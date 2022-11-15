Interim Report Q3 2022

Solid organic growth despite macro-economic uncertainty

”Despite rapid changes in the macro-economic environment, we delivered a satisfactory Q3 driven by immense effort in all our Business Lines and Market Units. We will continue to focus on increasing efficiency to improve EBITDA margin further”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Q3 2022 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 334m
  • EBITDA amounts to DKK 16m
  • Efficiency of 61% in a quarter with summer vacation
  • Our new CFO Brian Iversen joined Columbus
  • Merge of Project and Care Business Lines
  • Pricing and cost initiatives start materializing
  • Launch of new sustainability strategy

Q3 2022 YTD highlights

  • Revenue growth of 7% amounting to DKK 1,117m
  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 62m which is on par with 2021
  • Pricing and cost initiatives initiated
  • Improved efficiency
  • Stable number of employees

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000Q3 2022Q3 2021∆%YTD 2022YTD 2021∆%
       
Dynamics144,764134,7947.4%477,382466,6112.3%
M369,97556,38424.1%230,516219,5715.0%
Digital Commerce40,26131,23328.9%133,448112,68418.4%
Data & Analytics13,4448,92850.6%44,04625,91070.0%
Customer Experience & Engagement9,8513,992146.8%33,91620,55265.0%
Other Local Business15,96714,37811.1%52,38946,48912.7%
Total sale of services294,262249,70917.8%971,697891,8179.0%
       
Total sale of products 40,02657,114-29.9%145,143155,377-6.6%
       
Total net revenue334,288306,8239.0%1,116,8401,047,1946.7%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000Q3 2022Q3 2021∆%YTD 2022YTD 2021∆%
       
Sweden107,67687,56623.0%388,521348,98211.3%
Denmark58,56656,4413.8%185,056184,6320.2%
Norway55,78945,46422.7%193,051170,85113.0%
UK41,08534,10120.5%119,153107,25011.1%
US21,20919,8596.8%59,47258,9660.9%
Other9,0205,73857.2%23,57719,26222.4%
GDC91754069.8%2,8671,87453.0%
Total sale of services294,262249,70917.8%971,697891,8179.0%
       
Total sale of products 40,02657,114-29.9%145,143155,377-6.6%
       
Total net revenue334,288306,8239.0%1,116,8401,047,1946.7%

Outlook updated
On 14 November 2022, the financial full-year guidance for 2022 was updated to:

  • Revenue guidance is specified to DKK ~1,525m, a growth of 8%.
  • EBITDA is adjusted to DKK ~100m, a growth of 12%.

