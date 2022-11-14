GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION RAISES CRUCIAL AWARENESS AND $2.2 MILLION AT MARQUEE BE BEAUTIFUL BE YOURSELF FASHION SHOW

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) raised $2.2 million at their Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Now in its 14th year, GLOBAL’s marquee event is the largest fundraiser for Down syndrome in the world and has now raised a cumulative over $26 million.

To kick off the night, acclaimed film and television actress Christina Ricci; actor Eric Dane; Grey’s Anatomy actors Caterina Scorsone, ER Fightmaster, Alexis Floyd, Midori Francis, Anthony Hill and Niko Terho; actor John C. McGinley; actor, author & social media influencer Josh Peck; model, actress and investor Brooklyn Decker; actor Zack Gottsagen; actor Sheree J. Wilson; former Colorado Rockies player and Color Analyst Ryan Spilborghs; and Colorado Rapids player Gyasi Zardes hit the red carpet in support of critical Down syndrome research and medical care funding. Beloved and award-winning 9NEWS Anchors Kim Christiansen and Tom Green emceed the event.

“My aunt is differently abled, so this cause is near and dear to my heart,” said actress and investor Brooklyn Decker. “What GLOBAL is doing is incredible. As the biggest research center in the world for individuals with Down syndrome, they’re leading the conversation surrounding the importance of inclusion of the differently abled community.”

“I feel so embraced by the whole Grey’s Anatomy family,” said actress Caterina Scorsone of her castmates joining her at GLOBAL’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. “It means so much to me that they would come all the way to Denver, Colorado to support GLOBAL, educate themselves, and spread the word about the importance of advocating for the foundation’s cause.”

Later in the evening Denver Broncos cheerleaders McKenna and Mikayla joined the line-up and rocked the runway, which featured 22 brilliant and beautiful models who happen to have Down syndrome.

These celebrities joined GLOBAL in honoring the 2022 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award (Quincy Jones Award), recipients and stars, David Egan and Eric Dane. Dane, known for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan on ABC’s hit drama series Grey’s Anatomy, and more recently as Cal Jacobs on the highly acclaimed show Euphoria is a dedicated philanthropist and advocate for people with Down syndrome. Egan, an internationally renowned athlete, author and self-advocate, has Down syndrome himself. While accepting his award, Egan shared this with the crowd. “Let us dream of a world where people are fully included. A world where people ‘live long and prosper’. Living long is not enough, we need to prosper, and the quality of our lives does matter. GLOBAL understands our condition and promotes the quality of our lives. Let us make sure that we are not guided by the myth of limitations, but rather open to possibilities and abilities. We have come far but still have far to go.”

“Michelle and her team at GLOBAL work hard to change the lives of people with Down syndrome for the better,” said Dane in his acceptance speech. “I am SO amazed by how they managed to quadruple the government funding for Down syndrome research in 10 short years. Imagine the impact this funding will have not only on people with Down syndrome, but to all of us: even if you don’t know a person with Down syndrome, you likely know someone affected by Alzheimer’s disease or cancer. Tonight, with your support, we are ALL contributing to the betterment and advancement of humankind.

Amanda Booth, supermodel, actress, Quincy Jones Awardee and mother to 2022 GLOBAL Ambassador Micah, served as the Event Chair. In addition to supporting eight-year-old Micah, Booth helped celebrate the return of Quincy Jones Awardees Zack Gottsagen and Tim Harris; and GLOBAL Ambassadors Clarissa Capuano, Chase Turner Perry, Lou Rotella IV and Walt Snodgrass. She said: “Not only does tonight present us with an opportunity to raise lifesaving funds for the groundbreaking research that Global and the Crnic Institute are able to do, but we also get one heck of a runway show! As someone who has had the privilege of walking quite a few runways, I have to say, being backstage at this fashion show is better than any I’ve ever experienced!”

“What excites me most about this year’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is that we're continuing to deliver on our mission by elongating life and improving health outcomes of people who have Down syndrome,” said GLOBAL President and CEO Michelle Sie Whitten. “David Egan and Eric Dane are this year’s recipients of the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, and they are both so deserving as they continue to take advocacy for the Down syndrome community to a new level.”

Past event chairs include Lou III and Jill Rotella, Tom and Michelle Whitten, Kacey Bingham and Brittany Bowlen, Peter Kudla, Maureen Regan Cannon, Anna and John J. Sie, Sharon Magness Blake and Ernie Blake, Ricki Rest, Nancy Sevo.

Proceeds from GLOBAL’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show help underwrite life-changing and life-saving research and medical care at GLOBAL’s affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and Rocky Mountain Alzheimer’s Disease Center, both at the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children’s Hospital Colorado. The fashion show would not be possible without the generosity of GLOBAL’s Leadership circle, sponsors, Ambassadors, Q-Awardees, models, Down syndrome partner organizations, celebrities, self-advocates and families.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,200 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

