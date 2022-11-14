SANUWAVE Announces Q3 Earnings

| Source: SANUWAVE Health, Inc. SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCPK: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today announced 3rd quarter results.

For the three-months and nine-months ended September 30, 2022:

  • Revenues increased 12% to $4.2 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2022, versus $3.7 million for the same period last year.
  • Revenue for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled approximately $11.2 million versus $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 28.5%. 
  • Gross margin also improved period over period to 85% from 58% a year ago and to 77% versus 58% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Operating loss continued to decrease from the prior year.  Operating loss for the three-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $1.8 million as compared to the prior year at $3.4 million. Operating expense for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $13.9 million, a decrease of 17.6% over the same period in the prior year.

Mr. Kevin Richardson, CEO, stated, “We are very pleased with third quarter results which showed revenue growth year on year despite ongoing capacity constraints.  Our focus is increasing sales at an accelerated rate as we ramp up capacity during the fourth quarter and into 2023.  We have also decreased our operating expenses over the past year to a level where we can achieve profitable growth.”

“As a result of our efforts to improve profitability and manage our expenses, the company is pleased to announce that it became EBITDA positive in the month of October and expects to continue this for Q4 as a whole.”

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company raised an additional approximately $2 million in order to maximize flexibility around sales hiring and inventory build.  Terms were consistent with the August financing. This cash is not reflected in the Q3 statements

As previously announced a business update will occur via conference call on November 15, 2022.  Materials for the conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST are included on the company website, www.sanuwave.com/investors.

Telephone access is available by dialing the following numbers:

Conference ID: 13734492

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560

A replay will be available through November 29, 2022, shortly after conclusion of the event.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

CONTACT:
Kevin Richardson, II
Chief Executive Officer
Investors@Sanuwave.com




 SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (UNAUDITED)
 (In thousands)
       
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
     2022   2021 
Cash Flows - Operating Acivities:     
Net loss   $(2,135) $(17,804)
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities     
 Depreciation and Amortization   681   970 
 Bad debt expense   62   307 
 Income tax expense   -   28 
 Shares issued for service   888   - 
 Loss (Gain) on extinguishment of debt   297   (460)
 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net   (690)  - 
 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities   (16,597)  (1,599)
 Loss on issuance of debt   3,434   3,572 
 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount   2,998   1,418 
 Accrued interest   1,618   929 
 Interest payable, related parties   168   150 
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities     
      Accounts receivable - trade   69   (345)
      Inventory   (373)  1,430 
      Prepaid expenses and other assets   (1,437)  (355)
      Accounts payable   (1,863)  2,656 
      Accrued expenses   271   1,652 
      Accrued employee compensation   (473)  885 
      Contract liabilties   (94)  60 
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities   (13,176)  (6,506)
       
Cash Flows - Investing Activities     
 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   1,022   - 
 Purchase of property and equipment   -   (441)
Net Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities   1,022   (441)
       
Cash Flows - Financing Activities     
 Proceeds from senior promissory notes   2,940   940 
 Proceeds from short term notes   640   125 
 Proceeds from factoring, net   (227)  1,244 
 Proceeds from SBA loan   -   1,033 
 Proceeds from warrant exercises   100   - 
 Proceeds from convertible promissory notes   12,366   1,928 
 Payments of principal on finance leases   (174)  (143)
 Payments of principal on convertible promissory notes, related parties, convertible promissory notes and SBA loans   (2,981)  (237)
Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities   12,664   4,890 
       
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash   (17)  (53)
       
Net Change in Cash During Period   493   (2,110)
       
Cash at Beginning of Period   619   2,437 
Cash at End of Period  $1,112  $327 
       
Supplemental Information:     
 Cash paid for interest  $3,345  $1,993 
       
Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:     
 Reclassification of warrant liability due to cashless warrant exercise  $2,166  $2,030 
 Settlement of debt and warrants with stock   1,361  $- 
 Warrants issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable   2,654   - 
 Common shares issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable  3,720   - 
 Embedded conversion option with issuances of convertible debt   2,309   2,740 
 Working capital balances refinanced into Convertible notes payable   2,273   - 
 Warrant issuance in conjunction with convertible debt   1,463   758 
       
 The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
 



SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 
(UNAUDITED) 
(In thousands, except share data) 
            
    Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 
     2022   2021   2022   2021  
Revenues:           
 Accessory and parts revenue$3,012  $2,067  $7,866  $5,645  
 Product   902   1,299   2,408   2,066  
 Rental Income  247   333   935   864  
 License fees and other  5   26   33   175  
Total Revenue   4,166   3,725   11,242   8,750  
            
Cost of Revenues   606   1,555   2,590   3,658  
            
Gross Margin   3,560   2,170   8,652   5,092  
            
Operating Expenses:          
 General and administrative 8,482   2,864   8,482   8,909  
 Selling and marketing  5,037   2,150   5,037   6,450  
 Research and development 494   297   494   923  
 Gain on disposal of assets (690)  -   (690)  -  
 Depreciation and amortization 575   194   575   585  
Total Operating Expenses  13,898   5,505   13,898   16,867  
            
Operating Loss   (10,338)  (3,335)  (5,246)  (11,775) 
            
Other Income (Expense):         
 Interest expense  (3,301)  (1,781)  (9,203)  (4,340) 
 Interest expense, related party (439)  (55)  (551)  (150) 
 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities   5,252   1,555   16,597   1,599  
 Loss on issuance of debt  -   (1,088)  (3,434)  (3,572) 
 Gain / (loss) on extinguishment of debt   (86)  460   (297)  460  
 Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchange   1   (2)  (1)  2  
Other Income (Expense), net  1,427   (911)  3,111   (6,001) 
            
Net Loss before Income Taxes  (8,911)  (4,246)  (2,135)  (17,776) 
            
Provision for Income Taxes  -   6   -   28  
            
Net Loss    (8,911)  (4,252)  (2,135)  (17,804) 
            
Other Comprehensive Loss         
 Foreign currency translation adjustments   -   -   -   (12) 
            
Total Comprehensive Loss $(8,911) $(4,252) $(2,135) $(17,816) 
            
Loss per Share:          
 Basic and Diluted $(0.02) $(0.01) $(0.00) $(0.03) 
            
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted       
 Basic and Diluted  561,069,625   518,310,781   542,484,779   518,370,156  
            
The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial 
statements are an integral part of these financial statements. 



  SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
  (UNAUDITED)
  (In thousands, except share data)
        
     September 30, 2022December 31, 2021
   ASSETS    
Current Assets:      
 Cash   $1,112  $619 
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million, respectively   2,403   2,415 
 Inventory    1,413   1,040 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,935   326 
Total Current Assets    6,863   4,400 
Property, Equipment and Other, net   673   1,118 
Other Intangible Assets, net   5,313   5,841 
Goodwill     7,260   7,260 
Total Assets    $20,109  $18,619 
        
   LIABILITIES   
Current Liabilities:      
 Senior secured promissory note payable, in default   $12,773  $11,586 
 Convertible promissory notes payable, in default 4,000   11,601 
 Convertible promissory notes, related parties, in default    1,373   1,596 
 Convertible promissory notes payable 9,174   - 
 Convertible promissory notes payable, related parties    4,485   - 
 Advances on future cash receipts  194   446 
 Accounts payable   5,055   7,644 
 Accrued expenses   4,100   4,394 
 Accrued employee compensation  3,792   4,247 
 Due under factoring ageement  1,510   1,737 
 Warrant liability   1,196   9,614 
 Current portion of SBA loans  -   158 
 Accrued interest   3,988   2,521 
 Accrued interest, related parties  546   289 
 Current portion of lease and contract liabilities 249   316 
 Other    30   114 
Total Current Liabilities    52,465   56,263 
Non-current Liabilities      
 SBA loans    -   875 
 Lease liabilities   263   118 
 Contract liabilities   205   293 
 Deferred tax liability   28   28 
Total Non-currrent Liabilities   496   1,314 
Total Liabilities    52,961   57,577 
        
Commitments and Contingencies (Footnote 11)    
        
   STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT  
        
Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized;  
 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D    -   - 
 no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 
Common Stock, par value $0.001, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 548,737,651 and 481,619,621
 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021, respectively    549   482 
Additional Paid-in Capital   152,750   144,582 
Accumulated Deficit    (186,084)  (183,949)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss  (67)  (73)
Total Stockholders' Deficit   (32,852)  (38,958)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $20,109  $18,619 
        
The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statement are an integral part of these financial statements.
        





Tags

SANUWAVE earnings earnings call