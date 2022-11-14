Equity in the Workplace a key focus during Frontier Nursing University Virtual Event

Versailles, Ky, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Nurse Practitioner Week (NP Week) is Nov. 13-19, and Frontier Nursing University (FNU) is celebrating by hosting a free virtual event, Empower 2022, from Nov. 14-17. Dr. Tiffany Love, founder of the Love Leadership Foundation and an award-winning keynote speaker and C-suite executive will keynote the event on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. ET, with a session on creating safe and equitable work environments.

Empower 2022 is presented by Southern Cross Insurance Solutions. Those interested in participating are asked to register at Frontier.edu/NPWeek.

NP Week recognizes the positive impact NPs make in the lives of patients through more than 1 billion annual visits. More than 355,000 NPs are increasing access to equitable, person-centered, high-quality health care. These health care professionals practice in clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes and private practices across the country — wherever patients are in need. NPs assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment, including prescribing medications. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, NPs are the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans.

FNU’s virtual event offers four sessions on the latest practices and topics influencing NPs and includes two free continuing education opportunities:

KEYNOTE SESSION – The Best Place to Work: Creating Safe and Equitable Work Environments for All

Monday, November 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET

This keynote session is presented by Dr. Tiffany Love, founder of the Love Leadership Foundation.

Join FNU for this special kick-off to NP Week and hear from Dr. Tiffany Love, Adult and Gerontological Nurse Practitioner, award-winning keynote speaker, C-suite executive and founder of the Love Leadership Foundation with more than 30 years of healthcare experience. During this presentation, Dr. Love will identify evidence-based strategies that advanced practice nurses can take back to their communities and practices to promote excellence and equity in the workplace. Her inspiring presentation will educate and inspire nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives to collaborate with their teams to create a supportive, inclusive, and safe work environment.

FREE CE Session – Demystifying Autism Spectrum Disorder in the Clinical Setting

Tuesday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET

This session is presented by FNU faculty member Dr. Kevin Scalf.

Autism Spectrum Disorder consists of a wide range of symptoms and can be very challenging for both client and caregiver. Effective treatment consists of gaining an understanding related to hypothesized causes, becoming familiar with both pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment approaches, and learning how to support the individual that has been diagnosed with the disorder. In addition, caregivers must recognize the need for self-care, reflection, and health. To fully support and be an effective member of the treatment team, the caregiver must be able to utilize and employ coping strategies to help deal with stress, anxiety, and perceived failure.

This activity is approved for 1.5 contact hours of continuing education (which includes 0.25 hour of pharmacology) by Frontier Nursing University. Activity ID # 22110001P. This activity was planned in accordance with ANCC Commission on Accreditation Standards and Policies. This activity has been approved through 11/15/23.

PANEL DISCUSSION – Nurse Practitioner Community Connection: Building Communities Through NP Care

Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET

A panel discussion with FNU students, alumni and faculty.

Join Frontier Nursing University to learn about the distance education journey and career path for nurse practitioners and how FNU alumni and students are serving diverse, rural and underserved communities. Get the inside scoop from a panel composed of students and alumni from FNU’s three specialty tracks including family nurse practitioner, psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner and women’s health care nurse practitioner. Hear from these students and graduates as they discuss their experiences as graduate level nursing students and how they are impacting their communities.

FREE CE SESSION – The Second Victim Experience: Caring for our Own

Thursday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. ET

This CE session, presented by Adjunct Associate Professor Dr. Susan Scott, is sponsored by FNU’s Chi Pi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Today’s healthcare workforce has faced many clinical challenges. Most clinicians adjust well to the variety of demands encountered during an emotionally charged clinical event. However, emotional stress can cause the individual to experience what is now known as the ‘second victim phenomenon.’ Realizing the impact of this experience and recognizing the need for supportive interventions is critically important to help safeguard a healthy recovery. This presentation provides insights into the lived experience and interventional support that helps to ensure support strategies are readily available for members of our healthcare workforce.

This activity is approved for 1.0 contact hour(s) of continuing education by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners®. Activity ID# 22095744. This activity was planned in accordance with AANP Accreditation Standards and Policies. This activity has been approved through October 31, 2023.

National Nurse Practitioner Week is held annually to celebrate NPs as exceptional health care providers and to remind lawmakers of the importance of removing outdated barriers to practice so nurse practitioners will be allowed to practice to the full extent of their experience and education.



Frontier Nursing University has more than 80 years of experience in delivering graduate nursing and midwifery programs. This is the seventh consecutive year FNU has hosted a virtual event in support of National Nurse Practitioner Week. FNU specialty tracks include family nurse practitioner, psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner and women’s health care nurse practitioner. Frontier Nursing University’s FNP program is ranked third in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.



