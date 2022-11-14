Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Company continues to expand it’s linear T.V. and digital livestreaming platforms adding Ken Downing and Christian Siriano to its on-air talent roster.



Revenues of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022; $21.7 million on a year-to-date basis

Third quarter net loss of $4.0 million, or $(0.21) per share, on a GAAP basis; net loss of $3.3 million, or $(0.17) per share, on a non-GAAP basis



Nine month 2022 net income of $2.0 million, or $0.10 per share, on a GAAP basis; net loss of $8.8 million, or $(0.45) per share, on a non-GAAP basis



NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company with significant expertise in livestream shopping, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel commented, “With the financial resources from the sale of the Isaac Mizrahi brand in the second quarter, we have been focused on exploring and seizing strategic opportunities, and attracting new on-air talent to build significant audiences around our livestreaming shows. During the third quarter, we announced the appointment of new creative directors, Ken Downing for our Halston brand and Christian Siriano for our C. Wonder brand, with exciting new launches planned for both of those brands in Spring of 2023. We are also continuing to further develop and grow our project and talent pipeline and livestreaming business and expect to make significant new announcements soon.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $4.5 million, a decrease of $6.8 million or 60% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by lower licensing revenue as a result of the sale of the Isaac Mizrahi brand in the second quarter of 2022, as well as declines in wholesale apparel sales related to industry-wide headwinds.

Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands was approximately $4.0 million, or $(0.21) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.1 million, or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year quarter. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, results on a non-GAAP basis were a net loss of approximately $3.3 million, or ($0.17) per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and net income of approximately $0.01 million, or $0.00 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.9 million for the current quarter and positive $1.0 million for the prior year quarter.

Nine Month 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $21.7 million, a decrease of $8.1 million compared with the prior year nine months, driven by lower licensing revenues of $4.1 million and lower net sales of $4.0 million. The year-over-year decrease in licensing revenue was primarily attributable to May 2022 sale of the Isaac Mizrahi brand, partially offset by revenues related to the April 1, 2021 acquisition of the LOGO by Lori Goldstein brand. The decrease in net product sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to lower apparel wholesales, driven by the temporary closing of overseas factories, causing delays in product deliveries that resulted in cancelled orders, as well as retailers more recently pausing or reducing orders due to industry-wide excess inventory levels.

Net income attributable to Xcel Brands shareholders for the current year nine-month period was approximately $2.0 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $5.2 million, or ($0.27) per diluted share, for the prior year nine months. After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, results on a non-GAAP basis were a net loss of approximately $8.8 million, or $(0.45) per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and a net loss of approximately $1.6 million, or $(0.08) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $6.6 million and positive $1.0 million for the current year nine months and prior year comparable period, respectively.

Balance Sheet

The Company's balance sheet at September 30, 2022, reflected stockholders' equity of approximately $76 million, cash and cash equivalents of approximately $8.4 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations and contingent obligations payable in stock, of approximately $13.7 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details at 10:00AM. Eastern Time on November 15, 2022. A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel's website at www.xcelbrands.com. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963 and use the passcode 7112310. A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately seven days following the event by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609-800-9909. The access code for the replay is 7112310.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, livestreaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand and the Q Optix brand through its controlling interests in Longaberger Licensing LLC and Q Optix, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true omni-channel sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $3 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestreaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "ongoing," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "appears," "suggests," "future," "likely," "goal," "plans," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "seeks," "should," "would," "guidance," "confident" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profitability, strategic plans and capital needs. These statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof and our current expectations, estimates and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other filings with the SEC, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

216-464-6400

andrew@smberger.com







Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Net licensing revenue $ 2,166 $ 6,854 $ 13,302 $ 17,385 Net sales 2,335 4,407 8,413 12,449 Net revenue 4,501 11,261 21,715 29,834 Cost of goods sold 1,465 2,865 5,715 7,763 Gross profit 3,036 8,396 16,000 22,071 Operating costs and expenses Salaries, benefits and employment taxes 3,301 4,185 13,390 12,286 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 3,567 3,463 10,762 9,591 Stock-based compensation 51 163 568 754 Depreciation and amortization 1,815 1,891 5,447 4,949 Total operating costs and expenses 8,734 9,702 30,167 27,580 Other (expense) income Loss from equity method investment (277 ) (277 ) Gain on sale of majority interest in Isaac Mizrahi brand - - 20,608 - Total other (expense) income (277 ) 20,331 Operating (loss) income (5,975 ) (1,306 ) 6,164 (5,509) Interest and finance (income) expense Interest expense - term loan debt 0 565 1,032 1,363 Other interest and finance charges (income), net (6 ) 23 149 127 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 0 2,324 821 Total interest and finance (income) expense (6 ) 588 3,505 2,311 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,969 ) (1,894 ) 2,659 (7,820 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (1,539 ) (535 ) 1,639 (2,019 ) Net income (loss) (4,430 ) (1,359 ) 1,020 (5,801 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (388 ) (223 ) (941 ) (560 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (4,042 ) $ (1,136 ) $ 1,961 $ (5,241 ) Loss per share attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. common stockholders: Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.27 ) Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.27 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,624,860 19,541,774 19,624,604 19,418,469 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,624,860 19,541,774 19,752,339 19,418,469

