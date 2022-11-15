Interim Report Q3 2022

Company announcement no. 29/2022



Solid organic growth despite macro-economic uncertainty

”Despite rapid changes in the macro-economic environment, we delivered a satisfactory Q3 driven by immense effort in all our Business Lines and Market Units. We will continue to focus on increasing efficiency to improve EBITDA margin further”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Q3 2022 highlights

Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 334m

EBITDA amounts to DKK 16m

Efficiency of 61% in a quarter with summer vacation

Our new CFO Brian Iversen joined Columbus

Merge of Project and Care Business Lines

Pricing and cost initiatives start materializing

Launch of new sustainability strategy

Q3 2022 YTD highlights

Revenue growth of 7% amounting to DKK 1,117m

EBITDA amounted to DKK 62m which is on par with 2021

Pricing and cost initiatives initiated

Improved efficiency

Stable number of employees





Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ∆% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ∆% Dynamics 144,764 134,794 7.4% 477,382 466,611 2.3% M3 69,975 56,384 24.1% 230,516 219,571 5.0% Digital Commerce 40,261 31,233 28.9% 133,448 112,684 18.4% Data & Analytics 13,444 8,928 50.6% 44,046 25,910 70.0% Customer Experience & Engagement 9,851 3,992 146.8% 33,916 20,552 65.0% Other Local Business 15,967 14,378 11.1% 52,389 46,489 12.7% Total sale of services 294,262 249,709 17.8% 971,697 891,817 9.0% Total sale of products 40,026 57,114 -29.9% 145,143 155,377 -6.6% Total net revenue 334,288 306,823 9.0% 1,116,840 1,047,194 6.7%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 ∆% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 ∆% Sweden 107,676 87,566 23.0% 388,521 348,982 11.3% Denmark 58,566 56,441 3.8% 185,056 184,632 0.2% Norway 55,789 45,464 22.7% 193,051 170,851 13.0% UK 41,085 34,101 20.5% 119,153 107,250 11.1% US 21,209 19,859 6.8% 59,472 58,966 0.9% Other 9,020 5,738 57.2% 23,577 19,262 22.4% GDC 917 540 69.8% 2,867 1,874 53.0% Total sale of services 294,262 249,709 17.8% 971,697 891,817 9.0% Total sale of products 40,026 57,114 -29.9% 145,143 155,377 -6.6% Total net revenue 334,288 306,823 9.0% 1,116,840 1,047,194 6.7%

Outlook updated

On 14 November 2022, the financial full-year guidance for 2022 was updated to:

Revenue guidance is specified to DKK ~1,525m, a growth of 8%.

EBITDA is adjusted to DKK ~100m, a growth of 12%.

Live webcast and conference call

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 15 November 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3e618cd2995c47cdba12a227050ec52a

For further information, please contact:

Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000

Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, Tel.: +45 2969 0677

About Columbus

Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company specialized in digital transformation. Our more than 1,550+ digital explorers collaborate with our customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, and food & process industries. We advise, implement and manage business critical solutions within Strategy & Change, Customer Experience, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, Application Management and Cloud ERP. Headquartered in Denmark, we have offices and partners worldwide - delivering locally on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com . Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.





Attachment