CCC paves way for Canadian businesses to win government contracts in Indonesia

OTTAWA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is pleased to announce two new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) that will help qualified Canadian exporters secure government contracts in Indonesia. MOUs are formal arrangements that allow countries to engage in projects of mutual benefit to grow and deepen the bilateral relationship.

MOU for development of a Green Airport

On the sidelines of the 2022 G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, CCC concluded an MOU with the province of North Kalimantan for the development of a Green Airport. The airport concept is part of COP21 commitments made by Indonesia to further develop the country’s economy, while reducing emissions by 31.9% by 2030. The proposed airport will link 8 other airports, and provide local aquaculture and agriculture industries with more direct access to major international markets.

In addition, CCC is working with the Canadian Embassy and Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service to foster other opportunities regarding airport assets in Indonesia.

MOU on food security, agricultural products and services

In the lead up to the G20 Summit, CCC also signed an MOU with the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises of Indonesia concerning food production. It seeks to address rising food security concerns resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, by providing access to Canadian commodities, including but not limited to potash, wheat, grains, soybeans, plus other agricultural goods and services which may be appropriate. The MOU will not replace existing commercial orders and is intended to provide the Indonesian government as an option, the ability to procure and contract for products and services in this sector.

International Prime Contractor

Through these two MOUs, CCC will bring Canadian businesses to Indonesia and offer a unique Government of Canada guarantee. As part of the International Prime Contractor program, CCC signs government to government (G2G) contracts that have the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada, providing an assurance of contract performance.

CCC has decades of direct experience developing MOUs with government buyers that enable government-to-government contracts in alignment with national procurement laws.

QUOTES

“Thanks to the Canadian Commercial Corporation’s Government-to-Government contracting solution, qualified Canadian exporters in the infrastructure and agricultural sectors will now be able to bring their world-class, made-in-Canada solutions to major projects in Indonesia. The MOUs will allow our countries to engage in meaningful projects that benefit companies on both sides of the Pacific.” – Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

“CCC is proud to advance trade relations between Canada and Indonesia. These MOUs will enable CCC to bring Canadian businesses to address the priorities of the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, and the provincial government of North Kalimantan.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of the Canadian Commercial Corporation.

QUICK FACTS

Indonesia ranks second for Canadian direct investment in the Southeast Asia region. Canadian direct investment was valued at $2.2 billion at the end of 2021.

Indonesia is Canada’s largest export market in Southeast Asia. In 2021, Canada-Indonesia bilateral merchandise trade was valued at CAD$4.2 billion.

Canada and Indonesia launched negotiations toward a comprehensive economic partnership agreement in 2021 and the third round of negotiations were set for the week of October 31, 2022.

The Government of Indonesia has earmarked US$423 billion toward an infrastructure development program during the final 5 years of its 20-year (2005 to 2025) national development plan.

The Government of Indonesia has also established the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) in 2021 to collaborate with leading global and domestic investors in key sectors including infrastructure.



