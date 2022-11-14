J&J Snack Foods’ Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Revenue Increases 23.9% to a Quarterly Record $400.4m

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 24, 2022.



Fourth Quarter Full-Year Actuals % v. LY Actuals % v. LY Net Sales $400.4M 23.9% $1,381M 20.6% Operating Income $21.6M -14.5% $61.8M -13.2% Net Earnings $17.3M -8.3% $47.2M -15.1% Earnings per Diluted Share $0.90 -8.2% $2.46 -15.5% Adjusted EBITDA $40.1M 3.7% $124.1 -3.0% Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $1.05 -1.9% $2.76 -12.1%

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our strong top-line growth across all three of our business segments, including a 24% increase in net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter and a 21% increase in net sales for the full year. These results mark a fourth consecutive quarterly revenue record, including full year revenue over $194 million greater than our prior highest annual revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% for the quarter compared to prior year even as we continue to experience unprecedented cost inflation. As a company, we remain focused improving profitability.”

“Our ability to deliver strong results in a very challenging cost and operating environment reflects the success of our sales-centric initiatives. Our focus on new product innovation, leveraging core-brands to create compelling product extensions, repositioning how we market our brands, and driving cross-selling opportunities is driving this sales momentum. In addition, we continue to see robust demand for our higher-margin core products along with continued strength across key sales channels and increased demand of our products with both new and existing customers. We are also making progress on our operational initiatives focused on continuous improvement, including specific plant projects focused on reducing cost and inefficiencies, centralizing our procurement and R&D functions, expanding and improving our production line capabilities, and optimizing our supply chain. We expect these actions will result in significant contributions to our overall results in the coming fiscal years, and help to offset the ongoing costs pressures across the business.

“Despite the record sales, we continue to experience historically high inflation pressures across just about every segment of the business including wages, fuel, packaging, shipping and commodities. While our profit has been significantly impacted by this dynamic, we are pleased with our quarterly sequential improvement in gross margin and expect to see further progress in the coming quarters as the effect of our most recent pricing, product mix, SKU management initiatives take hold.”

“In summary, we are executing on our strategy. We are aggressively growing sales led by the strength of our core brands and making progress offsetting a historic cost environment. We are well positioned as we head into fiscal 2023 and expect to continue our strong sales momentum while also improving profitability. I am confident that our strategy will continue our long history of creating value for our employees, partners and shareholders.”

Total Company Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 23.9% to $400.4 million in Q4 of fiscal 2022, compared to Q4 of fiscal 2021.

Key highlights include:

Sales included approximately $31.5 million in revenue from Dippin’ Dots. Excluding the contribution from Dippin’ Dots, sales increased by 14.2%, compared to Q4 ’21.

Organic sales growth was driven by growth across all three business segments, led by our core products including pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and frozen beverages.

Food Service sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by 29.2%.

Retail segment sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by 11.3%.

Frozen Beverage segment sales exceeded Q4 ’21 sales by 18.2%.



Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.9% in Q4 ’22, compared favorably to 28.4% in Q4 ’21, and showed an improving trend versus Q3 ‘22 despite the still significant inflationary pressures facing our industry. Key ingredients including flour, oils, eggs, meats, sugar and dairy continue to experience inflation pressures, and were approximately 4% higher than Q3 ’22 and 40% higher than Q4 ’21. Pricing actions implemented earlier in fiscal 2022 along with a third price increase at the end of Q4 ’22 combined with improved mix helped to partially offset these headwinds and are expected to provide additional benefits in future quarters.

Total operating expenses of $94.2 million represented 23.5% of sales for the quarter, compared to 20.6% in Q4 ’21, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures across distribution and administrative costs. Distribution costs represented 12.4% of sales in the quarter, versus 10.1% in the prior year period, but improved compared to 12.7% in Q3 ’22. Going forward, we expect our strategic initiatives to improve logistics management and increase efficiency across our distribution network and our supply chain strategy will enable us to reduce cost and drive significant savings over the coming quarters and years.

