Motus GI Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- Pure-Vu EVS approved for use at 25 hospitals since launch in March 2022, resulting in highest quarterly revenue reported in the Company’s history
- Recently named a Sole Source Supplier by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, with several VA medical centers executing new contracts for Pure-Vu EVS systems under this designation
- Presented positive clinical data in three abstracts at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting that further illustrate how Pure-Vu EVS is enabling physicians to significantly improve visualization during colonoscopy procedures across different settings and patient populations
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.
“We reported revenue in the third quarter of $278,000, which represents an approximately 50% increase compared with the second quarter of 2022, and our highest quarterly revenue to date. We continue to drive steady quarterly growth since our launch of Pure-Vu EVS six months ago. We believe our results are driven by an expanded commercial footprint and the positive attributes of the Pure-Vu EVS system,” commented Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer. “There are approximately 25 hospitals with our system in place, which includes a balanced mix of academic, community, and VA hospitals. While the third quarter represented a solid performance, we did see a few accounts push their purchasing decision to the fourth quarter, which we believe is mainly due to capital budget constraints and continued hospital staffing challenges.”
“Now that we have established a solid base of hospitals with Pure-Vu EVS in use, we are incentivizing our sales team to increase the quarter-on-quarter utilization of Pure-Vu EVS disposable sleeves within each account. We believe that driving consistent repeat utilization is key to our long-term growth and is expected to generate predictable, sustained revenues. Our plan is aimed at going deeper in each metro market, while also strategically expanding to new hospitals,” added Mr. Moran.
Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights
Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
The Company reported revenue of $278,000 for the third quarter 2022, compared to $141,000 for the same period last year. Revenues for this past quarter also represented an approximately 50% increase over the second quarter 2022 and were primarily derived from reorders and new customer orders of disposable sleeves, as well as limited workstation sales and rentals.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $1.69 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.8 million, or $2.00 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.
During the third quarter 2022, net cash used in operating activities and for the purchase of fixed assets was $3.8 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2021.
The Company reported $13.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022. This balance includes the fully funded credit facility with Kreos Capital. After the third quarter end, the Company sold approximately $5.5 million worth of shares from its existing at-the-market facility. As a result, the Company’s current cash balance allows it to meet anticipated needs through the second quarter 2023.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands)
|As of
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Cash
|$
|13,294
|$
|22,563
|Working capital
|10,020
|20,629
|Total assets
|17,366
|26,089
|Total shareholders’ equity
|762
|9,657
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,294
|$
|22,563
|Accounts receivable
|161
|109
|Inventory
|1,014
|496
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,018
|793
|Total current assets
|15,487
|23,961
|Fixed assets, net
|1,395
|1,428
|Right-of-use assets
|471
|687
|Other non-current assets
|13
|13
|Total assets
|$
|17,366
|$
|26,089
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|2,696
|$
|2,584
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|248
|307
|Other current liabilities
|70
|10
|Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt discount of $260 and $271, respectively
|2,453
|431
|Total current liabilities
|5,467
|3,332
|Contingent royalty obligation
|1,789
|1,760
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|220
|385
|Convertible note, net of unamortized debt discount of $123 and $166, respectively
|3,877
|3,834
|Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt discount of $176 and $317, respectively
|5,251
|7,121
|Total liabilities
|16,604
|16,432
|Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 9)
|Shareholders’ equity
|Common stock $0.0001 par value; 115,000,000 shares authorized; 3,025,502 and 2,416,021 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|138,431
|132,411
|Accumulated deficit
|(137,669
|)
|(122,754
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|762
|9,657
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|17,366
|$
|26,089
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|$
|278
|$
|141
|$
|483
|$
|292
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue - sales
|83
|65
|166
|135
|Cost of revenue - impairment of inventory
|-
|186
|159
|186
|Research and development
|1,573
|1,187
|4,261
|4,040
|Sales and marketing
|1,349
|725
|3,554
|2,196
|General and administrative
|1,978
|2,315
|6,167
|7,104
|Total costs and expenses
|4,983
|4,478
|14,307
|13,661
|Operating loss
|(4,705
|)
|(4,337
|)
|(13,824
|)
|(13,369
|)
|Gain (loss) on change in estimated fair value of contingent royalty obligation
|34
|(35
|)
|(29
|)
|(152
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(237
|)
|-
|(237
|)
|Finance expense, net
|(310
|)
|(216
|)
|(1,001
|)
|(450
|)
|Other income
|-
|5
|-
|5
|Foreign currency gain (loss)
|17
|(4
|)
|(61
|)
|(12
|)
|Net loss
|(4,964
|)
|(4,824
|)
|(14,915
|)
|(14,215
|)
|Deemed dividends from warrant issuance
|-
|-
|-
|(6,145
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(4,964
|)
|$
|(4,824
|)
|$
|(14,915
|)
|$
|(20,360
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share:
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(2.00
|)
|$
|(5.40
|)
|$
|(8.77
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|2,937,530
|2,412,059
|2,763,164
|2,320,982