Fresh Vine Wine Announces Third Quarter Results

Rick Nechio, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Vine Wine, added, “Fresh Vine Wine has successfully opened product distribution in 43 states, plus Puerto Rico, with 2 additional states awaiting licensing this year. Today between our distributors and online strategic partners, Fresh Vine Wine reaches all 50 states. Our wines are being produced by one of the most decorated winemakers in California, Jamey Whetstone, leading to wide acclaim from some of the most celebrated wine critics, and are the signature product of two celebrities, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough. As a result, we have been able to secure relationships with four of the five largest wine distributors in the United States, placement on the two largest online wine retailers, and shelf space in numerous grocery chains, while being featured on the wine list of a growing cadre of restaurant chains. This is a solid foundation for growth that has been achieved in what we understand to be record time.”

“As with many fast-growing companies building a brand and creating a new market, there have been learnings along the way. Consequently, to better leverage our success to date, we are reorganizing Fresh Vine Wine to position the company for continued growth while conserving cash. The intention of our strategic reorganization is to better leverage our existing assets, improve our sales and marketing efficiency and preserve cash. We are highly confident in this new organizational structure and believe it is the best way to optimize the value of Fresh Vine Wine both today as well as over the long term.”



The main components of the Company’s reorganization in the third and fourth quarter include:

Outsourcing the company’s sales function to a third-party organization with extensive experience in the wine and spirits industry, which is expected to improve sales efficiency and productivity. In the process, the company converted a majority of the company’s sales expense from a fixed to a variable cost.





Entering a contract with a marketing agency that has extensive consumer packaged goods experience, including celebrity and influencer-endorsed brands, to completely overhaul the company’s marketing strategy and plan, primarily intended to better leverage the company’s tremendous assets, including celebrity ownership, to grow the Company’s Direct-to-Consumer business.





The company’s leadership team has already deferred certain investments in additional inventory, curtailed its sales and marketing efforts and staffing, and taken other measures to reduce expenses and business operations. Collectively, these cost reduction efforts have reduced the company’s budgeted cash requirements by approximately $5.0 million for the second half of 2022, preserving capital for its highest-priority expenses and investments and providing an additional runway for the growth strategy to gain traction in the market.

Hired James Spellmire, a veteran public company financial professional, accomplished entrepreneur and expert in cash preservation strategies, as Chief Financial Officer.



An important element of the reorganization plan is establishing a cash runway that will provide sufficient time for the plan to gain traction. As part of that plan, the company believes it currently has sufficient wine in inventory to meet demand for the balance of year and early 2023 as well as mitigate supply chain risks the industry is facing, which would otherwise have been a drain on cash.

“In short, we feel we are well-positioned for the move into Q4, which is historically the season for the lion’s share of wine sales over the course of the year. We are already in place with several national grocery retailers, with more coming online between now and the end of the year, just in time for the holidays,” says Nechio.

Third Quarter Financial Results and Commentary

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net revenue was flat compared to the same periods in 2021 due to timing of orders and seasonality. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we experienced an increase of 136% in net revenue compared to the same periods in 2021. The increase in net revenue for the nine-month period was primarily attributable to our increasing presence in the wholesale market and additional varietal offerings. In correlation with increasing sales, the cost of revenues during the three and nine months that ended September 30, 2022, increased 86% and 190%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2021 due to volumes of shipments as well as higher storage fees. As a result of the cash preservation initiatives undertaken in the third quarter of 2022, we reduced our net loss by $2 million on a sequential basis, to approximately $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to approximately $4.6 million during the second quarter of 2022.

In parallel, the company continues to execute its growth strategy, opening new distributor and retail relationships, expanding to new geographic markets, and introducing new product extensions. The company believes that these efforts will further accelerate top-line growth in ways that will improve liquidity measures as the company converts inventory and receivables to cash.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69 billion category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$24.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé and a limited Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon.



