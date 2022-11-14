Global Laser Collimating Lens Market Size to reach USD 880 Mn by 2030 | CAGR 5.7%

New York, United States , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Laser Collimating Lens Market Size is likely to grow from USD 289 Million In 2021 To USD 880 Million By 2030, At A CAGR of 5.7%. As per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The growth of the collimating lens market will be influenced by the increasing importance of fiber optics collimating lenses and the increased use of aspheric lenses in optical systems over standard spherical lenses. Furthermore, an increase in the use of lenses in the automotive manufacturing process, as well as the growing popularity of LED headlamps, would boost market growth. Growing demand for collimating lenses from a variety of applications, as well as emerging new markets, will provide additional growth prospects for the market. The high production costs, on the other hand, would act as a limitation on the collimating lens market's growth. The market's expansion will be hampered even more by a lack of disposable income.

The growing need for infotainment devices is a major market driver. In spectrometers, the collimating lens is used. It is a suitable curved lens that fits into the spectrometer equipment. The demand for such devices would eventually boost the market's growth pace. The collimating lens will be used in automobile infotainment, such as audio and video devices, in the next years. Collimating lens design will be more widely used in advanced wireless audio systems. The collimating lens market will grow rapidly due to the product's wide range of applications in these fields. This lens is in high demand in the medical, lighting, vehicle, display, and measuring industries. The collimating lens industry is projected to be dominated by automobiles. The collimating lens is used in all lighting technologies in automobiles. More end-users are drawn to this market because of its efficiency, excellent performance, and low power consumption. During the forecast period, the laser light source will be the most profitable section of the entire collimating lens market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 189 pages with 118market data tables and figures & charts from the report "Global Laser Collimating Lens Market Size, Share Statistics and Growth by Material (Glass, Plastic & Others); By Wavelength (<1,000, 1,000–1,500, 1,500–2,000, >2,000); By End Use (Automobile, Medical, LiDAR, Light and Display Measurement, Spectroscopy, Interferometry & Others); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030"

The glass segment accounted for the larger market share for the global laser collimating lens market. Owing to the longer light takes to pass through a substance with a higher refractive index, the longer it takes for light to go through it. The refractive index measures the difference between the speed of light in vacuum and the speed of light in the lens material. When light travels at a slower speed, it is refracted more when it passes through the lens material. The automotive segment accounted for the larger share of the global laser collimating lens market owing to the automobile manufacturers are continuously striving to differentiate their goods from those supplied by competitors. North America accounted for the highest share in the global Laser Collimating Lens market in 2020. Presence of major players and advanced technologies is propelling the demand of laser collimating lens market. Growing number of applications, including the growth of optic systems, there are a number of advantages when compared to other lens types. As a result, collimation lenses are being used more frequently in industry. And this is the major aspect that will most likely propel the collimating lens industry forward in the near future.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Global Laser Collimating Lens Market Size Major Key Companies Covered: LightPath Technologies Inc, Ocean Optics, Inc., INGENERIC GmbH, TRIOPTICS GmbH, Avantes BV, Auer Lighting GmbH, IPG Photonics Corporation, Optikos Corporation, The Optoelectronics Co. Ltd, Thorlabs Inc and others 30+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

