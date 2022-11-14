Yield10 Bioscience Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

-Grower contracts in place for winter 2022/2023

-Development of herbicide tolerance traits in Camelina on track

-Collaboration with Rothamsted Research for omega-3 technology extended through 2023

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) ("Yield10" or the "Company"), an agricultural bioscience company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

"The significant market opportunity represented by demand for low-carbon index feedstock oil for biofuels is driving our efforts to develop and commercialize Camelina as a new industrial crop," said Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. "In the third quarter, our market development efforts focused on securing growers to plant our winter Camelina varieties at a scale of up to 160 acres. As the season progresses into harvest next year, we plan to work closely with growers to build confidence and experience with the crop. We have also ramped up commercial seed production to enable our market development activities to expand in 2023.

"We believe development of herbicide tolerant Camelina will be very attractive to growers for its sustainability and economic benefits while enabling planting of the crop on large acreage. Yield10 tested herbicide tolerant candidate Camelina lines in the field for the first time in 2022 with excellent results, and have selected lines for further testing and seed scale-up in contra-season. Larger scale testing of these lines is expected in the spring of 2023. We remain focused on developing spring and winter Camelina varieties having a robust herbicide package for seamless integration into crop rotations and cover cropping use.

"The sustainable, land-based production of omega-3 oil with our Camelina platform represents a significant market opportunity in animal feed and human nutrition. We recently extended our collaboration with Rothamsted Research with a priority on developing elite Camelina to produce the EPA component of omega-3 co-deployed with our advanced technology for a robust trait package. We plan to follow this with development of advanced EPA plus DHA Camelina lines. Our program to deploy PHA bioplastic continues to advance as the team gains deeper insights into increasing PHA yield in Camelina seed.

"In the months ahead, we expect to continue discussions with biofuel supply chain participants with the goal of forming alliances, as well as engaging with growers and seed retailers to expand experience with Camelina. We will also be evaluating agronomic and yield data from our field tests conducted across a range of geographies in 2022 to inform our efforts to develop industry-leading, elite Camelina varieties," said Peoples.

Recent Accomplishments

Geopolitical Uncertainty and COVID-19 Impact on Operations

The Company has implemented business continuity plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic and minimize disruptions to ongoing operations. In addition, the conflict in Ukraine has resulted in significant uncertainty in the agriculture and commodities markets, and may have a significant impact on the Company’s business and operations. To date, despite the pandemic, Yield10 has been able to move forward with the operational steps required to execute its 2022 winter field trials at sites in Canada, the United States, and South America. However, it is possible that any potential future closures of research facilities, should they continue for an extended time, or delays in receiving supplies and materials needed to conduct field trials and research, or economic repercussions of the pandemic or other geopolitical uncertainty, such as the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, could adversely impact the Company's anticipated time frames for evaluating and/or reporting data from our field trials and other work we plan to accomplish during 2022 and beyond.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Cash Position

Yield10 Bioscience is managed with an emphasis on cash flow and deploys its financial resources in a disciplined manner to achieve its key strategic objectives.

Yield10 ended the third quarter of 2022 with $7.4 million in unrestricted cash and investments; a net decrease of $2.8 million from unrestricted cash and investments of $10.2 million reported as of June 30, 2022. Net cash used by operating activities during the third quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $2.0 million used in the third quarter of 2021. The Company continues to estimate total net cash usage for the full year ended December 31, 2022 in a range of $12.0 - $12.5 million as it continues its controlled growth to develop proprietary Camelina plant varieties and to support the commercial launch of its Camelina grain products.

Yield10's present capital resources are expected to fund its planned operations into the first quarter of 2023. The Company's ability to continue operations after its current cash resources are exhausted is dependent upon its ability to obtain additional financing, including public or private equity financing, secured or unsecured debt financing, receipt of additional government research grants, as well as licensing or other collaborative arrangements.

Operating Results

Grant revenue for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021 were consistent at $0.1 million. Research and development expenses increased by $0.5 million from $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and general and administrative expenses were consistent at $1.5 million during the third quarters of each year.

Yield10 reported a net loss of $3.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or $0.71 per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.49 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The greater net loss during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 is due to the $0.5 million increase in research and development expenses resulting from higher employee compensation costs, expanded crop trials and the Company's pre-commercial Camelina seed production. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2021, Yield10 recognized a $0.7 million gain in other income (expense) from its 2002 investment in Tepha, Inc. ("Tepha") a related party, as a result of Tepha's acquisition by Becton Dickinson in July 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $10.3 million, or $2.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million, or $1.72 per share, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Year to date grant revenue earned through September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 were $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively. Research and development expenses were $5.9 million and $4.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. During those same periods, general and administrative expenses were $4.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company also recognized the $0.7 million gain from the surrender of its shares of Tepha stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils for renewable diesel, PHA bioplastics and omega-3 (DHA+EPA) oils, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (YTEN-E)

(FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW)

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Grant revenue $ 111 $ 92 $ 363 $ 462 Total revenue 111 92 363 462 Expenses: Research and development 2,083 1,636 5,862 4,603 General and administrative 1,518 1,547 4,748 4,583 Total expenses 3,601 3,183 10,610 9,186 Loss from operations (3,490 ) (3,091 ) (10,247 ) (8,724 ) Other income (expense): Gain on investment in related party — 700 — 700 Other income (expense), net 10 (1 ) 11 (2 ) Total other income (expense) 10 699 11 698 Loss from operations before income taxes (3,480 ) (2,392 ) (10,236 ) (8,026 ) Income tax provision (9 ) (6 ) (27 ) (25 ) Net loss $ (3,489 ) $ (2,398 ) $ (10,263 ) $ (8,051 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.71 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.09 ) $ (1.72 ) Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic and diluted 4,924,606 4,873,248 4,904,737 4,681,292





YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,922 $ 5,329 Short-term investments 3,483 10,661 Accounts receivable 37 164 Unbilled receivables 39 34 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 414 436 Total current assets 7,895 16,624 Restricted cash 264 264 Property and equipment, net 840 890 Right-of-use assets 2,063 2,354 Other assets 210 283 Total assets $ 11,272 $ 20,415 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 104 $ 83 Accrued expenses 1,163 1,136 Current portion of lease liabilities 559 514 Total current liabilities 1,826 1,733 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,226 2,656 Total liabilities 4,052 4,389 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share); 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock ($0.01 par value per share); 60,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 4,933,288 and 4,881,851 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 403,799 402,283 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (234 ) (175 ) Accumulated deficit (396,394 ) (386,131 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,220 16,026 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,272 $ 20,415