Marketing and selling expenses represented 6.4% of sales, versus 6.5% in the prior year period, and 6.3% in Q3’ 22. Administrative expenses were 4.3% of sales in Q4 ’22, compared to 3.6% in Q4 ’21 and 4.1% in Q3’ 22.

Adjusted operating income was $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $27.6 million in the prior year period, with the decrease driven by the continued inflationary pressures, somewhat offset by growth across all three of our business segments. This led to net earnings in Q4 ’22 of $17.3 million, compared to $18.9 million in Q4 ’21. Our effective tax rate was 19% in Q4 ’22. This lower tax rate in Q4 2022 had a positive impact on our financial results for the quarter.

Total Company Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales increased 20.6% to $1.381 billion for full year fiscal 2022, versus full year fiscal 2021, reflecting strong performance across the full year.

Key highlights include:

Food Service sales grew 20.4% in fiscal 2022, compared to the prior year, led by frozen novelties, which benefited from the Dippin’ Dots acquisition, as well as churros, handhelds, pretzels, and bakery.

Retail sales continued their strong performance growing 7.1%, driven by soft pretzels and our frozen novelties business, and offset by a decline in our handhelds business.

Frozen Beverages segment sales grew 32.1% as amusement, live event venues, convenience, restaurants, and retail venues continued to see increasing visitation metrics through-out the year, including the ongoing recovery in the theater channel.



Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 26.8% for fiscal 2022, compared to 26.1% for the prior year, with the increase largely attributable to the benefit of increased top-line demand, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses increased to 22.3% of sales, compared to 19.9% for fiscal 2021 reflecting the significant impact inflation is having across the majority of our cost line items, including industry-wide freight and distribution cost increases, wage increases and overall administrative cost hikes. Distribution cost were 11.6% of sales for the year versus 9.5% in the prior year period. Marketing and selling expenses were 6.6% of sales, compared to 6.8% last year, driven by more effective investment of marketing dollars aligned with new product launches and rebranding of our core churros brand. Administrative expenses were 4.0% of sales this year, compared to 3.5% last year.



Fiscal 2022 operating income decreased to $61.8 million, versus $71.2 million for fiscal 2021, largely as the result of the aforementioned inflation pressures on operating expenses.

Fiscal 2022 net earnings decreased to $47.2 million, compared to $55.6 million in fiscal 2021. Our effective tax rate was 24% in fiscal 2022.

Food Services Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

Q4 ’22 food service sales exceeded Q4 ’21 by $58.0 million, or an increase of 29.2%, including approximately $31.5 million in sales from the recent acquisition of Dippin’ Dots.

Outdoor venues, including stadiums and amusement parks, as well as schools and restaurants and strategic accounts continued to experience strong sales across all of our product lines, including 228% increase frozen novelties largely due to the acquisition of Dippin’ Dots, a 43.8% increase in handhelds, a 38.4% increase in churros and a 10.8% and 2.8% increase in bakery and soft pretzel sales, respectively, compared to Q4 ‘21.

Sales of new products were approximately $4 million driven primarily by new bakery products, expanded placement of a Bavarian pretzel stick and an empanada product at major convenience customers.

Q4 ’22 operating income decreased 31.8% to $6.3 million reflecting the significant increase in input, production and distribution costs.

Retail Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

Q4 ’22 retail sales increased 11.3% to $53.5 million, compared to Q4 ’21.

Soft pretzels sales grew by 29.5%, compared to Q4 ’21, while handhelds sales grew by 25.5%, and frozen novelty sales increased 6.6%. Biscuit sales decreased 14.8%, versus the prior year period.

New product innovation contributed approximately $1.5 million in the quarter driven by the continued success of the new Luigi’s gelato product and additional placement of Dogsters skus at major grocery retailers.

