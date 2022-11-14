Milestone Church Haslet to Host Christmas Women's Event

Haslet, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haslet, Texas -

It is with great excitement that Milestone Church in Haslet Texas, announces the return of JOY, its annual Christmas Women's event. The event, which will take place on December 7th at Lucky Spur Ranch, is a great opportunity to rejoice in the Christmas season with both new and old friends. Women of all ages are welcome to participate in the celebration night, which will feature a Christmas program with an encouraging message from Brandy Little and a spectacular party to cap off the festive evening.

The event is held every year by Milestone Women's Ministry and encourages Elevate Girls and Milestone Women to bring their girlfriends and join together for this special night of celebration.

JOY is $20 to attend and includes a special edition Milestone Women's JOY sweatshirt which can be picked up along with registration bracelets in the church commons area during weekend services.

Brandy Little, the event's keynote speaker, oversees the Milestone Women's ministry. She has four children with her husband, Jeff Little, who serves as the Pastor of Milestone Church. She enjoys seeing women come to understand their worth, find their role in the body of Christ, and develop deep connections with other women.

Ways to Attend JOY: Keller Keller Campus: December 6 or 7, Haslet Lucky Spur Ranch: December 7, McKinney McKinney Campus: December 7.

Registration will open November 15 online at www.milestonechurch.com, or participants can register in the commons area during weekend services beginning November 19th and 20th. There will not be childcare for the event.

Visit Milestone Church's website to learn more about the upcoming Women's event, JOY. The website also provides service times, location maps, Plan Your Visit, and Meet Pastor Jeff links to make it easy to invite friends and family.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Keller, Haslet, and McKinney, TX.

