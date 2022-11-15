Interim Report Q3 2022

Company announcement no. 29/2022
Solid organic growth despite macro-economic uncertainty
”Despite rapid changes in the macro-economic environment, we delivered a satisfactory Q3 driven by immense effort in all our Business Lines and Market Units. We will continue to focus on increasing efficiency to improve EBITDA margin further”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Q3 2022 highlights
- Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 334m
- EBITDA amounts to DKK 16m
- Efficiency of 61% in a quarter with summer vacation
- Our new CFO Brian Iversen joined Columbus
- Merge of Project and Care Business Lines
- Pricing and cost initiatives start materializing
- Launch of new sustainability strategy
Q3 2022 YTD highlights
- Revenue growth of 7% amounting to DKK 1,117m
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 62m which is on par with 2021
- Pricing and cost initiatives initiated
- Improved efficiency
- Stable number of employees
Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK ´000
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|∆%
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|∆%
|Dynamics
|144,764
|134,794
|7.4%
|477,382
|466,611
|2.3%
|M3
|69,975
|56,384
|24.1%
|230,516
|219,571
|5.0%
|Digital Commerce
|40,261
|31,233
|28.9%
|133,448
|112,684
|18.4%
|Data & Analytics
|13,444
|8,928
|50.6%
|44,046
|25,910
|70.0%
|Customer Experience & Engagement
|9,851
|3,992
|146.8%
|33,916
|20,552
|65.0%
|Other Local Business
|15,967
|14,378
|11.1%
|52,389
|46,489
|12.7%
|Total sale of services
|294,262
|249,709
|17.8%
|971,697
|891,817
|9.0%
|Total sale of products
|40,026
|57,114
|-29.9%
|145,143
|155,377
|-6.6%
|Total net revenue
|334,288
|306,823
|9.0%
|1,116,840
|1,047,194
|6.7%
Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK ´000
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|∆%
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|∆%
|Sweden
|107,676
|87,566
|23.0%
|388,521
|348,982
|11.3%
|Denmark
|58,566
|56,441
|3.8%
|185,056
|184,632
|0.2%
|Norway
|55,789
|45,464
|22.7%
|193,051
|170,851
|13.0%
|UK
|41,085
|34,101
|20.5%
|119,153
|107,250
|11.1%
|US
|21,209
|19,859
|6.8%
|59,472
|58,966
|0.9%
|Other
|9,020
|5,738
|57.2%
|23,577
|19,262
|22.4%
|GDC
|917
|540
|69.8%
|2,867
|1,874
|53.0%
|Total sale of services
|294,262
|249,709
|17.8%
|971,697
|891,817
|9.0%
|Total sale of products
|40,026
|57,114
|-29.9%
|145,143
|155,377
|-6.6%
|Total net revenue
|334,288
|306,823
|9.0%
|1,116,840
|1,047,194
|6.7%
Outlook updated
On 14 November 2022, the financial full-year guidance for 2022 was updated to:
- Revenue guidance is specified to DKK ~1,525m, a growth of 8%.
- EBITDA is adjusted to DKK ~100m, a growth of 12%.
