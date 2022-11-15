VAST Data Wins HPCwire Editors’ Choice Award for Best HPC Storage Product or Technology

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercomputing 2022 Conference, Dallas TX - Nov. 14, 2022 – VAST Data, the data platform company for the AI-powered world, today announced at the annual Supercomputing Conference in Dallas, TX, that its Universal Storage data platform won the 20th Annual HPCwire Editors’ Choice Award for Best HPC Storage Product or Technology.

The ‘Editors’ Choice’ award recipients are selected from a distinguished panel of HPCwire editors and thought leaders from across the high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC and AI community.





VAST Data’s Universal Storage data platform was recognized for engineering a new architecture that redefines simplicity at scale and delivers an unprecedented mix of enterprise features, exascale scalability, industry-leading system uptime and unbeatable economics for all-flash infrastructure. Born in the era of all-flash and AI, this new platform gives organizations a powerful instrument to process, mine and train on all their data without legacy constraints.

VAST’s Disaggregated and Shared Everything (DASE) system architecture is rapidly gaining market share – 58x faster than the file and object market average over the past two years. Much of the adoption comes from leaders in scalable HPC and AI computing across markets such as life sciences, financial services, media and entertainment, defense, physics, manufacturing, automotive and much more.

Some of the winning differentiators:

“When we started VAST, we didn’t seek to build an HPC storage company, we trained our sights on defining a new system architecture – one that defies classic categorization by breaking decades of tradeoffs that forced customers to choose one type of data store or another,” said Jeff Denworth, co-founder and CMO of VAST Data. "The vision of Universal Storage is simple. By breaking tradeoffs you can make a system that kicks ass for HPC applications while also providing customers a no-cost insurance plan to ready their infrastructure and datasets for deep learning and machine learning applications. We’re extremely honored to be recognized by the HPCwire judges for our work, and we look forward to taking things to the next level in the coming year."

