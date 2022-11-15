Preliminary sales results for October 2022: record revenues and a solid foundation for a successful 2023 summer season

English Lithuanian

In October, Novaturas Group served 31 000 customers and achieved the record revenues of EUR 25 million. By comparison, the figures in October 2021 were 27 thousands customers and EUR 19 million in revenues. In total, the company served 248 thousands customers in January–October this year, which is 64% more than in the same period in 2021. The total turnover for the period January–October this year reached EUR 178 million, which is double the results for the respective period in 2021.

“The good results of the third quarter continue in October, with another of the strongest months in Novaturas history in terms of revenue, and traveler numbers close to 2019 volumes. These results were driven by strong travel demand in the market and a well-balanced supply of our tourism products, as well as an extremely high flight booking rate, with 96% in October across the Group and as much as 98% in Estonia. This shows that the qualitative changes made in aviation in Estonia, our second largest market, have increased the willingness of travelers to choose Novaturas services,” Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas Group, commented on the October results.

According to him, the pre-sales volumes for the 2023 summer season are also positive, with double the number of sales of next year’s summer trips in October compared to the same period last year.

“We are pleased that our customers are willing to plan their holidays in advance and we see that our wide range of travel offers and our very attractive package of various covers and the lowest price guarantee, which is chosen by as many as one in five customers, gives people the opportunity to plan their future summer holidays safely and confidently,” said Mr Rakovski.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. In 2019, the Group served over 293 000 customers.

