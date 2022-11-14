Forian Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results





Revenue grows to $7.2 million

On track to exceed 2022 revenue guidance

Newtown, PA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forian Inc. (Nasdaq: FORA), a provider of technology, analytics and data science driven solutions for the healthcare and cannabis industries, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Forian’s third quarter results demonstrate our business model’s ability to generate significant organic growth,” said Max Wygod, Forian Executive Chairman. “The strong results enable us to report that we are on track to exceed the high-end of our revenue range for full year 2022.”

Forian Chief Executive Officer Dan Barton continued, “Third quarter 2022 financial results continue to demonstrate significant revenue growth, especially in our healthcare information offerings. This strong revenue growth coupled with the consistency in our cannabis business and the success of our cost management efforts provide the blueprint to reduce Net Loss and become Adjusted EBITDA positive in the second half of 2023.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Forian delivered the following results for the third quarter of 2022:

Three Months Ended

September 30,



Year-over-Year % Change 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Total revenue $ 7,176,328 $ 4,961,755 45% Net Loss $ (5,127,624) $ (7,021,722) 27% Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.16) $ (0.22) 29% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (2,145,180) $ (4,122,830) 48%





Revenue for the quarter was $7.2 million, an increase of $2.2 million versus the prior year and 10% sequentially over the second quarter of 2022.

Net Loss for the quarter was $5.1 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.22 per share, in the prior year.

for the quarter was negative $2.2 million, compared to negative $4.1 million in the prior year. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of the quarter was $20.6 million.

1This release uses non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted for the impact of various U.S. GAAP items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table entitled “Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for details.



Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Year-to-date healthcare information new customer wins on par with total new wins in 2021

Cross selling and upselling initiatives increased revenue from existing clients

Strong cannabis software sales continued through the third quarter

Successful implementation of cost management strategies

Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast

Forian will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 14, 2022 to discuss its financial results with the investment community. To register for the conference call, click here. The webcast will be available live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8vfqfw2e . This information is also available on our website at www.forian.com/investors . To be included on the Company’s email distribution list, please sign up at www.forian.com/investors .

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.forian.com .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. In particular, this release includes an estimate of our full year 2022 revenue outlook as of November 14, 2022. Estimating financial performance accurately for future periods is difficult as it involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans and circumstances that may change. There is therefore a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the outlook we have provided in this release, and we have no obligation to update such outlook except as may be required under applicable law. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Forian, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the anticipated benefits of the business combination transaction involving Forian, Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC and Helix Technologies, Inc. (“Helix”), future financial and operating results, company strategy and intended product offerings and market positioning. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Forian’s business, operations, strategy and goals; Forian’s ability to execute on its strategy; the timing of the introduction of new product offerings; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Forian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and elsewhere in Forian’s filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof, and Forian undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.





FORIAN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (UNAUDITED) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,585,594 $ 18,663,805 Marketable securities 19,046,961 12,399,361 Accounts receivable, net 3,553,323 1,947,540 Contract assets 1,978,181 1,056,891 Prepaid expenses 1,205,630 1,017,927 Other assets 436,101 900,242 Total current assets 27,805,790 35,985,766 Property and equipment, net 2,870,667 1,531,959 Intangible assets, net 7,344,677 9,051,184 Goodwill 9,099,372 9,099,372 Right of use assets, net 706,272 859,637 Deposits and other assets 274,532 314,443 Total assets $ 48,101,310 $ 56,842,361 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 896,916 $ 1,125,067 Accrued expenses 4,557,385 4,068,109 Short-term operating lease liabilities 265,474 247,325 Notes payable - 13,122 Warrant liability 26,079 369,234 Deferred revenues 2,685,027 976,268 Total current liabilities 8,430,881 6,799,125 Long-term liabilities: Long-term operating lease liabilities 444,996 611,523 Convertible notes payable, net of debt issuance costs ($6,000,000 in principal is held by a related party) 24,893,488 24,260,448 Total long-term liabilities 25,338,484 24,871,971 Total liabilities 33,769,365 31,671,096 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock; par value $0.001; 5,000,000 Shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common Stock; par value $0.001; 95,000,000 Shares authorized; 32,138,000 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 31,773,154 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 32,138 31,773 Additional paid-in capital 69,535,194 57,959,622 Accumulated deficit (55,235,387 ) (32,820,130 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,331,945 25,171,265 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,101,310 $ 56,842,361











