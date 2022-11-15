With 4.8% CAGR , Sales of Algae Products Is Expected to Reach US$ 9.1 Billion By 2032-end

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algae Products Market By Product (Hydrocolloids, Carotenoids & Pigments, Antioxidants, Lipids, Proteins), By Form (Powder, Liquid Algae Products), By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Sales Channel, By Region - Global Market Insights 2022-2032

The global algae products market is currently valued at US$ 4.96 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2032-end.



Algae are cultivated using both agriculture and aquaculture methods and are incorporated in a variety of end products such as ice cream, cakes, anti-obesity and anti-diabetic agents, toothpaste, aquatic feed ingredients, and moisturisers.

Algae are a class of commonly aquatic, photosynthetic, nucleus-bearing organisms that are not real plants since they lack leaves, stems, roots, and specialized multicellular reproductive systems. Algae are commonly cultivated using aquaculture and agriculture methods and are incorporated in a variety of end products such as cakes, ice cream, anti-obesity and anti-diabetic agents, toothpaste, aquatic feed ingredients, and moisturizers. These quickly grow and require good amount of sunlight (or another form of energy such as sugar). Moreover, there are many species of algae that use enhanced CO2 and are grown on land in sizable ponds or closed photobioreactors. Algae are used for production of various by-products. These are utilized in fertilizer products, animal and aquaculture feed, and also human meals.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report, Hurry!!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=845

Surge in applications of algae products in food, beverage & pharmaceutical industries to fuel demand

Food and beverage market is expected to dominate the algae products market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at an impressive growth rate. Moreover, this segments is growing at a rapid pace due to increased usage of algae in cosmetics products as a natural ingredient.

Moreover, surge in usage of dietary supplements and other food products are expected to boost the growth of the market. In the meanwhile, cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to grow at rapid pace during the forecast period. Also, increased use of algae in cosmetic products as a natural ingredient is contributing to the growth of the market.

Rising preference for natural food products to improve Algae products demand in North America

North America accounts for a majority share of the global algae products market. The growth of the market is attributed to rising algae fat consumption in the region. Other factors such as rise in disposable income along with a rise in the health consciousness population across North America. Also, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and allergies to synthetic substances have boosted the demand for natural products.

In the meanwhile, rising demand for feed and food supplements as well as existing projects, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

Rise in start-ups for algae products during the forecast period

Key start-ups in the market are Algawheel, AlgaBiosciences, Algenol’s among others. For instance, Algenol has been cultivating and processing multiple types of algae in a best-in-class production system from the lab to commercial scale. Also, growing, harvesting and processing algae to develop natural products and customized solutions to meet the customer’s needs.



in the market are Algawheel, AlgaBiosciences, Algenol’s among others.

Connect to an Expert-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=845

Significant number of large-scale suppliers dominating the market

With a significant number of large-scale suppliers commanding a majority of the market share, the global algae products market is fragmented. A majority of businesses are investing heavily in intensive R&D, especially to create environment-friendly products. Key market players are resorting to acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as primary growth tactics.

Yemoja introduced EPS-Revive, an external polysaccharide sulphate (EPS) topical beauty ingredient produced from a red algae species, as part of a new line of algae-based skincare products, in April 2021. Protein-rich, vitamin-rich, and antioxidant-rich red algae help the skin retain moisture and restore its natural hydration.

In March 2022- Ingredient Company CP Kelco is partnering with food tech startup Shiru to develop and scale up next-generation plant proteins as more sustainable solutions for several common ingredients.

In July 2021-Solabia-Algatech Nutrition is launching BioGlena for immune support – a 100 percent natural beta-glucan ingredient from whole Euglena gracilis algae. The ingredient also offers a high beta-glucan content of over 55 percent, in addition to complete proteins, essential vitamins, minerals and fatty acids.



Key Companies Profiled in Algae products market-

Cargill Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Cyanotech Corporation

Kerry Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Corbion N.V.

Roquette Frères

CP Kelco

Fenchem Biotek

Algatechnologies



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mulching materials market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (organic mulch (barked, shredded or chipped, pine needles, grass clippings, shredded leaves, straw), inorganic mulch (black plastic, landscape fabric, stone/gravel, others)), application (residential applications, gardens (public garden, corporate gardens, hotels and resort gardens), horticulture, others), and by sales channel (modern trade, garden supply stores, online stores, other channels), sales (new installation, retrofit), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Get Full Access of this Report through our PayPal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/845

Key Segments Covered in Algae Products Industry Research

B y Product : Hydrocolloids Carotenoids & Pigments Lutein Beta Carotene Lycopene Astaxanthin Fucoxanthin Others Antioxidants Lipids Proteins Others

B y Form : Powder Algae Products Liquid Algae Products

B y Application : Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals Animal & Aquaculture Feed Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

B y Sale Channel : Direct Sales of Algae Products Indirect Sales of Algae Products Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmaceutical/Drug Stores Specialty Stores Others Online Sales of Algae Products

B y Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Algae Omega 3 Market: Algae omega 3 is also called as ω−3 fatty acids or n−3 fatty acids. Being an essential part of human metabolism, algae omega 3 plays a significant role in the human diet. Omega 3 has a broad range of health benefits including eye, cardiovascular and brain health.

Algae Supplements Market: The algae supplements market reflected growth at a CAGR of over 5% during the period, 2013 to 2018. Gains in the algae supplements industry are primarily driven by the changing dietary patters of consumers and the upward trend of health & wellness.

Brown Algae Protein Market: One of the simplest and abundant forms of plant life is algae, ranging from single cell microalgae to largest seaweeds. Algae protein is produced from several algae that is developed in both freshwaters as well as marines. Brown algae protein is majorly derived from seaweeds located in the colder waters within Northern hemisphere and is widely used as a substitute for animal protein, such as whey protein.

Algae Fats Market: Algae is an opulent source of numerous macro and micronutrients and has a healthy nutritional profile which includes a range of minerals, proteins, vitamins, fats and fiber. Algae fats are sustainable, multifunctional, and natural whole algae ingredients which are fit for an extensive range of applications.

Algae Omega3 Ingredients Market: According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the Algae Omega3 Ingredients market is set to witness substantial growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. Gradual shift of consumers towards functional food and dietary supplements, rise in vegan population, increasing demand of EPA/DHA ingredients in infant formulas, high demand of clean label products, and increasing application scope is likely to offer immense growth momentum for the algal omega3 ingredients market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:



Mahendra Singh



US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Algae Products Market By Product (Hydrocolloids, Carotenoids & Pigments, Antioxidants, Lipids, Proteins), By Form (Powder, Liquid Algae Products), By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Sales Channel, By Region - Global Market Insights 2022-2032













