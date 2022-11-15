WB-Mining's WBM Token launched above all expectations

KINGSTOWN, VC0100, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's first crypto project that sells real gold in exchange for buy back and burn WBM tokens launched yesterday. Based on the great idea of Jochen Weinel, WB-Mining connects digital entertainment culture with the real world and economy in an innovative way.

Awesome fair-launch

Only 3 hours after the fair launch of the cryptocurrency $WBM, the token price has already multiplied by 20 times (20x)! This is an incredible start at an extremely hard and difficult time for everyone and especially for new crypto projects.

Fees and Reflections

Each transaction is charged with a total fee of 8% (2.5% Reflections, 2% Liquidity Pool, 0.5% Autoburn, 1.5% Team, 1.5% Marketing). The highest percentage goes back to the holders, so WBM token holders benefit long-term and automatically from every purchase and sale.

Tokenomics

The value of the $WBM token comes from the periodic buyback and burn events.

The gold mining company WB-Mining has various sources of income and has decided to use a part of all incomes for the buyback & burn events.

From now on, a monthly report on the income is drawn up and buyback & burn events are carried out. The report and the link to the buyback & burn transaction will be published transparently on the website.

WB-Mining is a pioneer project and a milestone in entertainment culture. WB-Mining is much more than that, check out the whole project at https://www.wb-mining.com



Media Contact

Name: Jochen Weinel

Company Name: Double U-B Mining LLC

Website: https://wb-mining.com

Address: 1″ Floor, First St. Vincent Bank LtD, James Street

City: Kingstown, VC0100

Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines