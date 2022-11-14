AMMO, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended September 30, 2022.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 vs. First Quarter Fiscal 2022

● Net Revenues decreased 21% to $48.3 million. ● Gross profit margin of approximately 26.6%. ● Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million compared to $24.0 million. ● Net loss of ($0.8) million, compared to net income of $14.1 million. ● Diluted EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.11. ● Adjusted EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.17.

GunBroker.com “Marketplace” Metrics – Second Quarter 2023

● Marketplace revenue of approximately $14.6 million. ● New user growth averaged 36,000 per month. ● Average take rate increased to 5.3% compared to 5.0% in fiscal 2022.

“This past quarter witnessed AMMO’s on-time and within budget grand opening of its new 185,000 square foot Wisconsin manufacturing facility. Our new plant is running smoothly, and we are diligently working to bring it to its full operational production capacity, to meet commercial demand and satisfy the understandably stringent technical and timeline requirements set out by our US military partners. Additionally, we continue on our charted path to strategically and continually optimize the GunBroker.com Marketplace to ensure it fully addresses our customers’ needs while leveraging that amazing platform to drive more revenue and increase earnings quarter over quarter. We are also pleased to have resolved the proxy contest issues and double the teams’ focus on the operational and financial tasks at hand. Namely, to provide optimal shareholder value as we endeavor to continue to position ourselves as leaders in the ammunition and firearms business, both as a manufacturer and operator of the premier outdoor and shooting sports Marketplace”, commented Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

We ended our second fiscal quarter increasing our ending cash by nearly 25% to $29 million. Current assets increased to approximately to $133M, while decreasing current liabilities to $32M. In total for the quarter, we had $424M in total assets, $47M in Liabilities and $377M in shareholders equity. This compares to our most recent year-end with $414M in total assets, $40M in Liabilities and $374M in shareholders equity.

Total revenues for the second fiscal quarter were approximately $48.3M in comparison to approximately $61M in the prior year quarter - this was a decrease of 21% from the prior year quarter.

This decrease is in line with the industry decline of our peers of 23% quarter over quarter. The performance of our manufacturing operations has softened with the market and the move into our new facility brought production offline for a longer period than originally anticipated, notwithstanding extensive planning undertaken months in advance of the plant move. GunBroker.com also saw a softening in the marketplace revenue as well of approximately 13%.

Our COGS was approximately $35.5M for the quarter compared to $34.8M in the comparable prior year quarter. In this quarter, the manufacturing operations were forced to absorb a significant increase in commodity pricing across the board, coupled with a dramatic increase in shipping costs. We have seen commodity pricing beginning to fall to a more “new” normalized level which we believe should have a significant impact on margin in our fourth fiscal quarter. Accordingly, this resulted in a gross margin of $12.8M compared to $26.2M.

Coupled with the reduction in sales, the Company also faced impactful one-time like legal expenses related to the proxy contest as well as increased expenses related to the following:

● Higher commodity costs ● Substantially increased freight costs ● Stock compensation ● Corporate insurance, and ● Payroll

We will also unfortunately see increased legal expenses, advisory service billings and other expenses impact us next quarter directly related to the proxy contest.

For the quarter, we recorded Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8.2M, compared to prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1M. This resulted in a loss per share of $0.01 or adjusted net Income per share of $0.05 in comparison to earnings per share of $0.11 and adjusted net income per share of $0.17.

To address these increased costs, we have already implemented expense reductions of approximately $5M in savings on an annualized basis for payroll related expenses. We are continuing to make cost cutting measures that we believe will not impact future growth of our Company. At the same time, AMMO and the market expect to see the stabilization of commodity pricing while our new plant continues to measurably increase production capacity from approximately 400M rounds at the end of our most recent fiscal year to rounds to approximately 1 Billion rounds and better absorb manufacturing related expenses which drive down cost of goods and thus increase gross profit. These reductions are designed to benefit both our profit margin and net income.

Also, as you have seen in recent our recent public announcements, we are implementing several marketplace enhancements at GunBroker.com which are designed to drive revenue and gross profit while significantly improving the users’ overall experience such as in-house ACH/Credit card processing, loyalty programs, data analytics offerings, as well as carting ability on the site. Management has been working on these leveraging opportunities and a suite of others since the acquisition of GunBroker.com

Outlook

We are reducing our guidance for our 2023 Fiscal Year to revenues in the range of $220 million to $240 million, EBITDA in the range of $30 million to $40 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $50 million to $60 million.

AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,004,539 $ 23,281,475 Accounts receivable, net 30,430,044 43,955,084 Due from related parties 6,000 15,000 Inventories 68,607,008 59,016,152 Prepaid expenses 4,328,855 3,423,925 Current portion of restricted cash 500,000 - Total Current Assets 132,876,446 129,691,636 Property and Equipment, net 53,786,118 37,637,806 Other Assets: Deposits 8,701,667 11,360,322 Restricted cash, net of current portion 500,000 - Patents, net 5,279,486 5,526,218 Other intangible assets, net 130,013,599 136,300,387 Goodwill 90,870,094 90,870,094 Right of use assets – operating leases 2,393,817 2,791,850 TOTAL ASSETS $ 424,421,227 $ 414,178,313 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,799,668 $ 26,817,083 Factoring liability 794,389 485,671 Accrued liabilities 5,019,029 6,178,814 Inventory credit facility - 825,675 Current portion of operating lease liability 836,544 831,429 Current portion of note payable related party 531,397 684,639 Current portion of construction note payable 243,372 - Insurance premium note payable 701,336 - Total Current Liabilities 31,925,735 35,823,311 Long-term Liabilities: Contingent consideration payable 178,896 204,142 Notes payable related party, net of current portion - 181,132 Construction note payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 10,616,164 38,330 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,683,052 2,091,351 Deferred income tax liability 2,353,791 1,536,481 Total Liabilities 46,757,638 39,874,747 Shareholders’ Equity: Series A cumulative perpetual preferred Stock 8.75%, ($25.00 per share, $0.001 par value) 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 1,400 1,400 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 117,274,755 and 116,485,747 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 117,275 116,487 Additional paid-in capital 387,892,917 385,426,431 Accumulated deficit (10,348,003 ) (11,240,752 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 377,663,589 374,303,566 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 424,421,227 $ 414,178,313





AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenues Ammunition sales $ 29,386,969 $ 40,208,402 $ 70,356,852 $ 68,560,182 Marketplace revenue 14,562,694 16,777,216 31,067,640 29,049,282 Casing sales 4,338,896 4,016,467 7,620,093 7,868,953 48,288,559 61,002,085 109,044,585 105,478,417 Cost of Revenues 35,452,850 34,786,017 78,073,214 60,291,455 Gross Profit 12,835,709 26,216,068 30,971,371 45,186,962 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing 1,068,501 1,550,394 2,976,671 2,716,243 Corporate general and administrative 5,055,699 4,082,236 10,084,996 7,238,833 Employee salaries and related expenses 3,923,700 2,647,108 6,708,798 5,003,981 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,291,322 3,708,012 6,641,678 6,319,073 Total operating expenses 13,339,222 11,987,750 26,412,143 21,278,130 Income/(Loss) from Operations (503,513 ) 14,228,318 4,559,228 23,908,832 Other Expenses Other income 5,098 - 198,596 21,425 Interest expense (97,265 ) (112,806 ) (217,752 ) (278,085 ) Total other income/(expense) (92,167 ) (112,806 ) (19,156 ) (256,660 ) Income/(Loss) before Income Taxes (595,680 ) 14,115,512 4,540,072 23,652,172 Provision for Income Taxes 207,827 - 2,090,552 - Net Income/(Loss) (803,507 ) 14,115,512 2,449,520 23,652,172 Preferred Stock Dividend (782,639 ) (782,639 ) (1,556,771 ) (1,120,384 ) Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stock Shareholders $ (1,586,146 ) $ 13,332,873 $ 892,749 $ 22,531,788 Net Income/(Loss) per share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 116,927,607 113,174,363 116,744,972 109,545,553 Diluted 116,927,607 116,721,949 118,063,619 112,848,821

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We analyze operational and financial data to evaluate our business, allocate our resources, and assess our performance. In addition to total net sales, net income, and other results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the following information includes key operating metrics and non-GAAP financial measures we use to evaluate our business. We believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of the Company. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because they are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance, produce future strategies for our operations, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of our resources. Accordingly, we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-21 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (Loss) $ (803,507 ) $ 14,115,512 $ 2,449,520 $ 23,652,172 Provision for Income Taxes 207,827 - 2,090,552 - Depreciation and amortization 4,294,845 4,667,957 8,594,968 8,154,748 Excise Taxes 2,435,051 3,937,118 6,147,392 6,334,889 Interest expense, net 97,265 112,806 217,752 278,085 Employee stock awards 1,176,375 1,153,625 2,351,438 1,853,125 Stock grants 43,750 65,098 91,594 132,012 Other income, net (5,098 ) - (198,596 ) (21,425 ) Contingent consideration fair value (23,944 ) (3,444 ) (25,246 ) (60,082 ) Proxy contention fees 741,131 - 741,131 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,163,695 $ 24,048,672 $ 22,460,505 $ 40,323,524





For the Three Months Ended 30-Sept-22 30-Sept-21 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS Net Income/(Loss) $ (803,507 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 14,115,512 $ 0.12 Provision for income taxes 207,827 - - - Depreciation and amortization 4,294,845 0.04 4,667,957 0.04 Interest expense, net 97,265 - 112,806 - Employee stock awards 1,176,375 0.01 1,153,625 0.01 Stock grants 43,750 - 65,098 - Other income, net (5,098 ) - - - Contingent consideration fair value (23,944 ) - (3,444 ) - Proxy contention fees 741,131 0.01 - - Adjusted Net Income $ 5,728,644 $ 0.05 $ 20,111,554 $ 0.17





For the Six Months Ended 30-Sept-22 30-Sept-21 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS Net Income $ 2,449,520 $ 0.02 $ 23,652,172 $ 0.21 Depreciation and amortization 2,090,552 0.02 - - Provision for income taxes 8,594,968 0.07 8,154,748 0.07 Interest expense, net 217,752 - 278,085 - Employee stock awards 2,351,438 0.02 1,853,125 0.02 Stock grants 91,594 - 132,012 - Other income, net (198,596 ) - (21,425 ) - Contingent consideration fair value (25,246 ) - (60,082 ) - Proxy contention fees 741,131 0.01 - - Adjusted Net Income $ 16,313,113 $ 0.14 $ 33,988,635 $ 0.30



