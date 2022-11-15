Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 45

Company announcement no. 43


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 45, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,865,500 155,254,872
07 Novemberr 2022 10,000 96.49 964,900
08 November 2022 10,000 97.18 971,800
09 November 2022 10,000 97.08 970,800
10 November 2022 10,000 96.98 969,800
11 November 2022 11,000 97.86 1,076,460
Total week 45 51,000  4,953,760
Total accumulated1,916,500 160,208,632

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,078,236 treasury shares, equal to 1.69 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

