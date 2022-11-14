Crown Castle and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Inspire the Next Generation Through a Nearly $2 Million National Partnership to Clean-Up Clubs and Promote STEM

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI), the nation’s leading provider of shared communications infrastructure, as part of its Connected by Good initiative, announced today a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America called “Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program.” It aims to inspire the next generation of young people to envision a future in STEM and support the overall needs of over 50 Boys & Girls Clubs in communities across the country.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2029 jobs in the STEM field should grow 8% – more than double the growth expected for all occupations in the U.S.1 However, diversity in STEM fields is not keeping pace with this growth. Today, too few elementary, middle and high school students are interested in or adequately prepared for STEM subjects.2 This is especially true for youth of color and girls, who are already underrepresented in the STEM workplace. Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs on average show more interest in STEM careers than their peers nationally, with 52% of members showing interest compared to the national average of 27%.
“Early exposure to STEM is a powerful way to inspire youth to get excited about learning and explore new ways of thinking. With the incredible reach and impact of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we will be able to impact youth in our communities and ultimately expand their opportunities,” said Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Crown Castle we know building a team of people from a variety of backgrounds, experiences and points of view is key to our innovation and success.”
Over the next two years, Crown Castle will invest nearly $2 million in the partnership through hands-on employee volunteering and financial support. Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program events include:
- Crown Castle Clean-Up Days will allow employees from across the country to volunteer to clean up and restore local Clubs the week of November 14-18, 2022.
- Crown Castle Holiday Giving program in December 2022.
- Crown Castle STEM Inspiration Days scheduled for the summer of 2023, where employee volunteers will guide Club youth through foundational and fun STEM activities at partner Clubs.
“We are honored to have Crown Castle’s support as we continue to enhance STEM resources for all youth in Clubs nationwide,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As our world becomes increasingly STEM-focused, partnerships like this are critical to inspire the next generation to develop the essential skills they need to succeed after high school and in the workforce."
Full List of Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program Cities Participating in Fall Clean-Up Days
|State
|City
|Club Name
|Alabama
|Birmingham
|A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club in Birmingham
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|Spencer D & Mary Jane Stewart Branch
|Phoenix
|Boys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix - MLF Diamondbacks Branch
|California
|Laguna Beach
|Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach
|Los Angeles
|Variety Boys & Girls Club
|Oakland
|Boys and Girls Club of Oakland - Anne Marie Whalen Branch
|Redlands
|Boys and Girls Club of Greater Redlands Riverside
|San Diego
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego - Poway
|Santa Ana
|Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana - Joe Macpherson
|Florida
|Miami
|S.W. Langer/Kendall Unit
|Gwen Cherry Boys & Girls Club
|Orlando
|Boys & Girls of Central Florida - Taft Branch
|West Palm Beach
|Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club
|Georgia
|Marietta
|A. Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club & Community Center
|Norcross
|James T. Anderson Boys and Girls Club
|Illinois
|Chicago
|Union League Boys & Girls Club- Barreto Club
|Cicero
|Boys and Girls Club of South Cicero
|Cicero
|Boys and Girls Club of South Cicero - Drexel Hall
|Indiana
|Indianapolis
|Wheeler - Dowe Boys & Girls Club
|Kentucky
|Louisville
|Shawnee Boys and Girls Club
|Maryland
|Severn
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County @ Meade Village
|Massachusetts
|Hudson
|Argeo R. Cellucci Jr. Clubhouse
|Marlborough
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro West Inc.
|Michigan
|Troy
|Boys & Girls Club of Troy
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis
|Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club
|Missouri
|St. Peters
|O' Fallon Boys & Girls Club
|New Hampshire
|Manchester
|Union Street Clubhouse
|New Jersey
|Hawthorne
|Boys & Girls Club of Hawthorne, Inc.
|Union
|Union Club
|New York
|Albany
|Albany Boys and Girls Club at Griffen Memorial Elementary School
|Hicksville
|Hicksville Youth Council's Boys & Girls Club
|New York City Area
|Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club
|Newburgh
|Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh
|Oyster Bay
|Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich
|Rochester
|Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Inc.
|White Plains
|Boys & Girls Clubs of New Rochelle – Mascaro Club
|North Carolina
|Charlotte
|The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte-Starmount Academy
|Raleigh
|Washington Elementary Boys & Girls Club
|Ohio
|Newark
|Boy & Girls Club of Newark
|Pennsylvania
|Carnegie
|Carnegie Boys & Girls Club
|Lansdale
|North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club
|Millvale
|Millvale Boys & Girls Club
|Philadelphia
|Wissahickon Boys & Girls Club
|Pittsburgh
|Estelle S. Campbell Boys & Girls Club
|Pittsburgh
|Shadyside Boys & Girls Club
|Souderton
|Indian Valley Boys & Girls Club
|Puerto Rico
|Loíza
|Boys & Girls Club of Loíza
|Tennessee
|Franklin
|Franklin Club
|Texas
|Austin
|Home Club - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area
|Houston
|John and Cissy Havard Boys & Girls Club
|Houston
|The Women's Home
|Houston
|Spring Branch Boys & Girls Club
|Irving
|The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Irving
|Virginia
|Herndon
|Ox Hill Boys & Girls Club
|Washington
|Seattle
|Coe Boys & Girls Club
ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. Connected by Good is Crown Castle’s initiative to work with community partners to improve spaces where people connect, promote public safety, and, in this case, advance access to education and technology. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.
ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA
For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.
1 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Beyond the Numbers (January 2021, volume 10, number 1).
2 Pew Research Center. STEM Jobs See Uneven Progress in Increasing Gender, Racial and Ethnic Diversity (April 2021).
