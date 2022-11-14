DSV, 996 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 996

On 25 October 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 992.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5).

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-9 2,000,000 1,013.17 2,026,336,490 10: 7 November 2022 160,000 1,038.44 166,150,400 11: 8 November 2022 160,000 1,058.04 169,286,400 12: 9 November 2022 150,000 1,047.94 157,191,000 13: 10 November 2022 150,000 1,065.00 159,750,000 14: 11 November 2022 140,000 1,122.38 157,133,200 15: 14 November 2022 148,200 1,107.42 164,119,644 Accumulated trading for days 1-15 2,908,200 1,031.55 2,999,967,134

After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 14,702,733 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 6.28% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

