DSV, 996 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Hedehusene, DENMARK

Company Announcement No. 996

On 25 October 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 992.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5).

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-92,000,000 1,013.17 2,026,336,490
10:7 November 2022160,000 1,038.44 166,150,400
11:8 November 2022160,000 1,058.04 169,286,400
12:9 November 2022150,000 1,047.94 157,191,000
13:10 November 2022150,000 1,065.00 159,750,000
14:11 November 2022140,000 1,122.38 157,133,200
15:14 November 2022148,200 1,107.42 164,119,644
Accumulated trading for days 1-152,908,200 1,031.55 2,999,967,134

After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 14,702,733 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 6.28% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

 

