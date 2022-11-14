First Citizens Bank Completes Operational Conversion of CIT Bank Division Branches

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Bank announced that its CIT Bank division has completed conversion of its branches to First Citizens’ operations and systems. This conversion integrates CIT Bank branch customer accounts into First Citizens products and services.



“This is our second large bank branch conversion this year related to the CIT merger, and it represents another significant achievement in our progress,” said Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank. “Over the past 10 months, we’ve executed adeptly on our integration plans, expanded our footprint and transitioned the vast majority of our CIT consumer customers to First Citizens. We’re well positioned to continue to increase value for our customers and shareholders. We’re grateful to our associates across the combined organization who have worked diligently to achieve this milestone.”

From the close of business on Nov. 10 and the reopening of branches on Nov. 14, First Citizens converted 11 CIT Bank branches in Arizona, California, Florida, Nebraska, Nevada and Texas to First Citizens Bank. These CIT Bank branch customers now have access to the full array of products and services offered by First Citizens. In addition, they can bank at any First Citizens Bank location, through First Citizens Digital Banking (online and mobile), by ATM and by telephone.

Information detailing the conversion and transition to First Citizens was mailed to these customers in October.

CIT Bank previously operated as a division of CIT, which merged with and became a division of First Citizens Bank in January 2022. In addition to this conversion of CIT Bank branches, First Citizens completed the transition of its OneWest Bank division to its operations and systems in July 2022.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens Bank is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 550 branches in 21 states. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. First Citizens Bank brings together personal service and powerful tools to help customers do more with their money – and make more of their future. Visit First Citizens’ website at firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®