Operating income decreased 81.4% to $1.1 million, versus the prior year period driven by higher cost of goods sold and shipping and distribution related expenses.

Frozen Beverages Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

Frozen beverage segment sales were $90.2 million and beat Q4 ’21 sales by 18.2%.

Beverage sales grew 19.5%, or $9.3 million higher than in Q4 ’21 led by improving trends at travel, sporting events, concerts, amusement parks and theater venues.

Machine Service revenues increased 11.8%, versus the prior year period reflecting healthy maintenance call volumes, while equipment sales increased 30.4% driven by strong growth from large QSR and convenience customers.

Q4 ’22 operating income improved to $14.2 million, compared to a Q4 ’21 operating income of $10.2 million, as strong sales drove leverage across the business.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and our profitability-related continuous improvement initiatives in our operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, and integration costs.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, and integration costs.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, and integration costs. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended September 24, September 25, September 24, September 25, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 400,426 $ 323,060 $ 1,380,656 $ 1,144,579 Cost of goods sold 284,583 231,327 1,011,014 845,651 Gross Profit 115,843 91,733 369,642 298,928 Operating expenses Marketing 25,691 20,927 91,636 77,922 Distribution 49,816 32,654 159,637 108,297 Administrative 17,377 11,534 55,189 40,538 Intangible asset impairment charges 1,010 1,273 1,010 1,273 Other general expense (income) 343 79 371 (320 ) Total Operating Expenses 94,237 66,467 307,843 227,710 Operating Income 21,606 25,266 61,799 71,218 Other income (expense) Investment income 443 396 980 2,815 Interest (expense) & other (794 ) 12 (1,025 ) (7 ) Earnings before income taxes 21,255 25,674 61,754 74,026 Income tax expense 3,945 6,799 14,519 18,419 NET EARNINGS $ 17,310 $ 18,875 $ 47,235 $ 55,607 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.90 $ 0.98 $ 2.46 $ 2.91 Weighted average number of diluted shares 19,261 19,191 19,213 19,133 Earnings per basic share $ 0.90 $ 0.99 $ 2.47 $ 2.92 Weighted average number of basic shares 19,199 19,072 19,148 19,013





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) September 24, September 25, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,181 $ 283,192 Marketable securities held to maturity 4,011 7,980 Accounts receivable, net 208,178 162,939 Inventories 180,473 123,160 Prepaid expenses and other 16,794 7,498 Total current assets 444,637 584,769 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 860,050 757,242 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 524,683 490,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 335,367 267,187 Other assets Goodwill 184,420 121,833 Other intangible assets, net 191,732 77,776 Marketable securities held to maturity - 4,047 Marketable securities available for sale 5,708 10,084 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,137 54,555 Other 3,965 1,968 Total other assets 436,962 270,263 Total Assets $ 1,216,966 $ 1,122,219 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 124 $ 182 Accounts payable 108,146 96,789 Accrued insurance liability 15,678 16,260 Accrued liabilities 9,214 10,955 Current operating lease liabilities 13,524 13,395 Accrued compensation expense 21,700 17,968 Dividends payable 13,453 12,080 Total current liabilities 181,839 167,629 Long-term debt 55,000 - Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 254 392 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 42,660 46,557 Deferred income taxes 70,407 61,578 Other long-term liabilities 3,637 409 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,219,000 and 19,084,000 respectively 94,026 73,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,713 ) (13,383 ) Retained Earnings 782,856 785,440 Total stockholders' equity 863,169 845,654 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,216,966 $ 1,122,219