FORIAN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Information and Software $ 6,780,680 $ 4,489,177 $ 18,674,213 $ 9,661,826 Services 341,173 269,753 1,168,034 858,400 Other 54,475 202,825 259,618 610,123 Total revenues 7,176,328 4,961,755 20,101,865 11,130,349 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenues 1,839,996 1,337,981 5,154,353 3,028,657 Research and development 3,259,511 2,612,184 9,869,435 6,059,948 Sales and marketing 1,525,286 1,088,203 4,455,269 2,864,213 General and administrative 4,659,959 6,673,723 15,618,570 16,035,981 Separation expenses - - 5,611,857 - Gain on sale of assets - - (202,159) - Depreciation and amortization 842,933 598,565 2,052,729 1,381,637 Transaction related expenses - - - 1,210,279 Total costs and expenses 12,127,685 12,310,656 42,560,054 30,580,715 Loss From Operations (4,951,357) (7,348,901) (22,458,189) (19,450,366) Other Income (Expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability 8,539 251,778 343,155 746,605 Interest and investment income 89,160 1,903 112,602 4,601 Interest expense (198,738) (79,422) (659,425) (101,325) Foreign currency related (losses) gains (65,228) 152,920 266,600 298,170 Total other income (expense), net (166,267) 327,179 62,932 948,051 Net loss before income taxes (5,117,624) (7,021,722) (22,395,257) (18,502,315) Income tax expense (10,000) - (20,000) - Net Loss (5,127,624) (7,021,722) (22,415,257) (18,502,315) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.16) $ (0.22) $ (0.70) $ (0.64) Weighted-average shares outstanding 32,088,358 31,332,735 31,978,719 28,814,825





FORIAN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (22,415,257 ) $ (18,502,315 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,052,729 1,381,637 Amortization on right of use asset 153,365 166,489 Gain on sale of assets (202,159 ) - Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,999 444 Accrued interest on Convertible Notes 629,041 70,000 Realized and unrealized gain on marketable securities (110,914 ) (3,295 ) ` Provision for doubtful accounts 142,846 89,130 Stock-based compensation expense 11,634,022 6,245,679 Change in fair value of warrant liability (343,155 ) (746,605 ) Foreign currency related (gains) losses 14,803 (15,030 ) Issuance of warrants in connection with transaction expenses - 389,976 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,761,038 ) (1,757,660 ) Contract assets (921,290 ) (147,651 ) Prepaid expenses (187,703 ) (576,836 ) Changes in lease liabilities during the period (148,378 ) (186,383 ) Deposits and other assets 504,052 (120,732 ) Accounts payable (228,151 ) (234,152 ) Accrued expenses 481,159 559,770 Deferred revenues 1,708,759 202,337 Net cash used in operating activities (8,993,270 ) (13,185,197 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to property and equipment (1,695,937 ) (640,080 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 225,575 - Purchase of marketable securities (42,929,102 ) (24,903,107 ) Sale of marketable securities 36,392,416 24,009,003 Cash acquired as part of business combination - 1,310,977 Net cash used in investing activities (8,007,048 ) (223,207 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of MOR Class B options - 292,830 Payments on notes payable and financing arrangements (13,122 ) (5,551 ) Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units (58,085 ) - Proceeds from exercise of common stock options - 48,570 Proceeds from sale of common stock - 11,968,652 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes - 23,978,670 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (71,207 ) 36,283,171 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (6,686 ) (5,132 ) Net change in cash (17,078,211 ) 22,869,635 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,663,805 665,463 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,585,594 $ 23,535,098 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ - $ 724 Cash paid for taxes $ 2,550 $ - Non-cash Investing Activities: Non-cash consideration for Helix acquisition $ - $ 18,454,784



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In this press release, we have provided certain non-GAAP measures, which we define as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure provided herein is earnings before interest, taxes, non-cash and other items (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which should be viewed as supplemental to, and not as an alternative for, net income or loss calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP (referred to below as “net loss”).

Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management as an additional measure of our Company’s performance for purposes of business decision-making, including developing budgets, managing expenditures and evaluating potential acquisitions or divestitures. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA help our management identify additional trends in our Company’s financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to some of our employees in order to evaluate our Company’s performance. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, particularly those items that are recurring in nature. In order to compensate for those limitations, management also reviews the specific items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, but included in net income, as well as trends in those items.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their analysis of our results for reasons similar to the reasons why our management finds it useful and because it helps facilitate investor understanding of decisions made by management in light of the performance metrics used in making those decisions. In addition, as more fully described below, we believe that providing Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, helps investors make comparisons between our Company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different effective income tax rates and tax attributes, different capitalized asset values and/or different forms of employee compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended as a substitute for comparisons based on net loss. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

The following is an explanation of the items excluded by us from Adjusted EBITDA but included in net loss:

Depreciation and Amortization. Depreciation and amortization expense is a non-cash expense relating to capital expenditures and intangible assets arising from acquisitions that are expensed on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life of the related assets. We exclude depreciation and amortization expense from Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets. Accordingly, we believe that this exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance. Investors should note that the use of tangible and intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation and should also note that such expense will recur in future periods.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense. Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards to employees. We believe that excluding the effect of stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons in our Company's operating performance because (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Additionally, we believe that excluding stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA assists management and investors in making meaningful comparisons between our Company's operating performance and the operating performance of other companies that may use different forms of employee compensation or different valuation methodologies for their stock-based compensation. Investors should note that stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to employees whose efforts contributed to the operating results in the periods presented and are expected to contribute to operating results in future periods. Investors should also note that such expenses will recur in the future. Interest Expense . Interest expense is associated with the 3.5% Convertible Notes due 2025 entered into on September 1, 2021, in the amount of $24,000,000. The Notes are due on September 1, 2025, and accrue interest at an annual rate of 3.5%. We exclude interest expense from Adjusted EBITDA (i) because it is not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, its exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and (ii) to assist management and investors in making comparisons to companies with different capital structures. Investors should note that interest expense associated with the Notes will recur in future periods.

Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards to employees. We believe that excluding the effect of stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons in our Company’s operating performance because (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Additionally, we believe that excluding stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA assists management and investors in making meaningful comparisons between our Company’s operating performance and the operating performance of other companies that may use different forms of employee compensation or different valuation methodologies for their stock-based compensation. Investors should note that stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to employees whose efforts contributed to the operating results in the periods presented and are expected to contribute to operating results in future periods. Investors should also note that such expenses will recur in the future. Interest Expense . Interest expense is associated with the 3.5% Convertible Notes due 2025 entered into on September 1, 2021, in the amount of $24,000,000. The Notes are due on September 1, 2025, and accrue interest at an annual rate of 3.5%. We exclude interest expense from Adjusted EBITDA (i) because it is not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, its exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and (ii) to assist management and investors in making comparisons to companies with different capital structures. Investors should note that interest expense associated with the Notes will recur in future periods.

. Interest expense is associated with the 3.5% Convertible Notes due 2025 entered into on September 1, 2021, in the amount of $24,000,000. The Notes are due on September 1, 2025, and accrue interest at an annual rate of 3.5%. We exclude interest expense from Adjusted EBITDA (i) because it is not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, its exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and (ii) to assist management and investors in making comparisons to companies with different capital structures. Investors should note that interest expense associated with the Notes will recur in future periods. Investment Income. Investment income is associated with the level of marketable debt securities and other interest-bearing accounts in which we invest. Interest and investment income can vary over time due to a variety of financing transactions, changes in interest rates, cash used to fund operations and capital expenditures and acquisitions that we have entered into or may enter into in the future. We exclude interest and investment income from Adjusted EBITDA (i) because these items are not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, their exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and (ii) to assist management and investors in making comparisons to companies with different capital structures. Investors should note that interest income will recur in future periods.

Investment income is associated with the level of marketable debt securities and other interest-bearing accounts in which we invest. Interest and investment income can vary over time due to a variety of financing transactions, changes in interest rates, cash used to fund operations and capital expenditures and acquisitions that we have entered into or may enter into in the future. We exclude interest and investment income from Adjusted EBITDA (i) because these items are not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, their exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and (ii) to assist management and investors in making comparisons to companies with different capital structures. Investors should note that interest income will recur in future periods. Foreign Currency Related Gains (Losses) . Foreign currency related gains (losses) result from foreign currency transactions and translation gains (losses) related to Engeni S.A., a former subsidiary of our Company acquired as part of the acquisition of Helix. We exclude foreign currency related gains (losses) from Adjusted EBITDA (i) because these items are not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, their exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and (ii) to assist management and investors in making comparisons to companies with different capital structures. Investors should note that foreign currency related gains (losses) may recur in future periods.

. Foreign currency related gains (losses) result from foreign currency transactions and translation gains (losses) related to Engeni S.A., a former subsidiary of our Company acquired as part of the acquisition of Helix. We exclude foreign currency related gains (losses) from Adjusted EBITDA (i) because these items are not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, their exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and (ii) to assist management and investors in making comparisons to companies with different capital structures. Investors should note that foreign currency related gains (losses) may recur in future periods. Other Items. We engage in other activities and transactions that can impact our net loss. In the periods being reported, these other items included: (i) change in fair value of warrant liability which related to warrants assumed in the acquisition of Helix; (ii) transaction related expenses which consist of professional fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Helix; and (iii) other income which consists of profits on marketable security investments. We exclude these other items from Adjusted EBITDA because we believe these activities or transactions are not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, their exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance. Investors should note that some of these other items may recur in future periods.

