Bearer Launches Data-First Security Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearer , the data-first security software company, today announced the general availability of the Bearer Data Security Platform. Based on extensive interviews with more than 130 enterprise CISOs at high-growth and global 2,000 companies, Bearer is in beta use across multiple industries with one customer protecting the private data of more than 75 million medical patients.



“At Bearer, we strongly believe the best approach for a data-first security approach is to start at the beginning of the journey, following the shift-left security trend,” said Guillaume Montard, CEO and co-founder of Bearer. “Data-first security should start in the code. And to be truly effective, it should never impede developers and never allow access to private data itself while still providing ownership context and protecting against vulnerabilities created in the business logic of an application or service.”

Why Bearer Data Security Platform Now

Data security is becoming a top priority for businesses, with customers and governments demanding better data protection driven by the demands of GDPR, CCPA, PDPA and more. Bearer’s detection engine protects PD, PHI, PII and financial data.

Cloud native organizations have more complex and fragmented architectures than ever before, making properly-implemented data security risk controls impossible without a proper solution. More than two-thirds of the enterprise 2,000 are focusing on cloud-native applications.

DevSecOps is gaining huge traction. 57% of security teams have shifted security left already or are planning to this year, making them ready to use a solution such as Bearer.

Bearer has been tested on more than 20,000 open source software projects as well as more than 6,000 data repositories at beta users, partners and early customers.

The Bearer Data Security Platform

Bearer is a SaaS platform that enables scalable deployments and workflow automation for security management. It discovers sensitive data flows automatically by continuously scanning source code and associated metadata. By monitoring data security risks proactively, it can automatically detect gaps within data security policies during coding and in production. Finally, it can remediate data security issues at a massive scale, giving developers immediate actionable advice on how to mitigate as well as prioritize an issue.

Bearer accomplishes these results through three major innovations:

Identification of data security risks – Including business logic flaws : Bearer pinpoints data security technical and business logic flaws in code before it’s too late and costly to correct. It then provides actionable context and ownership information to fix issues quickly – in minutes. Before Bearer, pinpointing business logic flaws could only be achieved manually – often left ignored.



Frictionless deployment : Bearer is a data security SaaS solution that fits into the development cycles of Global 2000 enterprises without requiring any changes to how software engineering teams work. Additionally, Bearer does not require access to the underlying source code nor the sensitive data itself.



Extreme automation : Designed by developers for developers in a world of constant code iterations, Bearer automates the burden of data security compliance for software engineers so they don’t have to become experts on data security regulations across different global markets. Security and compliance teams love how Bearer prioritizes the most critical issues in remediation workflow to allow for speedy resolution between security and development.



About Bearer

Bearer, the data-first security software company, pioneered a solution for developers to automatically detect sensitive data flow and data security risks while coding. Its policy engine proactively monitors data security policies before releasing code and its unique remediation workflow prioritizes the most critical issues – including business logic flaws – for quick resolution between security and engineering teams. Venture-backed with more than $8 million in seed financing, Bearer is used in markets where privacy protection and data security are business-critical, including eCommerce, financial services, and healthcare. Follow us on Twitter @trybearer