Sunwing launches its Black Friday Early Access Sale with thousands of Cuba vacations under $999

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is dialing up the savings during its Black Friday Early Access Sale with incredible deals on all inclusive Cuba getaways. Starting today, customers can score a Cuba vacation under $999 when they book by November 20, 2022 for travel between November 14, 2022 and April 30, 2023. With thousands of Cuba vacations available under $999 and packages sure to sell out fast, travellers should book now to secure a spot in the Cuban sun at prices too good to pass up.



“We’re thrilled to launch our Black Friday Sale early with unbeatable prices on all inclusive vacations to the customer favourite destination of Cuba,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group. “We’re offering thousands of packages to Cuba and fantastic value during our limited-time sale, with plenty of options to choose from to help our customers get more out of their Cuban getaway, whether they want to unwind on the beach, explore World Heritage Sites or take advantage of the many excursions offered through Sunwing Experiences, from sailing to snorkeling and more. Deals this good are hard to come by and sure to sell out quickly, so we encourage our customers to book early to guarantee their preferred resort at the best possible rate.”

Sunwing customers can take their pick of Cuban hotels and destinations and maximize every minute of their vacation, whether travelling with the family, jetting off with friends or looking for an intimate vacation for two this winter. Customers interested in visiting the world-famous destination of Varadero can enjoy a range of beachfront resorts. Iberostar Selection Varadero is a great hotel option for families, offering a splash pad for the kids, complimentary water sports and dining options to suit all taste buds. Couples and friend groups will enjoy the elevated serviced and amenities at the adults only Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa, from the on-site spa to the range of à la carte dining options.

For a boutique vacation experience, customers can head to Cayo Largo located on the southern tip of Cuba and known as the island’s sunshine coast. There are several options to choose from, including Memories Cayo Largo which is nestled on a white-sand beach along the Caribbean Sea and offers entertainment and amenities for all ages. Meanwhile, the new Hotel Tesoro del Atlantico in Holguin and Grand Sirenis Cayo Santa Maria are other great family choices, offering on-site kids clubs, pools and amenities all guests will love.

Plus, customers can get even more out of their Cuba getaways by adding one of Sunwingy’s Worry Free* insurance options which offer added flexibility, including change and cancellation protection, and enjoy peace of mind on their upcoming vacations.

*Terms and conditions apply.

