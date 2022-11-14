TreeNewal Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in DFW by SMU Cox in Dallas 100™ Awards

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 30 years, the coveted Dallas 100 list has honored the ingenuity, perseverance, and commitment of entrepreneurial businesses in Dallas and the surrounding cities. The SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship annually ranks 100 of the fastest-growing privately held firms in the DFW area based on three-year revenue growth and total dollar revenue. The Dallas 100 celebrates local entrepreneurs' innovative spirit, determination, and business savvy and highlights their significant economic contributions. In today's competitive environment, this recognition showcases the success of local founders and celebrates the creativity, diversity, and resolve it takes to create and sustain a successful business.

"Wow, what a humbling honor to be selected #82 from SMU's Dallas Top 100 Businesses," said David Gaona. "It's been 22 years of commitment, perseverance, sacrifices, trials of going broke in 2008, bankruptcy in 2016, and many great blessings of learning from mistakes and successes. The past 5.5 years have been an incredible journey. Congratulations to our TreeNewal Team and our customers!"

TreeNewal is a full-service tree care company offering industry-leading services to residential and commercial property owners in North Texas. TreeNewal is committed to providing unmatched customer experiences and serving local communities through education, community involvement, and charity work. This award is a true testament to the hard work, perseverance, and dedication of the TreeNewal team. It motivates the company to continue providing exceptional service and education to its customers and associates.

When asked what this recognition means for the field of arboriculture, Gaona said, "The Dallas/Fort Worth area is one of the most important markets in the U.S. for sustainable tree services. One of our goals is to educate our associates and customers on the importance of a sustainable tree care maintenance program, which contributes to healthy trees and healthy lives."

About TreeNewal: TreeNewal provides expert, sustainable tree care services for residential and commercial property owners in North Texas. As a family-owned business, TreeNewal offers its customers the confidence and safety of working with fully insured professionals. With offices in Southlake and Argyle, our ISA Certified Arborists will work to understand your specific needs to create a maintenance plan rooted in sustainability, transparency, and integrity that mitigates unplanned expenses, safety hazards, and city compliance issues. Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives.

