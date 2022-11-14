Crown Castle and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Inspire the Next Generation Through a Nearly $2 Million National Partnership to Clean-Up Clubs and Promote STEM

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI), the nation’s leading provider of shared communications infrastructure, as part of its Connected by Good initiative, announced today a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America called “Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program.” It aims to inspire the next generation of young people to envision a future in STEM and support the overall needs of over 50 Boys & Girls Clubs in communities across the country.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2029 jobs in the STEM field should grow 8% – more than double the growth expected for all occupations in the U.S.1 However, diversity in STEM fields is not keeping pace with this growth. Today, too few elementary, middle and high school students are interested in or adequately prepared for STEM subjects.2 This is especially true for youth of color and girls, who are already underrepresented in the STEM workplace. Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs on average show more interest in STEM careers than their peers nationally, with 52% of members showing interest compared to the national average of 27%.

“Early exposure to STEM is a powerful way to inspire youth to get excited about learning and explore new ways of thinking. With the incredible reach and impact of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we will be able to impact youth in our communities and ultimately expand their opportunities,” said Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Crown Castle we know building a team of people from a variety of backgrounds, experiences and points of view is key to our innovation and success.”

Over the next two years, Crown Castle will invest nearly $2 million in the partnership through hands-on employee volunteering and financial support. Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program events include:

Crown Castle Clean-Up Days will allow employees from across the country to volunteer to clean up and restore local Clubs the week of November 14-18, 2022.

Crown Castle Holiday Giving program in December 2022.

Crown Castle STEM Inspiration Days scheduled for the summer of 2023, where employee volunteers will guide Club youth through foundational and fun STEM activities at partner Clubs.



“We are honored to have Crown Castle’s support as we continue to enhance STEM resources for all youth in Clubs nationwide,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As our world becomes increasingly STEM-focused, partnerships like this are critical to inspire the next generation to develop the essential skills they need to succeed after high school and in the workforce."

Full List of Crown Castle Connects Youth to STEM Program Cities Participating in Fall Clean-Up Days

State City Club Name Alabama Birmingham A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club in Birmingham Arizona

Phoenix Spencer D & Mary Jane Stewart Branch Phoenix Boys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix - MLF Diamondbacks Branch California

Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach Los Angeles Variety Boys & Girls Club Oakland Boys and Girls Club of Oakland - Anne Marie Whalen Branch Redlands Boys and Girls Club of Greater Redlands Riverside San Diego Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego - Poway Santa Ana Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana - Joe Macpherson Florida

Miami

S.W. Langer/Kendall Unit Gwen Cherry Boys & Girls Club Orlando Boys & Girls of Central Florida - Taft Branch West Palm Beach Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club Georgia



Marietta A. Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club & Community Center Norcross James T. Anderson Boys and Girls Club Illinois

Chicago Union League Boys & Girls Club- Barreto Club Cicero Boys and Girls Club of South Cicero Cicero Boys and Girls Club of South Cicero - Drexel Hall Indiana Indianapolis Wheeler - Dowe Boys & Girls Club Kentucky Louisville Shawnee Boys and Girls Club Maryland Severn Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County @ Meade Village Massachusetts

Hudson Argeo R. Cellucci Jr. Clubhouse Marlborough Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro West Inc. Michigan Troy Boys & Girls Club of Troy Minnesota Minneapolis Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club Missouri St. Peters O' Fallon Boys & Girls Club New Hampshire Manchester Union Street Clubhouse New Jersey

Hawthorne Boys & Girls Club of Hawthorne, Inc. Union Union Club New York



Albany Albany Boys and Girls Club at Griffen Memorial Elementary School Hicksville Hicksville Youth Council's Boys & Girls Club New York City Area Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Newburgh Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh Oyster Bay Boys & Girls Club of Oyster Bay-East Norwich Rochester Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Inc. White Plains Boys & Girls Clubs of New Rochelle – Mascaro Club North Carolina

Charlotte The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte-Starmount Academy Raleigh Washington Elementary Boys & Girls Club Ohio Newark Boy & Girls Club of Newark Pennsylvania

Carnegie Carnegie Boys & Girls Club Lansdale North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club Millvale Millvale Boys & Girls Club Philadelphia Wissahickon Boys & Girls Club Pittsburgh Estelle S. Campbell Boys & Girls Club Pittsburgh Shadyside Boys & Girls Club Souderton Indian Valley Boys & Girls Club Puerto Rico Loíza Boys & Girls Club of Loíza Tennessee Franklin Franklin Club Texas

Austin Home Club - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area Houston John and Cissy Havard Boys & Girls Club Houston The Women's Home Houston Spring Branch Boys & Girls Club Irving The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Irving Virginia Herndon Ox Hill Boys & Girls Club Washington Seattle Coe Boys & Girls Club



ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. Connected by Good is Crown Castle’s initiative to work with community partners to improve spaces where people connect, promote public safety, and, in this case, advance access to education and technology. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

1 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Beyond the Numbers (January 2021, volume 10, number 1).

2 Pew Research Center. STEM Jobs See Uneven Progress in Increasing Gender, Racial and Ethnic Diversity (April 2021).

