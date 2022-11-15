LHV Group results in October 2022

English Estonian

In October, AS LHV Group earned EUR 6.9 million in consolidated net profit. AS LHV Pank earned EUR 8.3 million and AS LHV Varahaldus EUR 181,000 in net profit. Of the Bank’s profit, EUR 1.2 million was from servicing clients related to the United Kingdom branch. At the same time, AS LHV Kindlustus earned a net loss of EUR 72,000 and the loss by LHV UK Limited amounted to EUR 1.4 million.

During the month, the consolidated loan portfolio of LHV Group grew by EUR 77 million, supported by the acquisition of a loan portfolio in the United Kingdom, with Estonian corporate loans increasing by EUR 30 million and retail loans by EUR 26 million. Credit quality remains good. Deposits decreased by EUR 248 million over the month. Of the decrease, a total of EUR 204 million was due to deposits from financial intermediaries and EUR 54 million from corporate banking deposits. The volume of funds managed by LHV increased by EUR 27 million over the month. In October, 1.9 million payments from financial intermediary clients were processed.

The strong performance by LHV during the month was fuelled by higher levels of interest income and an increase in the loan portfolio, which improved profitability. The difference with the financial plan in this respect narrowed, with the achievement of the annual financial plan depending on the credit quality of the last two months.

In other highlights, Moody’s Investors Service affirmed the ratings of LHV Group and LHV Pank at the same investment grade level of Baa3 with a stable outlook.

After the end of October, AS LHV Group issued EUR 100 million of senior unsecured, unsubordinated bonds to meet regulatory requirements (the so-called MREL ratio). The bonds will mature in September 2025, with early redemption right in 2024. The senior unsecured, unsubordinated bonds were sold to 29 institutional investors from eight different countries. The total interest cost of the bonds was 8.0%. The coupon rate of the bonds, which is paid annually to investors, is 0.875%, similar to the original bonds.

October was a successful month of growth for LHV Pank, as the number of clients increased by 5,200, including 3,200 clients making settlements. In October, the Bank focused on the promotion of its investment services, with more than 5,000 people participating in the stock market game ‘Stock Shark’, and the ‘Investing for Beginners: Basic Training Course’ for those interested in investments, came to an end. The use of the Entrepreneur Account offered to clients has grown rapidly, with the number of users of this product exceeding 11,000 at the end of October.

The market share of LHV Varahaldus has increased to 30% in terms of fund volume. By the end of the month, LHV had over 130,000 active Pillar II pension clients. The larger pension funds had a positive month in terms of rate of return, supported by rising equity prices in the markets. The operating revenues of Varahaldus are in line with the plan, while costs and profitability are slightly behind the plan.

October was an active sales month for LHV Kindlustus with more than 14,000 new agreements signed. Premiums are ahead of schedule, efficiency is improving, and client satisfaction with claims handling remains high. Loss events were compensated for in the amount of EUR 500,000.

In terms of the United Kingdom, the emphasis remains on applying for a credit institution licence, as well as starting up SME lending activities for which LHV UK is applying for registration as a credit issuer.

To access the reports of LHV Group, please visit the website at https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 860 people. As at the end of October, LHV’s banking services are used by 369,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 130,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 150,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





