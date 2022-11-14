CIO Leadership: Leading Boldly and Authentically to Foster Trust Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 17

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom in Golden Valley, MN on November 17. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share why CIOs and technology executives must demonstrate bold, authentic and inclusive leadership to help inspire employees in turbulent times.

“Inflationary pressures, global supply chain constraints and other business challenges are weighing not only on senior executives but also on employees,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Empathetic CIOs and technology executives who lead authentically and inclusively can help foster an environment of trust while inspiring employees in a spirit of connectedness.”

World-class CIOs, CISOs and technology executives speaking at the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Scott Ammon , Senior Cybersecurity Solutions Principal, Insight Solutions

, Senior Cybersecurity Solutions Principal, Insight Solutions Sridher Arumugham , Sr. Principal Advisory Services Consultant – Data Strategy/Data Governance, Informatica

, Sr. Principal Advisory Services Consultant – Data Strategy/Data Governance, Informatica Ramesh Babu , CIO, Digi-Key

, CIO, Digi-Key Patricia Connolly , CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared

, CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared Stephen M.R. Covey , Global authority on trust, leadership and culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global authority on trust, leadership and culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Tom Cullen , CIO, Corsair

, CIO, Corsair Michael Downs , CTO, Evolving Solutions

, CTO, Evolving Solutions Sarah Engstrom , CISO and VP IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.

, CISO and VP IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc. Rahoul Ghose , CIO, ECMC Group

, CIO, ECMC Group Ryan Gilligan , VP, JM Search

, VP, JM Search Luis Giraldo , RVP, Business Value Consulting, OutSystems

, RVP, Business Value Consulting, OutSystems Judy Hatchett , VP Information Security & CISO, Surescripts

, VP Information Security & CISO, Surescripts Steven John , CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark

, CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark Dennis Keane , CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company

, CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company Harold Knutson , Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC

, Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC Doug Koch , Chief Information Officer, Edina Realty

, Chief Information Officer, Edina Realty Michael Lacey , Founder & CEO, Digineer

, Founder & CEO, Digineer Aimee Martin , Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc.

, Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc. Kristin McKenzie , Senior Director, IT, Digi-Key

, Senior Director, IT, Digi-Key Mark Murphy , VP & CIO, St. Jude Medical

, VP & CIO, St. Jude Medical Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC, and Reference Point

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC, and Reference Point Anudeep Parhar , Chief Operating Officer & General Manager PKI and IoT Solutions BU, Entrust Datacard

, Chief Operating Officer & General Manager PKI and IoT Solutions BU, Entrust Datacard Mary Lynne Perushek , CIO, Mortenson

, CIO, Mortenson Christine Pouliot , CEO, Evocent Executive Leadership

, CEO, Evocent Executive Leadership Tim Rolfing , Senior Director, M&A Technology Integration Portfolio Management, HUB International; Board President, SIM Minnesota

, Senior Director, M&A Technology Integration Portfolio Management, HUB International; Board President, SIM Minnesota Hillary Spreizer , President, The Latitude Group

, President, The Latitude Group Eric Tan , CIO, Coupa Software

, CIO, Coupa Software Greg Thayer, CISO, New Era Technology

Valued Partners for the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Coupa, Darktrace, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Gigamon, HashiCorp, Imperva, Informatica, Insight, The Judge Group, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, SMC2, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Champions Golf Club on November 15. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share insights on what it takes for technology executives to become boardroom-ready.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 15 will include:

Troy Ament , Field CISO, Fortinet

, Field CISO, Fortinet Bhupesh Arora , VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Mack Campbell , Senior Development Director, NPower

, Senior Development Director, NPower Jesse Carrillo , Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation

, Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation Joe Carroll , CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation

, CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation George Crawford , CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group, LLP

, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group, LLP Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Dan Durkin , Managing Director of Information Technology, YES Prep Public Schools

, Managing Director of Information Technology, YES Prep Public Schools Michael Ferguson , Director of Security Transformation, Netskope

, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope Rashmi Jain , CIO, Careington International Corporation

, CIO, Careington International Corporation Shachella James , VP IT Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy

, VP IT Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy Gene Janiszewski , Managing Director/CEO, Paradigm Group, Inc.

, Managing Director/CEO, Paradigm Group, Inc. Russell Jukes , VP Application Development, DXC Technology

, VP Application Development, DXC Technology Keith Landau , Managing Director Information Technology Services, Deloitte

, Managing Director Information Technology Services, Deloitte Antonio Marin , CIO, U.S. Med-Equip, LLC

, CIO, U.S. Med-Equip, LLC Jay Modh , Founder & CEO, IntuitiveVC, Intuitive.Cloud

, Founder & CEO, IntuitiveVC, Intuitive.Cloud Rebecca Mookerjee , Senior Director of IT, Parker Wellbore

, Senior Director of IT, Parker Wellbore Vikas Parikh , Chief Architect, LyondellBasell

, Chief Architect, LyondellBasell Nicholas Parrotta , President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business, Harman International

, President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business, Harman International Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Ken Piddington , VP & CIO, U.S. Silica Company

, VP & CIO, U.S. Silica Company Wayne Shurts , Former EVP & CTO, Sysco

, Former EVP & CTO, Sysco Kristie Simonette , SVP, Strategic Services, Camden Living

, SVP, Strategic Services, Camden Living Diego Fonseca de Souza , Global CISO, Cummins Inc.

, Global CISO, Cummins Inc. Brendan Sullivan , SVP Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat

, SVP Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

, CEO, Society for Information Management Teresa Tonthat , VP of Information Services & CISO, Texas Children’s

, VP of Information Services & CISO, Texas Children’s Meg Toups , Founder and CEO, BlueSky IT Partners; VP, Programs, SIM Houston

, Founder and CEO, BlueSky IT Partners; VP, Programs, SIM Houston Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY

Valued Partners for the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Harman, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Meriplex, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Optum, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24d2bccb-81ca-4429-940d-28f0c54d0452