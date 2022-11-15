Global Push-to-Talk Market Report (2022-2027): High-Speed 5G Network for Enhancing PTT-Related Operations Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Push-to-Talk Market (2022-2027) by Component, Network Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Push-to-Talk Market is estimated to be USD 33.61 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 53.18 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.61%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for PTT

Proliferation of Rugged and Ultra-Rugged Smartphones

Growing Need for Driver Safety

Transition of LMR Systems From Analog to Digital

Restraints

Delay in the Standardization of Spectrum Allocation

Opportunities

High-Speed 5G Network for Enhancing PTT-Related Operations

Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms

Challenges

LMR and PTT Interoperability Issues

High Existing Investments by the Public Sector to Deploy LMR Systems



Market Segmentations



The Global Push-to-Talk Market is segmented based on Component, Network Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Solution, and Services.

the market is classified into Hardware, Solution, and Services. By Network Type, the market is classified into Land Mobile Radio and Cellular.

the market is classified into Land Mobile Radio and Cellular. By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. By Vertical, the market is classified into Commercial, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics, and Travel & Hospitality.

the market is classified into Commercial, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics, and Travel & Hospitality. By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Push-to-Talk Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Push-to-Talk Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Push-to-Talk Market, By Component



7 Global Push-to-Talk Market, By Network Type



8 Global Push-to-Talk Market, By Organization Size



9 Global Push-to-Talk Market, By Vertical



10 Americas' Push-to-Talk Market



11 Europe's Push-to-Talk Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Push-to-Talk Market



13 APAC's Push-to-Talk Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

Verizon

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Questex LLC

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Tait Communications

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Telstra

Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.

GroupTalk Sweden AB

Orion Labs Inc.

Zello Inc.

Voxer, Inc.

IPTT

Eschat

AINA PTT Oy

Azetti Networks

Teamconnect

Servicemax Zinc

Voicelayer

Simoco Wireless Solutions

PEAKPTT

Ruggear

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35s752

Attachment