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,407 $ 4,483 Accounts receivable, net 6,720 7,640 Inventory 3,884 3,375 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,752 1,681 Total current assets 20,763 17,179 Non-Current Assets: Property and equipment, net 1,948 2,549 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,650 6,314 Trademarks and other intangibles, net 49,200 98,304 Equity method investment 19,520 - Restricted cash - 739 Deferred tax assets, net - 141 Other assets 146 555 Total non-current assets 76,464 108,602 Total Assets $ 97,227 $ 125,781 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 3,959 $ 6,169 Accrued income taxes payable 1,326 64 Accrued payroll 228 577 Current portion of contingent obligations 2,478 - Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,331 1,207 Current portion of long-term debt - 2,500 Total current liabilities 9,322 10,517 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 6,157 7,252 Long-term debt, less current portion - 25,531 Contingent obligations, net of short term portion 5,061 7,539 Deferred tax liabilities, net 223 - Total long-term liabilities 11,441 40,322 Total Liabilities 20,763 50,839 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 19,624,860 and 19,571,119 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 20 20 Paid-in capital 103,541 103,039 Accumulated deficit (26,818 ) (28,779 ) Total Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity 76,743 74,280 Noncontrolling interest (279 ) 662 Total Stockholders' equity 76,464 74,942 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 97,227 $ 125,781

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,020 $ (5,801 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,447 4,949 Amortization of deferred finance costs included in interest expense 156 211 Stock-based compensation 568 754 Allowance for doubtful accounts 173 132 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,324 821 Income tax provision (benefit) 363 (2,019 ) Undistributed proportional share of net loss of equity investment 277 Gain on sale of majority gain on sale of majority interest in Isaac Mizrahi brand (20,608 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 747 (2,192 ) Inventory (509 ) (2,214 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets 235 (620 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (796 ) 572 Lease related assets and liabilities (202 ) Other liabilities (224 ) (122 ) Net cash used in by operating activities (11,029 ) (5,529 ) Cash flows from investing activities Net proceeds from sale of majority interest in Isaac Mizrahi brand 45,408 Cash consideration for acquisition of Lori Goldstein assets - (3,661 ) Purchase of other intangible assets - (39 ) Purchase of property and equipment (241 ) (1,049 ) Net cash used in investing activities 45,167 (4,749 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 5 Shares repurchased including vested restricted stock in exchange for withholding taxes (442 ) - Cash contribution from non-controlling interest - 1,000 Proceeds from revolving loan debt - 2,498 Proceeds from long-term debt - 25,000 Payment of deferred finance costs - (1,204 ) Payment of long-term debt (29,000 ) (18,000 ) Payment of prepayment, and other fees associated with extinguishment of long-term debt (1,511 ) (367 ) Net cash (used) provided in financing activities (30,953 ) 8,932 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,185 (1,346 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,222 6,066 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,407 $ 4,720 Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents 8,407 $ 3,981 Restricted cash - 739 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 8,407 $ 4,720 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Operating lease right-of-use asset - (722 ) Operating lease obligation - (722 ) Contingent obligation related to acquisition of Lori Goldstein assets at fair value - 6,639 Liability for equity-based bonuses $ (283 ) $ 140 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,032 $ 1,346 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ - $ 18

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, exclusive of amortization of trademarks, our proportional share of trademark amortization of equity method investees, stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, gains on sales of assets, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, costs (recoveries) in connection with potential acquisitions, certain adjustments to the provision for doubtful accounts related to the bankruptcy of and economic impact on certain retail customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, asset impairments, and income taxes. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company’s tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, before depreciation and amortization, our proportional share of trademark amortization of equity method investees, interest and finance expenses (including loss on extinguishment of debt, if any), income taxes, other state and local franchise taxes, stock-based compensation, gain on reduction of contingent obligations, gain on sale of assets, costs (recoveries) in connection with potential acquisitions, asset impairments, gain on sales of assets, and certain adjustments to the provision for doubtful accounts related to the bankruptcy of and economic impact on certain retail customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure used to calculate compliance with the EBITDA covenant under our term loan agreement.

Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.