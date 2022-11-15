Global Asset Tracking Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Fleet Complete, GigaTrak, Tenna and Trimble

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global asset tracking market size reached US$ 13.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.51% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Asset tracking is the process of tracking the physical assets of the organization by scanning barcode labels attached using a global positioning system (GPS) or a radio-frequency identification (RFID). It provides real-time and accurate data for an efficient asset management system.

It helps upgrade or replace various assets while saving time and expenses. It offers several benefits, such as centralizing data with asset management software, increasing value with asset utilization reports, improving asset lifecycle maintenance, achieving greater security for assets, and strengthening asset management protocols. As a result, asset tracking finds extensive applications in the food and beverage (F&B), transportation, aviation, healthcare, and manufacturing industries.



Asset Tracking Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for asset tracking in various organizations to streamline operations and optimize the utilization of existing resources worldwide.

This, along with the growing employment of asset tracking solutions to save costs, enhance profits, and improve the return on investment (RoI), represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the increasing demand for asset tracking in the healthcare industry to improve workforce safety and patient care is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing utilization of geographical information systems (GIS) in the transportation sector due to the wide availability of orthorectified images through satellites is positively influencing the market.

Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), predictive maintenance, augmented reality (AR), internet of things (IoT), digital twin, and telematics in asset tracking for better planning and maintenance of assets is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions in large enterprises to eliminate the need for installing additional hardware and storing the data in various data centers is bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Actsoft Inc., ASAP Systems, Asset Panda, AT&T Inc., Azuga Inc. (Bridgestone Corporation), Fleet Complete, GigaTrak, Tenna, Trimble Inc., Ubisense Limited, Verizon Communications Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc. (Datalogic S.p.A.) and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global asset tracking market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global asset tracking market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global asset tracking market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Asset Tracking Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Transportation and Logistics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aviation

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Food and Beverages

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Actsoft Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 ASAP Systems

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Asset Panda

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 AT&T Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Azuga Inc. (Bridgestone Corporation)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Fleet Complete

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 GigaTrak

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Tenna

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Trimble Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Ubisense Limited

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc. (Datalogic S.p.A.)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Zebra Technologies Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

