Conformis, Inc. Announces Settlement of Medacta Patent Litigation

BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that it has entered into a settlement and license agreement with Medacta USA, Medacta Germany GmbH, and Medacta International SA (together, “Medacta”) that resolves all patent disputes between the companies.



“We are pleased to have resolved all of the ongoing patent litigation related to the Medacta dispute,” said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through this settlement, we have once again monetized our patient-specific instrument patents and steadfastly protected our patient-specific implant products and services. Yet again, this highlights the value of providing surgeons with the ability to incorporate patient-specific surgical planning into their procedures.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Medacta will receive a non-exclusive license to certain Conformis patents related to patient-specific instrumentation for use with off-the-shelf knee and shoulder implants.

About Conformis, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program, as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

