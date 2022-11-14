Ballarat Dentist Changing What it Means to Visit a Dental Practice

Ballarat Central, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballarat Central, Victoria -

Smile Creative is unlike any dental practice most might have previously visited. The cosmetic dental practice in Ballarat Central, Victoria, Australia, is headed by Dr Karishma Wijeyesinghe.

Dr Karishma is committed to restoring the patient’s teeth and smile without any judgement. She is passionate about tailoring treatment to her patient’s goals for their teeth, whether that be helping people enjoy smiling and laughing or eating their favourite foods.

What makes this dental practice unique is their approach to delivering their patients world-class cosmetic dental results. They call it the “Smile Test Drive”. Patients get to literally wear a "test drive" of their new smile, temporarily attached over the top of their current teeth, enabling them to see what their new smile could look like before going ahead with any treatment.

Dr Karishma Wijeyesinghe says, “One of the things I love most about dentistry is helping you through the whole process in a way where you are listened to and supported, where I’ve earned your trust and helped you be involved in achieving a positive outcome. We can help with providing options to enhance your smile or improve your dental health through comprehensive planning and our test drive experience. We look to provide long term solutions for your dental health.”

The Smile Test Drive is integral to this process.

Dr Karishma Wijeyesinghe says, “It is also an exceptional planning tool, empowering us to provide the highest quality dental restorations for our patients. So even if you’re not specifically looking for a smile makeover, The Smile Test Drive provides comprehensive, 3D planning information to help us identify exactly what dental challenges you’re facing, and what treatment is required.”

The Smile Test Drive treatment process by the cosmetic dentist in Ballarat Central is made up of six steps. After the initial consultation and diagnostics, a digital design of the patient’s new smile is created. At the end of the design phase, the 3D Smile Mockup is created that will be attached on top of the patient’s existing teeth. Once the 3D Smile Mockup is attached, the patient is ushered into their professional photo studio to take several photos and videos to let the patient see the new smile in action. They will produce a Smile Reveal video to show to the patient the “before and after” transformation. The patient can even get a copy of the video to show to family and friends.

Patient feedback is an important part in the smile design process, as the patient helps decide on the treatment plan. To help with the decision making, your dentist will offer advice on the best way to get their new smile, including alternative options with their corresponding benefits and risks.

Dr Karishma Wijeyesinghe is the dentist who is behind the unique service offered at Smile Creative. She earned her degree in Dentistry from The University of Melbourne in 2002. In 2006, she and her family moved to Ballarat after falling in love with living in the country because of its tranquil environment and friendly people. In Ballarat, she owned a general family dental practice for 11 years but later sold it. Since then, she has worked under the mentorship of top dentists in both small and large practices. Over the years, she has keenly undertaken additional clinical training under world-renowned dentists like Dr Pascal Magne, who specialises in minimally invasive treatment methods that restore teeth in a strong, conservative and natural way.

Dr Karishma Wijeyesinghe says, “At the end of the day, my goal is to help my patients achieve great outcomes, in an environment that is safe, empowering, and judgement-free.”

https://smilecreative.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Clinic-2.mp4

Those who are interested in learning more about the services offered at Smile Creative can visit their website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They can also visit the dental practice at 602 Mair St, Ballarat Central, VIC.

Smile Creative

Dr Karishma Wijeyesinghe

03 4320 0777

info@smilecreative.com.au

602 Mair St, Ballarat Central VIC 3350