Global Push-to-Talk Market Report (2022-2027): High-Speed 5G Network for Enhancing PTT-Related Operations Presents Opportunities

The Global Push-to-Talk Market is estimated to be USD 33.61 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 53.18 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.61%.
The Global Push-to-Talk Market is estimated to be USD 33.61 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 53.18 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.61%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for PTT
- Proliferation of Rugged and Ultra-Rugged Smartphones
- Growing Need for Driver Safety
- Transition of LMR Systems From Analog to Digital
Restraints
- Delay in the Standardization of Spectrum Allocation
Opportunities
- High-Speed 5G Network for Enhancing PTT-Related Operations
- Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms
Challenges
- LMR and PTT Interoperability Issues
- High Existing Investments by the Public Sector to Deploy LMR Systems
Market Segmentations
The Global Push-to-Talk Market is segmented based on Component, Network Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Solution, and Services.
- By Network Type, the market is classified into Land Mobile Radio and Cellular.
- By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.
- By Vertical, the market is classified into Commercial, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics, and Travel & Hospitality.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Push-to-Talk Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Push-to-Talk Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Push-to-Talk Market, By Component
7 Global Push-to-Talk Market, By Network Type
8 Global Push-to-Talk Market, By Organization Size
9 Global Push-to-Talk Market, By Vertical
10 Americas' Push-to-Talk Market
11 Europe's Push-to-Talk Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Push-to-Talk Market
13 APAC's Push-to-Talk Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- Verizon
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Questex LLC
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Iridium Communications Inc.
- Tait Communications
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
- Telstra
- Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.
- GroupTalk Sweden AB
- Orion Labs Inc.
- Zello Inc.
- Voxer, Inc.
- IPTT
- Eschat
- AINA PTT Oy
- Azetti Networks
- Teamconnect
- Servicemax Zinc
- Voicelayer
- Simoco Wireless Solutions
- PEAKPTT
- Ruggear

