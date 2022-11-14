RCCAO: Continued Follow-Through on Infrastructure Investments Critical to Ontario’s Future

Vaughan, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is encouraged by the Ontario government’s progress on transit and transportation infrastructure that were detailed today in the province’s Fall Economic Statement. These projects, made possible with its historic investments in transportation infrastructure, demonstrate substantial progress on the enabling infrastructure for the Bradford Bypass, design, environmental assessment and field work on Highway 413, and tendering for the Ontario Line.

“Ontario has made substantial progress on key transit and transportation projects that will provide significant improvements to Ontario’s transportation grid,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “This continued focus and follow through are critical to Ontario’s future.”

RCCAO welcomes the Ontario Government’s continued focus on recruiting a new generation of builders and expanding training capacity across Ontario. Renewal of Ontario’s skilled and construction trades workforce is necessary for long-term economic competitiveness. Our members cannot wait to welcome new colleagues from all walks of life to help build Ontario.

While progress on provincially controlled infrastructure is welcomed, RCCAO implores the Governments of Ontario and Canada to provide funding support to municipalities to address budgetary shortfalls caused by the COVID pandemic. Without concerted support from the Federal and provincial governments, municipal capital and state-of-good repair projects are at risk of being delayed or cancelled.

Such ramifications would have negative consequences for workers and would add significant strains to critical infrastructure that already operates with a backlog in state-of-good-repair work. Assurances of funding support would allow tenders and projects to proceed, rather than risk losses during construction season.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers. www.rccao.com