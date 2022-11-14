Global SBS Waterproof Membrane Market Size to grow by 2030 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global SBS Waterproof Membrane Market Size was over USD 9.5 billion globally in 2021 and is estimated to grow over 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. North America waterproofing membrane market is expected to register a 7.5% CAGR from 2030 to 2032. Mounting environmental concerns have accelerated the construction of green building infrastructure across the region followed by Asia Pacific.

The SBS waterproof membranes helps in preventing a wide range of construction industry challenges such as softening & crumbling of plasters, deterioration of electrical fittings, and corrosion of metals. In addition, SBS waterproofing membranes can be applied as a paste to the surface which further provides flexible protective film and water-impermeable features. Moreover, these membranes help walls in preventing with a water penetration and provides a subsequent infrastructural damage thereby protecting walls and floors in basements, terraces, balconies, and swimming pool from water and humidity.

SBS water proof membraneis a form of thermoplastic and elastic modified bituminous dipping, the filler base is glass fiber felt, glass fiber reinforced polyester, and polyester felt. In addition, it is a kind of rollable sheet water proof materials with the basic surface cover of the isolating materials such as fine sand, mineral slice, and polyethylene film.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 124 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global SBS Waterproof Membrane Market Size , Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Fiberglass Reinforced (G Type) and Polyster Reinforced (PY Type)); By Application (Residential and Commercial); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030”, in detail along with the table of contents.

As SBS waterproof membranes provides an excellent suitability for wall protection by placing in a thin layer over another material is becoming major factor driving the market growth and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period Moreover, SBS waterproof membranes demand continue to rise in the near future as it consists of a coated-fabric materials and are normally used to prevent water leakage in buildings structures, roofs, basements, foundations, and walls. These factors, as a result anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Several key players in the market are engaged in mergers and strategic acquisitions to expand their market share, distribution network and achieve market growth. In addition, this waterproof membrane forms the main component of roofing systems, as it is a product form of a shield against the seepage of water on the roof. The SBS waterproof membranemarket report is categorized based on product type such asfiberglass reinforced (G Type) and polyster reinforced (PY Type). Polyster Reinforced (PY Type) accounted for nearly 45% of market share in global SBS waterproof membranemarket due to enhanced properties such as UV resistance, high flow rate, and flexibility features.

The SBS waterproof membranes industry share is moderately consolidated and includes various companies such as Baumerk, BITUGULF (IIC), Fuhua Waterproofing Technology Co., GAF, Johns Manville, MBTechnology, PlatinumRoofing.ca Ltd ., Soprema, Weifang Tianyuan Waterproof Material Co., Ltd., and others. Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies that include business expansion and partnership to reduce supply and demand gap. With increase in awareness & demand for SBS waterproof membranesacross the globe, major players are collaborating their product portfolio to provide differentiated and innovative products.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major companies covered in the SBS waterproofing membrane industry are Fosroc Inc, Alchimica Building Chemicals Ltd, Maris Polymers S.M.S.A, GAF Materials, Derbigum Americas Inc, MBCC Group, Paul Bauder GmbH, Sika AG, CICO Technologies Ltd, and Pidilite Industries Limited and and others 30+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

