Data Center Cooling Market Size is projected to reach USD 39.49 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data centers provide centralized storage, networking, and backups, making them a crucial component of many organizations' strategies. The escalating demand for increased computing capacity in computer networks is primarily attributable to the proliferation of data. This has led to an increase in data center energy consumption. This increase in the energy consumption of data centers has raised financial and environmental concerns. These factors demand that data center cooling strategies be optimized.

Monitoring, measuring, and controlling data center resources and energy consumption in IT-related equipment such as servers, network switches, and storage, as well as infrastructure components such as computer room air conditioners and power distribution units, is referred to as data center cooling. To facilitate the rapid expansion of data storage and facilities such as backup data and archiving managing verification, and authorization, data centers must optimally utilize their IT hardware infrastructure and services, such as servers, power distribution units (PDUs), and other components. Optimal planning, predictive analysis, and the regulation of load power, server, and process automation capacities are necessary for the efficient operation of a data center.





Rising Demand for Racks Cooling System Drives the Market

The demand for high computing capability altered the data center's operational standard. It complicates the environment, rendering Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) units insufficient as a standalone solution. Insufficient rack cooling is a prevalent problem in data centers today. A recent study found that eight out of ten facilities have overheated server racks. This issue causes data center administrators’ worst nightmare, which is downtime.

Adopting the rear door heat exchange (RDHX) system can help maintain rack density in data centers. On the rear doors of the server racks, a heat exchanger is installed to absorb heat. It will later be transferred to the heat exchanger's matrix or coil. It's the equivalent of resolving two problems at once: inefficient cooling and excessive energy consumption. RDHX can be implemented in both newly designed and existing data centers. The component is incorporated into the design of a new rack enclosure. Adding it to existing racks with a high density can also improve the cooling system. In addition, it can provide sufficient cooling while eliminating the need for intricate under-floor air distribution. Densely packed electrical components, such as processors and other components in data centers, generate more heat and are exposed to the outside air to a greater extent. This is generating an enormous demand for new cooling techniques and innovations, which is expected to boost the data center cooling market.

Innovations in Data Center Cooling gives Opportunity for Exponential Growth

To optimize performance, standard data center temperatures vary from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius. Up to 33 percent of the energy consumed when operating a data center in a hot climate is used to operate the cooling systems and infrastructure, and electricity costs can account for more than half of operating expenses. Specially designed for hot conditions, high-temperature data centers can reduce capital expenditures because chillers and other cooling equipment are no longer needed to cool the data centers and IT equipment below ambient temperatures. With the proper equipment, operating expenses can also anticipate a reduction of 45 percent in total electrical costs and a remarkable reduction of 96 percent in cooling costs.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 39.49 Billion by 2031 CAGR 15.7% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Data Center Type, Cooling Technique, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Schneider Electric Se, Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions LLC, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Vertiv Co., Asetek, Adaptivcool, Coolcentric Key Market Opportunities Innovations in Data Center Cooling Technology Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Rack Cooling Solutions

Increasing Demand for Storage of Data

Increasing Demand for Storage of Data

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global data center cooling market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period. Colocation service providers like Equinix, AT&T, and others in countries like the United States and Canada are primarily responsible for the region's expansion. In addition, increasing data center leasing activities in Northern Virginia and rising demand from a substantial number of cloud users are anticipated to stimulate market growth. In addition, the gradual shift in workload toward hosting companies that provide colocation, cloud, and other services is anticipated to impact the Canadian data center cooling market. With the most data center facilities in North America, the United States is a significant user of data systems. The United States businesses invest significant resources and capital in data centers. These factors are expected to drive the market for data center cooling in North America. Google announced its new USD 750 million data center in Nebraska in April 2022, with the intention of bringing more opportunities to the local communities and helping them grow their businesses through the use of digital services.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2031, owing to increased demand for data centers from South East Asian countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, and others. Due to the presence of stable infrastructure and a significant leadership position in cloud computing technology, various expansion strategies adopted by major IT companies have also contributed to the growth of data centers in this area. In August 2018, Google announced a USD 500 million investment in its third data center in Singapore. Telangana government and Microsoft announced in March 2022 the establishment of Microsoft's largest data center in India, which will be located in Hyderabad.

Europe is anticipated to represent a sizeable portion of the global data center cooling market. Keeping up with network infrastructure and other related services is one of the greatest challenges in expanding data centers. Additionally, European data center service providers are actively pursuing the reuse of heat produced by organic waste. By reusing the heat generated by data centers, it will be possible to achieve CO2 reductions.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to expand rapidly due to the rising adoption of cloud computing in the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Cisco's Cloud Index predicts that by 2019, cloud traffic in the Middle East and Africa will experience the highest growth rate of 41%. It is anticipated that expansion strategies such as IT/Telco partnerships will play a significant role in driving the market growth. Equinix has formed a partnership with Emirates Integrated Telecommunication, which operates a data center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This data center serves as a colocation facility for carriers, content providers, and financial institutions, among others. In September 2022, Khazna Data Centers will construct a new data center in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (UAE). The wholesale data center provider announced the formation of a joint venture with BEEAH Digital, the digital transformation and future technology division of BEEAH Group, to build a data center in Sharjah.

Key Highlights

The global data center cooling market size was valued at USD 15.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 39.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

was valued at USD 15.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 39.49 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on product type , the global data center cooling market is bifurcated into air conditioners, precision air conditioners, chillers, air handling units, and others. The air conditioners segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period

, the global data center cooling market is bifurcated into air conditioners, precision air conditioners, chillers, air handling units, and others. The air conditioners segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period Based on data center type , the global data center cooling market is bifurcated into large-scale DC, medium-scale DC, and small-scale DC. The large-scale data center segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

, the global data center cooling market is bifurcated into large-scale DC, medium-scale DC, and small-scale DC. The large-scale data center segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Based on the cooling technique , the global data center cooling market is bifurcated into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. The rack-based cooling segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period.

, the global data center cooling market is bifurcated into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. The rack-based cooling segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period. Based on end users , the global data center cooling market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment is the highest contributor to the market, and it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period.

, the global data center cooling market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment is the highest contributor to the market, and it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global data center cooling market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period

The global data center cooling market's major key players are

Schneider Electric Se.

Black Box Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg,

Stulz GmbH

Vertiv Co

Asetek, Adaptivcool

Coolcentric





Global Data Center Cooling Market: Segmentation

By Product

Air Conditioners

Precision Air Conditioners

Chillers

Air Handling Unit

By Data Center Type

Large Scale Data Center

Medium Scale Data Center

Small Scale Data Center

By Cooling Technique

Room-based Cooling

Rack-based Cooling

Row-based Cooling

By End User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News:

In September 2022 , Schneider Electric launched its new service EcoStruxure service plans in India to provide enhanced packages combined with digital services to address consumer needs.

, Schneider Electric launched its new service EcoStruxure service plans in India to provide enhanced packages combined with digital services to address consumer needs. In July 2022, Airedale International started the full-scale manufacturing of chillers at the US Chiller plant in Rockbridge, Virginia, and confirmed a deal with Corscale for further business plans.





News Media

GDPR Act in EU to Cater Varied Opportunities for Data Center Cooling Market Growth





