entertainment has quickly established itself as one of the premier event organizers in the region,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “We are excited to partner with them as they grow to help connect fans to their favorite artists.”

As the primary ticketing partner, TicketSmarter gives festival-goers a safe and secure platform to buy tickets for Social House Entertainment events. Social House Entertainment is a full-scale event production company based in Kansas City that has more than a decade of experience producing live entertainment experiences across the country.

“We are so excited to be partnering with the TicketSmarter team for our upcoming events and utilize their amazing platform,” President of Social House Entertainment Nick Noland said.

In addition to Tacos & Tequila Festival, Social House Entertainment has organized an exciting lineup of upcoming events for 2023 including the Four States Music Festival in Pittsburg, Kan. More information will be provided as those dates approach.

About Social House Entertainment:

Social House Entertainment is a full scale production company born out of Kansas City. Our company designs and builds our events at non-traditional music venues and curates an experience with the consumer experience in mind.

We start with a blank canvas and transform the space into truly unique experiences with a mix of amazing food, craft cocktails, high-end production, A-list artists, and creative venue spaces. Our team is passionate about elevating live event experiences all across the country.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With more than 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter enables customers to experience the power and excitement of live events. TicketSmarter also works alongside numerous charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation and the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

TicketSmarter offers primary ticketing solutions for professional baseball clubs and popular venues like the Houston Raceway and Texas Motorplex, as well as Garden Bros. Circus and Monster Truckz events. TicketSmarter is also the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.