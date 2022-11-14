Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Cooks Up Can’t-Miss Cyber Monday Deal

Dallas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue lovers won’t be able to click fast enough this Cyber Monday to get their gift card for Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Get more for your buck when you are craving the best BBQ near me.

On Nov. 28, the world’s largest barbecue concept will have a one-day-only deal for fans around the world to save money and share the Dickey’s love during the season of giving. Cyber Monday shoppers will receive a $10 bonus ‘Cue Card for every $30 e-gift card purchased.

“The Dickey’s ‘Cue Card is the deal of the day to treat yourself and the barbecue lover in your life,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our gift cards are perfect for sharing Dickey’s iconic Texas-style barbecue or allowing someone to try a taste of our delicious virtual brands. So, make sure to mark your calendars for Cyber Monday and get ready for a smokin’ hot deal!”

The $10 ‘Cue Cards can be applied in-store at your local barbecue restaurant, in our Dickey’s app, or online at dickeys.com. This gift card can also be redeemed at any of its virtual brands, including Wing Boss, Trailer Birds and Big Deal Burger. The bonus card is valid from January 1st through February 28th.

In addition to Cyber Monday, Dickey’s and The Dickey Foundation will be celebrating Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that takes place the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (November 29th, 2022). As the holiday season rolls around and people begin to extend their generosity, Dickey’s Family Brands will give guests the opportunity to give back to first responders through a $1 donation to The Dickey Foundation. This opportunity to donate will be presented to our guests at the end of their transaction and will be available both in store and online.

