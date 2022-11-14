Global Mobile Health Vehicle Market Size to by 2030 | CAGR of 9.80%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile Health Vehicle Market Size is likely to grow from USD million in 2021 to USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.80%. A mobile clinic is a specially designed vehicle that provides health treatment to people in their communities. The vehicles staffed by a mix of physicians, nurses, community health workers, and other health professionals and provide a wide range of health services. Despite the fact that health care reform has increased insurance coverage, there are still significant obstacle to regular health care, particularly for vulnerable groups. Mobile health units assist marginalized areas in overcoming typical obstacle to health care access, such as time, distance, and trust, and have shown to improve health outcomes and save costs. Despite ongoing attempts to enhance healthcare access and quality, the United States' healthcare costs are rising and the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising. Furthermore, minority groups bear a disproportionate share of the burden of certain diseases and impairments, adding to the health disparities that exist in society.

The growing need of the emergency health service due to the increasing incidence of accidents and other disease prevalence. The existing healthcare system will continue to struggle to deliver appropriate and equitable health services unless alternative models for satisfying the population's health demands are explored and implemented. Mobile Health Clinics (MHCs) are a cutting-edge healthcare delivery strategy that has the potential to reduce health disparities among vulnerable communities and people living with chronic conditions. Indeed, several studies have found that MHCs are most effective in the following situations: delivering emergency care, conducting preventative health assessments, and establishing treatment plans. Management of chronic diseases. MHCs can provide specialized, high-impact, and inexpensive health care that adapts dynamically to the community's changing needs by opening their doors directly into communities and exploiting existing community assets.

Global Mobile Health Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Trailers, Trucks, Bus, and Vans), By Application (Primary Care, Intensive Care, Dental Care, and Medical Imaging), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

With the huge leaps and developments in medical technology that the world is seeing today, employing it to create purpose-driven mobile health units might be extremely beneficial to the global healthcare system. It's possible that with a mobile medical facility, you won't even need an office to treat patients. If technological advancements are leveraged to their full potential, cases may be able to be addressed outside of primary care. With emerging diseases like Covid-19 sweeping the globe, it's critical to be prepared with vehicles that can begin treatment while the patient is in transit, giving the patient a better chance of survival. Many Covid-19 patients died because they were unable to reach a hospital in time. Those suffering from respiratory illnesses, in particular, required an emergency ventilator or, at the very least, an oxygen supply. The introduction of mobile medical vehicles has the potential to ensure timely access to critical medical equipment.

Base vehicles can be enhanced and upgraded as needed in circumstances when diseases rapidly change form and the globe faces new challenges, providing a safe backup for healthcare systems. Additionally, one of the primary factors expected to boost the growth of the market is increased investments in digital health. According to Becker's Healthcare research, there were 251 digital health investment acquisitions in the first three quarters of 2021. During the COVID 19 epidemic, mobile health vehicles platforms gained interest as a way to enhance public health. Because of the infection fear and lockdown scenarios around the world, the pandemic has motivated patients and healthcare providers to utilize digital health vehicles. Furthermore, the increased usage of mobile health vehicles is expected to propel the mobile health vehicles industry forward in the next years.

North America will continue to dominate the mobile clinics market during the forecast period Because of higher healthcare expenditure. Europe is the second largest market for mobile clinics, owing to government initiatives to make healthcare more accessible, which has increased demand for mobile clinics. The Asia-Pacific region's mobile clinics market is experiencing increased demand due to increased product penetration and a large percentage of rural areas lacking basic health facilities. Whereas the Middle East and Africa remain untapped markets for Mobile Clinics.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

