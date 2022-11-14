OFL: ‘Ford chooses crises in public services in Fall Economic Statement’

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Ford government released the Fall Economic Statement, providing an update to Ontarians about government priorities. The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) says today’s statement once again demonstrates that the Ford government is choosing to starve public services, while sector after sector faces a crisis.



“The government’s budget is about choices,” said Patty Coates, OFL President. “Ontario’s health care system is in crisis. Our education system deserves better funding. Yet Ford’s Conservatives choose to invest in corporate interest while too many Ontarians are struggling.”

The government is touting $8.7 billion in support for businesses this year alone, while workers are left in the dust, according to the OFL.

“Instead of increasing the minimum wage to $20 an hour, this government is choosing to let folks rely on food banks. Instead of repealing Bill 124, wage restraints for public sector workers, this government is facing the consequences of high turnover rates. Instead of paying education workers fairly, this government violated their Charter rights and bribed parents with a tutoring session,” added Coates.

The OFL says that the Ford government is making these choices despite being fiscally healthy. “We cannot afford to starve our public services any further. Ontarians’ lives depend on it,” said Coates.

Decades of underfunding and underinvestment in Ontario’s public services have caused communities across the province to suffer, according to the OFL. Ontario spends the least per capita on program spending compared to all provinces. Coates added, “The patient experience in our health care system is only worsening as emergency rooms and ICUs reach a breaking point. Ford is choosing to fuel these crises. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

“While Ontarians face a cost-of-living crisis, Ford’s answer is gas cuts and license plate rebates. These are not the answer,” said Coates. “As Ontario’s budget remains healthy, now is the time to investment in the people and services that make this province run.”