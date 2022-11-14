Crown Castle and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Inspire the Next Generation Through a Nearly $2 Million National Partnership to Clean-Up Clubs and Promote STEM

Crown Castle will support over 50 Clubs across the country over the next two years through its Connected by Good program

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI), the nation’s leading provider of shared communications infrastructure, as part of its Connected by Good initiative, announced today a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America called “Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program.” It aims to inspire the next generation of young people to envision a future in STEM and support the overall needs of over 50 Boys & Girls Clubs in communities across the country.  

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2029 jobs in the STEM field should grow 8% – more than double the growth expected for all occupations in the U.S.1 However, diversity in STEM fields is not keeping pace with this growth. Today, too few elementary, middle and high school students are interested in or adequately prepared for STEM subjects.2 This is especially true for youth of color and girls, who are already underrepresented in the STEM workplace. Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs on average show more interest in STEM careers than their peers nationally, with 52% of members showing interest compared to the national average of 27%.    

“Early exposure to STEM is a powerful way to inspire youth to get excited about learning and explore new ways of thinking. With the incredible reach and impact of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we will be able to impact youth in our communities and ultimately expand their opportunities,” said Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Crown Castle we know building a team of people from a variety of backgrounds, experiences and points of view is key to our innovation and success.”

Over the next two years, Crown Castle will invest nearly $2 million in the partnership through hands-on employee volunteering and financial support. Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program events include:

  • Crown Castle Clean-Up Days will allow employees from across the country to volunteer to clean up and restore local Clubs the week of November 14-18, 2022.
  • Crown Castle Holiday Giving program in December 2022.
  • Crown Castle STEM Inspiration Days scheduled for the summer of 2023, where employee volunteers will guide Club youth through foundational and fun STEM activities at partner Clubs. 

“We are honored to have Crown Castle’s support as we continue to enhance STEM resources for all youth in Clubs nationwide,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As our world becomes increasingly STEM-focused, partnerships like this are critical to inspire the next generation to develop the essential skills they need to succeed after high school and in the workforce." 

Full List of Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program Cities Participating in Fall Clean-Up Days

StateCityClub Name
AlabamaBirminghamA.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club in Birmingham
Arizona
PhoenixSpencer D & Mary Jane Stewart Branch
PhoenixBoys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix - MLF Diamondbacks Branch
California
Laguna BeachBoys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach
Los AngelesVariety Boys & Girls Club
OaklandBoys and Girls Club of Oakland - Anne Marie Whalen Branch 
RedlandsBoys and Girls Club of Greater Redlands Riverside 
San DiegoBoys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego - Poway 
Santa AnaBoys & Girls Club of Santa Ana - Joe Macpherson
Florida
Miami
S.W. Langer/Kendall Unit
Gwen Cherry Boys & Girls Club
OrlandoBoys & Girls of Central Florida - Taft Branch
West Palm BeachMarjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club
Georgia

MariettaA. Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club & Community Center
NorcrossJames T. Anderson Boys and Girls Club
Illinois
ChicagoUnion League Boys & Girls Club- Barreto Club
CiceroBoys and Girls Club of South Cicero
CiceroBoys and Girls Club of South Cicero - Drexel Hall
IndianaIndianapolisWheeler - Dowe Boys & Girls Club
KentuckyLouisvilleShawnee Boys and Girls Club 
MarylandSevernBoys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County @ Meade Village
Massachusetts
HudsonArgeo R. Cellucci Jr. Clubhouse
MarlboroughBoys & Girls Clubs of Metro West Inc.
MichiganTroyBoys & Girls Club of Troy
MinnesotaMinneapolisJerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club
MissouriSt. PetersO' Fallon Boys & Girls Club
New HampshireManchesterUnion Street Clubhouse
New Jersey
HawthorneBoys & Girls Club of Hawthorne, Inc.
UnionUnion Club
New York

AlbanyAlbany Boys and Girls Club at Griffen Memorial Elementary School
HicksvilleHicksville Youth Council's Boys & Girls Club
New York City AreaKips Bay Boys & Girls Club 
NewburghBoys & Girls Club of Newburgh
Oyster BayBoys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich
RochesterBoys & Girls Club of Rochester, Inc.
White PlainsBoys & Girls Clubs of New Rochelle – Mascaro Club
North Carolina
CharlotteThe Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte-Starmount Academy
RaleighWashington Elementary Boys & Girls Club
OhioNewarkBoy & Girls Club of Newark
Pennsylvania
CarnegieCarnegie Boys & Girls Club
LansdaleNorth Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club
MillvaleMillvale Boys & Girls Club
PhiladelphiaWissahickon Boys & Girls Club
PittsburghEstelle S. Campbell Boys & Girls Club
PittsburghShadyside Boys & Girls Club
SoudertonIndian Valley Boys & Girls Club
Puerto RicoLoízaBoys & Girls Club of Loíza
TennesseeFranklinFranklin Club
Texas
AustinHome Club - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area
HoustonJohn and Cissy Havard Boys & Girls Club
HoustonThe Women's Home
HoustonSpring Branch Boys & Girls Club
IrvingThe Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Irving
VirginiaHerndonOx Hill Boys & Girls Club 
WashingtonSeattleCoe Boys & Girls Club

 
ABOUT CROWN CASTLE 
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. Connected by Good is Crown Castle’s initiative to work with community partners to improve spaces where people connect, promote public safety, and, in this case, advance access to education and technology. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA 
For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter

1 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Beyond the Numbers (January 2021, volume 10, number 1).
2 Pew Research Center. STEM Jobs See Uneven Progress in Increasing Gender, Racial and Ethnic Diversity (April 2021).