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Fiscal Year ended September 24, September 25, September 26, 2022 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 47,235 $ 55,607 $ 18,305 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of fixed assets 49,669 46,781 49,830 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 3,454 2,610 3,218 Intangible asset impairment charges 1,010 1,273 - Losses (Gains) from disposals of property & equipment 220 (231 ) (303 ) Plant shutdown impairment costs - - 6,387 Share-based compensation 4,269 4,199 4,595 Deferred income taxes 8,829 (2,896 ) 2,622 Loss (Gain) on marketable securities 315 (1,026 ) 882 Other (95 ) 77 296 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (32,778 ) (35,755 ) 14,580 (Increase) decrease in inventories (49,431 ) (14,155 ) 7,877 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (9,343 ) 9,629 (11,366 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,708 35,386 (4,780 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,062 101,499 92,143 Investing activities: Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired (221,301 ) - (57,212 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (87,291 ) (53,578 ) (57,817 ) Purchases of marketable securities - - (6,103 ) Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 12,026 60,891 73,226 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 399 2,435 3,593 Other - 191 (150 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (296,167 ) 9,939 (44,463 ) Financing activities: Payments to repurchase common stock - - (8,972 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock 16,160 20,256 7,901 Borrowings under credit facility 125,000 - - Repayment of borrowings under credit facility (70,000 ) - - Payments for debt issue costs (225 ) - - Payments on finance lease obligations (279 ) (144 ) (340 ) Payment of cash dividend (48,437 ) (44,785 ) (42,053 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 22,219 (24,673 ) (43,464 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (125 ) 618 (802 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (248,011 ) 87,383 3,414 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 283,192 195,809 192,395 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 35,181 $ 283,192 $ 195,809





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Twelve months ended September 24, September 25, September 24, September 25, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales to External Customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 56,124 $ 54,618 $ 205,752 $ 174,977 Frozen novelties 45,266 13,793 78,183 44,605 Churros 25,692 18,558 88,242 64,916 Handhelds 27,389 19,053 92,130 75,627 Bakery 94,233 85,029 381,526 342,609 Other 8,069 7,706 26,854 22,249 Total Food Service $ 256,773 $ 198,757 $ 872,687 $ 724,983 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 18,283 $ 14,119 $ 61,925 $ 54,990 Frozen novelties 30,325 28,459 108,911 100,059 Biscuits 4,671 5,480 24,695 24,197 Handhelds 1,706 1,359 5,640 7,574 Coupon redemption (1,486 ) (1,493 ) (3,713 ) (3,689 ) Other (16 ) 114 485 1,766 Total Retail Supermarket $ 53,483 $ 48,038 $ 197,943 $ 184,897 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 57,144 $ 47,836 $ 184,063 $ 124,498 Repair and maintenance service 23,937 21,402 89,840 81,305 Machines revenue 8,344 6,397 33,601 26,953 Other 745 630 2,522 1,943 Total Frozen Beverages $ 90,170 $ 76,265 $ 310,026 $ 234,699 Consolidated Sales $ 400,426 $ 323,060 $ 1,380,656 $ 1,144,579 Depreciation and Amortization: Food Service $ 9,371 $ 6,404 $ 29,807 $ 26,738 Retail Supermarket 379 524 1,536 1,671 Frozen Beverages 5,306 4,089 21,780 20,982 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 15,056 $ 11,017 $ 53,123 $ 49,391 Operating Income: Food Service $ 6,335 $ 9,294 $ 18,512 $ 39,172 Retail Supermarket 1,071 5,747 9,487 25,914 Frozen Beverages 14,200 10,225 33,800 6,132 Total Operating Income $ 21,606 $ 25,266 $ 61,799 $ 71,218 Capital Expenditures: Food Service $ 15,981 $ 12,643 $ 61,738 $ 38,558 Retail Supermarket 2,447 94 8,885 288 Frozen Beverages 4,632 6,385 16,668 14,732 Total Capital Expenditures $ 23,060 $ 19,122 $ 87,291 $ 53,578 Assets: Food Service $ 893,045 $ 799,149 $ 893,045 $ 799,149 Retail Supermarket 20,302 31,486 20,302 31,486 Frozen Beverages 303,619 291,584 303,619 291,584 Total Assets $ 1,216,966 $ 1,122,219 $ 1,216,966 $ 1,122,219





