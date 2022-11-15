Diabetes Leadership Council Names Congresswoman Diana DeGette, Senator Susan Collins and Senator Jeanne Shaheen as 2022 Diabetes Champions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diabetes Leadership Council (DLC), a diabetes and health care reform advocacy organization advancing patient-centered policies at the local, state and federal levels, today announced Congresswoman Diana DeGette, Senator Susan Collins and Senator Jeanne Shaheen as its 2022 Diabetes Champions.

“Through their leadership of the Diabetes Caucus and Congressional efforts to reduce insulin costs, Congresswoman DeGette, Senators Collins and Shaheen truly demonstrate a commitment to the 37 million Americans living with diabetes,” said Stewart Perry, Board Chair, Diabetes Leadership Council. “We are proud to recognize them for their dedication and hope their example of ‘Less Talk, More Action’ inspires other members of Congress who pay lip service to our cause but fail to act.”

“As the mother of a daughter with Type-I diabetes, I know firsthand the struggles that millions of Americans face on a daily basis because of this disease,” said DeGette, “and it’s why I remain determined to help find new ways to treat, and eventually cure, this devastating illness. Diseases such as diabetes don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, they affect all of us the same. While we have made significant progress over the years to help the millions of Americans living with diabetes, there’s still a lot more we can do. And I am confident that by working together we can get a lot more done.”

“As the founder and co-chair of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, I have long worked to increase funding for biomedical research, which has produced revolutionary treatment options for those who are affected by this disease. I am also committed to supporting federal policies that will help improve the lives of patients and their families,” said Senator Collins. “The Diabetes Leadership Council is a powerful and effective voice for diabetes patients. I am honored to receive this recognition, and I will continue to build on the progress we have made to better treat, prevent, and ultimately cure diabetes.”

“I’m honored to be named as one of the Diabetes Leadership Council’s 2022 Diabetes Champions. Far too often, Americans living with diabetes are forced to make difficult financial and personal decisions to access insulin and other life-sustaining medications and treatments. That’s unacceptable,” said Shaheen. “In order to ensure affordable access to diabetes care is within reach, it's imperative we continue to fight towards reducing the high cost of insulin and extending patient protections. Through my work as co-chair of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, I’ll keep advocating for federal action to address this issue and bring about much-needed relief for the millions of Americans and their families impacted by this chronic condition.”

The Diabetes Leadership Council presents the award to the most effective lawmakers based on their public commitment and legislative actions to increase health care access and affordability for Americans with chronic health conditions, particularly the 37 million individuals living with diabetes and 90 million who have pre-diabetes.

Congresswoman DeGette represents Colorado’s first district and is the Democratic co-chair of the Congressional Diabetes Caucus. She is also the chair of the Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, which directly oversees the nation’s health industry. In the 117th Congress, Congresswoman DeGette also leads efforts on Cures 2.0 and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to accelerate the delivery of groundbreaking and lifesaving cures, treatments and innovations aimed at ending some of the world’s most difficult diseases. Along with fellow award winners, Congresswoman DeGette continues to support health care affordability beyond insulin by supporting Medicare coverage of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and other medical devices crucial to the management of diabetes.

Senator Collins represents the state of Maine. She sits on the Senate Committees on Appropriations and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. In the 117th Congress, Senator Collins along with Senator Jeanne Shaheen has spearheaded the INSULIN Act, which seeks to reduce list prices of insulin while extending patient protections that will foster competition and broader access to insulin products. In addition to her efforts to support insulin affordability, Senator Collins continues to support improved Medicare coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and other devices that play a crucial role in diabetes care.

Senator Shaheen represents the state of New Hampshire. She sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee. In the 117th Congress, Senator Shaheen along with Senator Susan Collins has spearheaded the INSULIN Act, which seeks to increase measures to reduce list prices of insulin while extending patient protections that will foster competition and broader access to desperately needed insulin products. In addition to her efforts to support insulin affordability, Senator Shaheen continues to support improved Medicare coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and other devices that play a crucial role in diabetes care.

DLC is a 501(c)(3) patient advocacy organization comprised of individuals who combine their passion for advocacy with decades of diabetes experience and leadership to advance patients-first policies at the local, state and national levels. Our members – all former leaders of national diabetes organizations – engage policymakers, and public and private sector influencers to call attention to the diabetes epidemic and provide a voice for 37 million Americans living with the disease