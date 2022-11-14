HyreCar Announces Financial Results and Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery services, today reported financial results and provided a corporate update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- The company’s joint venture with AmeriDrive, HyreDrive LLC, has deployed over $20 million from the $100 million warehousing line, resulting in over 1,200 new cars purchased dedicated to the HyreCar platform
- AmeriDrive expects to add an additional 2,000 cars to the HyreCar platform in the next six to nine months
- Driver demand continued to increase, with new driver signups increasing 14% with cost per booking down 24%
- EVs available on the platform increased over 15% YoY, and EVs rented on the platform increased 126% in the third quarter YoY
- Cost control and loss recovery aided by improved driver underwriting and diligent claims oversight have the company trending towards 40% gross profit margins by the end of 2023
“Since closing the warehousing line, we have shifted our resources to executing with AmeriDrive to deploy over $20 million worth of cars through our financing partnership with Credit Suisse and Medalist Partners. We anticipate the line of credit to continue unlocking unprecedented fleet scale for our platform and hundreds of thousands of drivers in the United States who are looking to rent cars to participate in the gig economy,” said Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar. “Q4 is on track to be the strongest quarter in the company’s history as we ramp supply through the line and maintain our focus on positive margins, incremental EV supply and expanding our relationship with rideshare and delivery platforms across the country.”
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Discussion
Total revenue was $10.3 million, declining marginally compared to the company’s record $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 6% year-over-year versus $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Gross margin again hit a 12-month high in the third quarter, reaching 37.5% versus 35.3% in the second quarter, and an improvement of nearly 7 points over normalized Q3 of 2021 gross margin of 30.7%.
Total operating expenses, consisting of general and administrative, sales and marketing, and research and development expenses, totaled $9.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $0.1 million over the same period in last year. On a cash basis, we continue to meet our medium-term operating expense target achieving $8.0 million or $7.2 million excluding one-time expenses and down from over $8 million three quarters ago.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure as described below) totaled ($4.1) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decline from ($3.4) million in Q2 of 2022, and an improvement from ($5.1) million in Q3 of 2021.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash totaled $12.1 million as of September 30, 2022.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEMs that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning HyreCar Inc.’s (“HyreCar” or the “Company”) future expectations and plans, including, without limitation, HyreCar’s future earnings, partnerships and technology solutions, its ability to add and maintain additional car listings on its platform from car dealers, and consumer demand for cars to be used for ridesharing, may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. HyreCar may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in HyreCar’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and HyreCar’s other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as HyreCar’s current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. HyreCar cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. HyreCar does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement HYRE’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, HYRE presents certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined below, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.
HYRE is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing HYRE’s operating results through the eyes of management and because HYRE believes that these measures provide a useful tool for investors to use in assessing HYRE’s operating performance against prior period operating results and against business objectives. HYRE uses the non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
The accompanying tables provide more detail on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures described above and the related reconciliations between these financial measures..
The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|Net loss
|$
|(5,388,548
|)
|$
|(6,148,647
|)
|$
|(15,095,038
|)
|$
|(22,690,342
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Other expense (income), net
|(10,354
|)
|(2,140
|)
|(20,187
|)
|(1,886
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|800
|800
|Depreciation and amortization
|39,895
|19,269
|92,898
|57,808
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,216,030
|1,028,399
|3,337,918
|6,989,942
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,142,977
|)
|$
|(5,103,119
|)
|$
|(11,683,609
|)
|$
|(15,643,678
|)
HYRECAR INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,109,046
|$
|11,499,136
|Restricted cash
|3,018,632
|3,248,271
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|552,131
|162,586
|Insurance and security deposits
|46,564
|95,000
|Other current assets
|1,295,652
|1,061,520
|Total current assets
|14,022,025
|16,066,513
|Property and equipment, net
|65,184
|5,265
|Intangible assets, net
|517,406
|372,592
|Right of use assets
|797,939
|—
|Other long-term assets
|2,532,423
|—
|Total assets
|$
|17,934,977
|$
|16,444,370
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,103,827
|$
|5,567,233
|Accrued liabilities
|2,801,386
|2,877,438
|Insurance reserve
|3,527,923
|2,330,190
|Right of use liabilities (current)
|251,099
|—
|Deferred revenue
|50,653
|52,192
|Notes payable - related party
|500,000
|—
|Total current liabilities
|15,234,888
|10,827,053
|Right of use liabilities
|570,757
|—
|Total liabilities
|15,805,645
|10,827,053
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, 15,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.00001, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.00001, 30,291,747 and 21,609,409 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|301
|216
|Additional paid-in capital
|87,413,821
|75,806,853
|Accumulated deficit
|(85,284,790
|)
|(70,189,752
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,129,332
|5,617,317
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|17,934,977
|$
|16,444,370
HYRECAR INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net Revenue
|$
|10,271,719
|$
|9,651,340
|$
|30,330,491
|$
|26,157,606
|Cost of revenue
|6,424,035
|6,691,358
|19,823,377
|19,660,672
|Gross profit
|3,847,684
|2,959,982
|10,507,114
|6,496,934
|Operating Expenses:
|General and administrative
|5,842,842
|4,705,542
|15,275,017
|16,601,006
|Sales and marketing
|2,196,588
|2,451,645
|6,267,795
|8,033,920
|Research and development
|1,207,156
|1,953,582
|4,078,727
|4,553,436
|Total operating expenses
|9,246,586
|9,110,769
|25,621,539
|29,188,362
|Operating loss
|(5,398,902
|)
|(6,150,787
|)
|(15,114,425
|)
|(22,691,428
|)
|Other (income) expense
|Interest expense
|—
|1,755
|288
|7,554
|Other income
|(10,354
|)
|(3,895
|)
|(20,475
|)
|(9,440
|)
|Total other (income) expense
|(10,354
|)
|(2,140
|)
|(20,187
|)
|(1,886
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(5,388,548
|)
|(6,148,647
|)
|(15,094,238
|)
|(22,689,542
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|800
|800
|Net loss
|$
|(5,388,548
|)
|$
|(6,148,647
|)
|$
|(15,095,038
|)
|$
|(22,690,342
|)
|Weighted average net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(1.12
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|23,583,303
|21,215,836
|22,361,568
|20,331,222