We engage in other activities and transactions that can impact our net loss. In the periods being reported, these other items included: (i) change in fair value of warrant liability which related to warrants assumed in the acquisition of Helix; (ii) transaction related expenses which consist of professional fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Helix; and (iii) other income which consists of profits on marketable security investments. We exclude these other items from Adjusted EBITDA because we believe these activities or transactions are not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, their exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance. Investors should note that some of these other items may recur in future periods. Gain on sale of assets. On March 3, 2022, we sold certain assets consisting of customer contracts, accounts receivable and other property related to our security monitoring services for $225,575 resulting in a gain of $202,159, which is included in operating expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

On March 3, 2022, we sold certain assets consisting of customer contracts, accounts receivable and other property related to our security monitoring services for $225,575 resulting in a gain of $202,159, which is included in operating expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Separation expenses. During March 2022, we transferred certain development activities from our former Engeni S.A. subsidiary to outsourced development facilities. As a result, we incurred $194,814 in severance and related costs to be recorded as a charge to operating expenses in 2022. Additionally, on March 2, 2022, we and the former chief executive officer and the former chief financial officer of Helix mutually agreed not to renew special advisor agreements. Per the terms of the agreements, options to purchase 366,166 shares of our common stock will continue to vest according to their original terms through March 2, 2023, and unvested stock options to purchase 732,332 shares of our common stock were forfeited. The advisors are not required to perform services to our Company beyond the non-renewal date of March 2, 2022. As a result, we recorded $5,417,043 of stock compensation expenses related to the options that will vest over the twelve months ending March 2, 2023 during March 2022. We exclude these other items from Adjusted EBITDA because we believe these costs are not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, their exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance. Investors should note that separation expenses are non-recurring.

During March 2022, we transferred certain development activities from our former Engeni S.A. subsidiary to outsourced development facilities. As a result, we incurred $194,814 in severance and related costs to be recorded as a charge to operating expenses in 2022. Additionally, on March 2, 2022, we and the former chief executive officer and the former chief financial officer of Helix mutually agreed not to renew special advisor agreements. Per the terms of the agreements, options to purchase 366,166 shares of our common stock will continue to vest according to their original terms through March 2, 2023, and unvested stock options to purchase 732,332 shares of our common stock were forfeited. The advisors are not required to perform services to our Company beyond the non-renewal date of March 2, 2022. As a result, we recorded $5,417,043 of stock compensation expenses related to the options that will vest over the twelve months ending March 2, 2023 during March 2022. We exclude these other items from Adjusted EBITDA because we believe these costs are not directly attributable to the performance of our business operations and, accordingly, their exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance. Investors should note that separation expenses are non-recurring. Income tax expense. Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC was organized as a limited liability company until the completion of the Helix acquisition. As a result, we were treated as a partnership for federal and state income tax purposes through March 2, 2021, and our taxable income and losses are reported by our members on their individual tax returns for such period. Therefore, we did not record any income tax expense or benefit through March 2, 2021. We incurred a net loss for financial reporting and income tax reporting purposes for this year. Accordingly, any benefit for federal and state income taxes benefit has been entirely offset by a valuation allowance against the related deferred tax net assets. We exclude the income tax expense from Adjusted EBITDA (i) because we believe that the income tax expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of our business operations and, accordingly, its exclusion assists management and investors in making period-to-period comparisons of operating performance and (ii) to assist management and investors in making comparisons to companies with different tax attributes.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are adjusted to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a U.S. GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing U.S. GAAP measures in our public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

The following table reconciles the specific items excluded from U.S. GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:







FORIAN INC. RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Information and Software $ 6,780,680 $ 4,489,177 $ 18,674,213 $ 9,661,826 Services 341,173 269,753 1,168,034 858,400 Other 54,475 202,825 259,618 610,123 Total revenues $ 7,176,328 $ 4,961,755 $ 20,101,865 $ 11,130,349 Net loss $ (5,127,624 ) $ (7,021,722 ) $ (22,415,257 ) $ (18,502,315 ) Depreciation and amortization 842,933 598,565 2,052,729 1,381,637 Stock based compensation expense 1,963,244 2,627,506 11,634,022 6,245,679 Change in fair value of warrant liability (8,539 ) (251,778 ) (343,155 ) (746,605 ) Transaction related expenses - - - 1,210,279 Interest and investment income (expense) 109,578 77,519 546,823 96,724 Foreign currency related (gains) losses 65,228 (152,920 ) (266,600 ) (298,170 ) Gain on sale of security monitoring assets - - (202,159 ) - Severance expense - - 194,814 - Income tax expense 10,000 - 20,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,145,180 ) $ (4,122,830 ) $ (8,778,783 ) $ (10,612,771 )

















